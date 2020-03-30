COVID-19: UN Revisits Orwell, Goebbels, for Guidance on Syria Recolonization

Posted on by martyrashrakat

March 30, 2020 Miri Wood

Al Zabadani Hospital in Damascus, disinfected & designated isolation facility.

As COVID-19 ravages the ill-prepared western world with death, panic, and shortages of essential materials, the UN has been busy figuring out how to link Orwell and Goebbels for the purpose of recolonization of Syria.

During the recent period, a small battalion of NATO stenography journalism have engaged in a not insubstantial amount of rug chewing, outraged there was no corona outbreak in Syria. Some even went so far as to try to spread rumors, based on made-up sources.

A gaggle contingent even tried a slight besmirching of WHO’s EMRO, on and after 5 March when it reported on its website that Syria was COVID-19 free, and that rumors should halt. On 13 March, Syria announced that schools would be closed as a precautionary measure. On 17 March, the government disinfected public transit in Aleppo and disinfected the Damascus International Airport.

Continue here

