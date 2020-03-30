Yemen, Five Fiery Years, Changed Political and Military Equations

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Yemen

On the 27th of March 2015, the coalition countries started their barbaric aggression against the Yemeni people. The Saudi regime launched its declared war against Yemen with the participation of more than 17 Arab and foreign countries and with military and logistical support from US, Israeli Enemy, Britain and a number of Western countries.

A global war with all the meanings of word, it is best described for its brutality, hatred, bloodshed and destruction. Aerial bombing campaign targeted everything in Yemen, earth and man. The US-Sadudi aggression targeted cities, villages, mountains, sand and cemeteries, even the animals were not spared from the abundance of their hatred. News and international newspapers were dominated by images of a Yemeni victims targeted by coalition warplanes.

The coalition with its warplanes remained superior and dominating for a period of time, firstly due to the surprise, especially because the military establishment, suffered disintegration, partisan conflicts, and lack of loyalty within it. In addition to the fact that the war was in its infancy and that many countries were still pervasive in the war.



The Yemeni reaction was also confined to the self defense. The Yemeni Army did not start recovering and catching its breath until after it fully coalesced with the people’s committees, and they were united, unified, and merged under a coalition to face wide fronts. After the committees unified under their belief in the cause, justice and sincere national desire to defend the land, the capabilities of the Yemeni Army began to evolve with some military messages to the local and outside enemies.

Yemen sent several powerful messages to the coalition, the most important of which was the strike of coalition leaders in Marib in September 2015 and the Janjaweed leaders in Mukha in December of the same year, and other painful strikes.

With the coalition countries insisting in their aggression against the Yemeni people and committing crimes against women and children, the Martyr President Saleh al-Samad announced in 2018 a ballistic year, to inaugurate a year in which we witnessed the development of the Rocketry Force that began targeting into Saudi Arabia’s depth, and targeting military airports and helicopter stations in Asir, Najran and Jizan.

2019 was the year of the Air Force One, and the Yemeni military has managed to radically change the equation of war so that it launched joint offensive military operations, which were carried out by the missile force and the Air Force operating deep into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The most prominent attacks were the attack on Aramco in Rass Al-tanorah, in Abqaiq and Khurais. This attack almost brought Aramco out of service forever, had it not been for the initiative of the Supreme Political Council, which announced that he would stop targeting Saudi lands, on the condition that the kingdom stopped bombing Yemeni cities with airplanes, which was done at a good rate.



In 2020, it was declared the year of Air defense, and the armed forces revealed strong defense systems that they developed with Yemeni hands.

