Saudi-backed troops suffer more setbacks as Ansarallah forces surround Marib

By News Desk -2020-03-30
BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Saudi-backed Islah militias are on the verge of losing another governorate in northern Yemen, as the Ansrallah forces steadily advance along the Jawf-Marib axis.
According to the latest field report from Yemen, the Ansarallah forces have captured the Labnah base in the Labnah Mountains.Men, You Don’t Need the Blue Pill if You Do ThisSunny TwitterAds by Revcontent
This advance on Monday puts the Ansrallah forces in position of taking control of the entire Al-Jawf Governorate for the first time in this war.
Making matters worse for the Saudi-backed troops, the Ansarallah forces are also at the doorsteps of Marib city, which, if lost, would mean the Islah militias have conceded another administrative capital in Yemen.
Related Videos
Related New
- Saudi Coalition targets IRGC advisers in Yemen
- Yemen’s Ansarallah forces claim ‘sensitive’ Saudi sites hit in wide-scale missile attack
- Ansarallah forces launch largest attack inside Saudi Arabia since start of Yemen War
- In Video: Houthis Engage Saudi-backed In Intense Fighting In Yemen’s Al-Jawf
- Military Situation In Yemen On March 29, 2020 (Map Update)
- Saudi Arabia accuses Yemen’s Ansarallah forces of attacking Riyadh
- Military Situation In Yemen On March 28, 2020 (Map Update)
Filed under: House of Saud, War on Yemen, Yemen | Tagged: al-Jawf Province, Ansarullah, Brotherhood, Marib, Saudi Aggression, Yemeni Army and Popular Committees |
Leave a Reply