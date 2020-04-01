‘STRANGE TIMES’: RUSSIA IS SENDING MEDICAL AID TO U.S. TO HELP IT WITH COVID-19 CRSISIS

South Front

The fact that Moscow helps Washington in the situation with the coronavirus became known the day before.

The leaders of the two countries talked on the phone and noted the importance of international cooperation in a pandemic.

“The two presidents expressed serious concern over the scale of the spread of the coronavirus in the world and informed each other about measures taken in Russia and the United States to counter this threat. Opportunities for closer cooperation between the two countries on this problem were discussed. They also exchanged views on the current state of the global oil market and agreed that Russian and American energy ministers should hold consultations on this topic. Certain bilateral issues were also addressed.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump agreed to keep in contact.

On March 31, the Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, announced that a Russian plane with medical aid will soon depart to the United States (indicating that there could be 2 planes: 1st – delivered before March 30, 2nd – delivered after March 31). He hoped the United States might also be able to provide medical help to Russia if necessary when the time came.

“It is important to note that when offering assistance to US colleagues, the president (Putin) assumes that when US manufacturers of medical equipment and materials gain momentum, they will also be able to reciprocate if necessary,” Peskov was cited as saying.

Peskov, who noted difficulties expediting the aid to the United States thrown up by some US officials, was quoted as saying that Russia and China cooperated in a similar way because “at a time when the current situation affects everyone without exception … there is no alternative to working together in a spirit of partnership and mutual assistance”.

The Russian Aerospace Forces’ An-124-100 Ruslan set off for the United States included medical masks and medical equipment.

To add to the global anxiety regarding COVID-19, the World Health Organization has ceased to publish information on the number of people who have recovered from the infection around the world, because not all countries provide it, WHO official spokesman Tarik Yazarevich explained

“With regard to cases of recovery outside of China, we do not have single data from various sources about how many officially confirmed cases of recovery from COVID-19, because not all countries systematically report these data to us. In many countries, people have not yet a chance to get better, so as the situation develops, we may have new data,” he said.

Yazarevich reminded that COVID-19 is a new disease, therefore it is necessary to obtain more epidemiological information on how the immunity to the virus is generated and how it can be determined that the patient has fully recovered.

According to WHO recommendations, a patient can be discharged from the hospital after conducting two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

The current situation, as of April 1 st is this: currently, the US has the most cases worldwide, sitting at 188,530, after recording 24,742 on March 31 st .

Italy is 2 nd , and the numbers of recorded cases appear to be gradually going down, with fatalities remaining relatively high, meaning that the peak might be drawing much closer, as initially expected.

Spain is likely to overtake Italy in the total number of cases in just a matter of days, while also recording high numbers of fatalities, but also high numbers of recoveries.

Notably, the US currently has more total cases than Italy and China combined, which until several days ago had more total cases separately.

Russia sits at 2,337 cases, and 17 fatalities, having recorded 501 new cases on March 31 st , and it might appear that the measures undertaken may be justified, but time will tell.

Regardless, Moscow is providing assistance to Italy, the US, and Serbia asked for help, as well. Potentially after the COVID-19 hysteria passes, a large-scale media campaign will be required to switch the narrative to the US, or the collective “West” having dealt with the pandemic, and find out ways to accuse Russia and China of stoking it further.

