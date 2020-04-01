With Faith, Perseverance and Altruism, Hezbollah Will Prevail in the Battle against COVID-19

With Faith, Perseverance and Altruism, Hezbollah Will Prevail in the Battle against COVID-19

By Fatima Haydar

Beirut – The coronavirus disease or the COVID-9 is an infectious disease caused by a new virus. It causes respiratory illness [like the flu] with symptoms such as a cough, fever, and in more severe cases, difficulty breathing.

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth.

Till now, there is no vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Though, management involves treatment of symptoms, supportive care, isolation, and experimental measures.

To this end, Hezbollah mobilized some 25,000 people including frontline medics and readied hospitals as part of a plan to help confront the coronavirus in Lebanon.

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah declared Hezbollah’s readiness “to provide everything the Ministry of Health, the involved ministries, or the state require from us”.

Darin Nasser, Head of the Department of Programs and Guidance in Hezbollah’s Islamic Health Society told al-Ahed News that approximately 17487 volunteers, including doctors and nurses, have been deployed all over Lebanon, to train and assist in this pandemic.

Furthermore, the Resistance group has dedicated a hospital in Beirut it owns – the Saint George Hospital – to treating coronavirus patients, rented four disused hospitals, prepared 32 medical centers across Lebanon and laid plans for three field hospitals if needed. It has also rented hotels to be used for quarantine.

