Young Palestinian wounded by Israeli forces dies

Press TV

Thursday, 02 April 2020 4:54 AM  [ Last Update: Thursday, 02 April 2020 4:54 AM ]

An Israeli soldier runs toward Palestinian demonstrators during clashes with them, following a demonstration against the expropriation of Palestinian land, in the village of Kfar Qaddu, near the city of Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on March 6, 2020. (Photo by AFP)

A young Palestinian man has died weeks after being seriously wounded by live Israeli fire during a protest rally in the occupied West Bank.

The 22-year-old Palestinian, identified as Islam Dweikat, died on Wednesday evening of severe injuries he received from Israeli gunshots at Mount al-‘Arma, south of the city of Nablus in the West Bank, on March 11, reported Palestine’s official Wafa news agency, citing a statement from the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Dweikat underwent treatment in a number of hospitals but went into a coma and was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

He had been injured by Israeli forces during a protest rally in Beita Town against the takeover of Mount al-‘Arma by Israeli settlers.

Israeli troops fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at the Palestinian protesters in Beita, killing another protester, 15-year-old Mohammad Hamayel. A number of other protesters were wounded by Israeli live bullets while scores of others suffered tear gas inhalation, the report further said.

On February 28, Israeli settlers made their first attempt to seize the mountain and turn it into an Israeli religious tourist site. Since then, residents of Beita have held sit-ins atop the mountain on a daily basis.Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian teen boy in northern West BankThe 15-year-old Mohammad Abdul-Karim Hamayelhad was shot in the head.

Palestinians say Israeli settlers have been emboldened by US President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan — which he has himself called the “deal of the century” — and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has pledged to annex the occupied areas on which settlements are built.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds.

