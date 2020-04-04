Six Million ‘Israelis’ Will Stop Breathing If Respirators Not Sent To Gaza – Hamas Warns

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

By Staff, Agencies

Head of Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, warned the Zionist entity if more ventilators for coronavirus patients were not brought into the Palestinian enclave then the group will “take them by force.”

“If ventilators are not brought into [Gaza], we’ll take them by force from ‘Israel’ and stop the breathing of 6 million ‘Israelis’,” Sinwar threatened, Hebrew media reported.

Sinwar also highlighted Hamas’s efforts to contain the virus outbreak in Gaza, saying, “When we decided to establish compulsory quarantine facilities for people returning to Gaza, we knew that it would be a difficult decision that would cause a lot of criticism against us.”

“It’s our first line of defense. We can’t allow the epidemic into Gaza,” he added, according to ‘Israeli’ Channel 12.

Sinwar further accused the Zionist regime of not allowing medicines into Gaza, vowing that he wouldn’t return the captured ‘Israeli’ soldiers’ bodies until medical supplies came in.

