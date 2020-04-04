Syrian Health Ministry: Two coronavirus cases out of 16 have recovered

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ST

Saturday, 04 April 2020 10:19

DAMASCUS, (ST)- Two coronavirus cases out of 16 registered one in Syria have recovered, according to the Syrian Health Ministry.

With the recovery of these two cases, the number of infections declined to 12, given the fact that two fatalities out of the 16 cases were previously reported, a statement by the Ministry said on Saturday.

On March 29, the Ministry announced the death of the first coronavirus case in Syria.

The first infection was registered on March 22. The case was a citizen who came from a abroad.

Hamda Mustafa

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Corona virus, Syria, War on Syria |