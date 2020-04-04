Syrian Health Ministry: Two coronavirus cases out of 16 have recovered

Posted on April 4, 2020 by martyrashrakat

ST

Saturday, 04 April 2020 10:19 

DAMASCUS, (ST)- Two coronavirus cases out of 16 registered one in Syria have recovered, according to the Syrian Health Ministry.

 With the recovery of these two cases, the number of infections declined to 12, given the fact that two fatalities out of the 16 cases were previously reported, a statement by the Ministry said on Saturday.

On March 29, the Ministry announced the death of the first coronavirus case in Syria.

The first infection was registered on March 22. The case was a citizen who came from a abroad.

 Hamda Mustafa

Filed under: Corona virus, Syria, War on Syria |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: