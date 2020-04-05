Tulkarm Refugee Camp under Full Lockdown as two Coronavirus Cases are Confirmed (VIDEO)

Posted on April 5, 2020 by uprootedpalestinians

Palestine Chronicle

April 4, 2020

Palestinian refugee camp of Tulkarm. (Photo: File)

Governor of the northern West Bank district of Tulkarm, Issam Abu Bakr, ordered today a full lockdown on Tulkarm refugee camp after the first two cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in the camp.
@palestinechron@PalestineChron
VIDEO: Worker Dumped at Checkpoint for Exhibiting Symptoms https://buff.ly/2y2K4HT  via @PalestineChron
View image on Twitter
11:00 AM – Mar 27, 2020
Twitter Ads info and privacy
See @palestinechron’s other Tweets

The two patients are two Palestinian men who had just returned to their homes from their workplace in Israel, where over 7,400 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed so far and more than 40 deaths.
Abu Bakr ordered the camp residents to stay home to prevent the spread of the pandemic, saying those who do not abide by the home quarantine will be held to account and placed under mandatory quarantine.

Local Focus – Security Alerts@LocalFocus1
 · 
Replying to @LocalFocus1
Local Focus – Security Alerts@LocalFocus1
Follow up: PSF decided to lockdown Tulkarem Refugee Camp in Tulkarem City to prevent Coronavirus spread.
Twitter Ads info and privacy
See Local Focus – Security Alerts’s other Tweets

The governor called on residents to encourage their family members who return from Israel to report themselves to the health authorities in order to get tested for Covid19.

Several other villages and towns in the occupied West Bank where corona cases were confirmed have also been locked down as well over the past week.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 205 cases of the disease in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with one death.

(WAFA, Palestine Chronicle, Social Media)

Filed under: Corona virus, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: