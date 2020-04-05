Tulkarm Refugee Camp under Full Lockdown as two Coronavirus Cases are Confirmed (VIDEO)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Palestine Chronicle

April 4, 2020

Palestinian refugee camp of Tulkarm. (Photo: File)



The governor called on residents to encourage their family members who return from Israel to report themselves to the health authorities in order to get tested for Covid19.

Several other villages and towns in the occupied West Bank where corona cases were confirmed have also been locked down as well over the past week.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 205 cases of the disease in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with one death.

(WAFA, Palestine Chronicle, Social Media)

