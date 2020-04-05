US Military Forces In Iraq to Be Treated As Occupiers – Iraqi Resistance Statement

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Eight groups of Iraqi Resistance Movement in a joint statement on Saturday said that US military forces in Iraq are considered as ‘occupiers’, announcing that they would turn Iraq into hell for occupiers.

Three messages were sent in a joint statement issued by Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, Al-Awfiya, Kata’ib Jund al-Imam Movement, Al-Nujaba, Sayyed al-Shohada, Imam Ali, Ashura and Al-Khorasani battalions. The first of which is related to the presence of US military forces in Iraq that they [US forces] will be treated with the language of force and the operations that have taken place are nothing but a simple response.

The second message is addressed to the political groups, voicing opposition to Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Adnan al-Zurfi and considered him as an American candidate.

The third message of these groups is addressed to the Iraqi people that these groups have emphasized their strong presence for countering any crisis such as new enemy i.e. Coronavirus global pandemic and that the resistance groups are ready to defend and sacrifice their lives in fighting it.

