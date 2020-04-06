Live Updates: Russia Confirms 954 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours Bringing Total to 6,343

Posted on April 6, 2020 by martyrashrakat
A worker packs surgical masks on the production line in a factory in Taoyuan

Spotnik

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, with over 1,270,000 confirmed cases across the world and at least 69,450 fatalities from the disease.
Nations affected by the coronavirus are introducing further measures to curb the spread and urging people to stay at home to be safe and also ease the pressure on healthcare systems amid the crisis.
The United States remains the country hardest hit by the pandemic with almost one-fourth of the world’s infected (at least 337,000), while Italy and Spain remain the main centre of the outbreak in Europe with the highest numbers of deaths (15,887 and 12,641 respectively).
Germany, in the meantime, is approaching 100,000 confirmed cases.
  • 18:19

    Danish Gov’t to Begin Reopening Day Cares and Schools on 15 April if COVID-19 Numbers Remain Stable

  • 18:08

    New Jersey Reports Coronavirus Cases Increase to 41,090, Death Toll Rises to 1,003

  • 18:03

    French Sex Workers Appeal to Macron for Help Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    Woman lying down

    French Sex Workers Appeal to Macron for Help Amid COVID-19 Pandemic


    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Federation Parapluie Rouge, France’s trade union for sex workers, has called upon President Emmanuel Macron to provide sex workers with financial aid as they struggle from a drastic reduction in clients following the lockdown in the country.
  • 17:53

    COVID-19 Death Toll in US Rises Above 10,000 – Johns Hopkins University

    People walk on a temporarily closed section of the Grand Concourse during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 2, 2020

    COVID-19 Death Toll in US Rises Above 10,000 – Johns Hopkins University


    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has risen above 10,000, according to the latest data published by Johns Hopkins University at 1:25pm EST (17:25 GMT).
  • 17:20

    Turkey’s Health Minister Reports 3,148 New COVID-19 Cases, 75 New Deaths in 24 Hours

    According to a graphic posted on Twitter by the health minister, the total number of cases reported in Turkey since the start of the outbreak is now 30,217, up 3,148 from Sunday. The COVID-19 death toll in the country currently stands at 649 after 75 new deaths were reported, according to Koca.
    A total of 1,326 people in Turkey have recovered after contracting the disease, an increase of 284 in the previous 24 hours, the minister said.
  • 16:30

    Russia’s Medical-Biological Agency Develops COVID-19 Treatment, Clinical Trials Starting

    Russia’s Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) says that is has developed a treatment for COVID-19 based on the drug Dalargin, and clinical trials of the treatment are getting underway, the agency’s press service stated on Monday.
    “The Federal Medical-Biological Agency has developed a treatment for severe forms of pneumonia that lead to respiratory failure caused by a coronavirus, based on … the synthetic hexapeptide Dalargin”, the agency said in a statement.
    Dalargin is already accredited in Russia as a treatment for trophic ulcers and protecting vital organs such as the lungs and liver, the agency noted.
    The new treatment has already been tested on animals, with success rates between 70 and 100 percent, the agency stated.
    “Given the high tolerance and safety of Dalargin, which has been proven in tests, the FMBA is today launching clinical trials of Dalargin for the treatment of severe pneumonia caused by the coronavirus, which is accompanied by respiratory failure and the risk of developing acute respiratory distress syndrome”, the agency’s head Veronika Skvortsova said in the statement. 
  • 16:20

    New York State Death Toll Reaches 4,758 – Government

    Healthcare worker outside Wyckoff Heights Medical Centre in the Brooklyn borough of NYC

    New York State Death Toll Reaches 4,758, Number of Cases Exceeds 130,600 – Government


    Last week, US President Donald Trump ordered to deploy 1,000 military personnel, consisting mostly of doctors, nurses, and healthcare specialists to New York City amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
  • 16:19

    Italy Death Toll From COVID-19 Pandemic Rises by 636 to 16,523

    A man wearing a face mask walks past a graffiti

    Italy Death Toll From COVID-19 Pandemic Rises by 636 to 16,523


    Italy is the country hit third hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, with Lombardy being one of the main hotbeds of the disease in the nation.
  • 16:10

    Number of Daily New COVID-19 Cases in Greece Falls Sharply From 62 to 20 – Health Ministry

    The daily rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Greece has fallen sharply, as 20 new cases of the disease were reported on Monday, compared to 62 new positive tests confirmed on Sunday, Health Ministry representative Sotirios Tsiodras said at a briefing.
    Greek medical authorities reported a record 129 new cases on Thursday, but the daily rise in the number of positive tests has since decreased.
    During the briefing, Tsiodras confirmed six new deaths as a result of the disease, raising the overall death toll since the start of the outbreak to 79. He stated that 90 people remained in intensive care and 269 people have been discharged from hospitals after contracting the disease.
    According to the deputy minister for civil protection Nikos Hardalias, the decline in new cases was an encouraging sign, but measures to curb the spread of the disease could not yet let be lifted.
  • 16:08

    Number of Novel Coronavirus Cases in US Military Soars by Nearly 50% in 3 Days – Pentagon

    Police and U.S. Military personnel work amid a line of cars of people arriving for testing at a new drive-thru coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing center in the Staten Island borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 19, 2020

    Number of Novel Coronavirus Cases in US Military Soars by Nearly 50% in 3 Days – Pentagon


    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US military has so far recorded 2,528 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a rise of around 800 since Friday, the Department of Defence announced on Monday.
  • 15:32

    Boat Tour Around Empty Canals in Venice Amid COVID-19 Pandemic – Video

    A view of an empty Grand Canal on Palm Sunday, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Venice, Italy, April 5, 2020

    Boat Tour Around Empty Canals in Venice Amid COVID-19 Pandemic – Video


    Italy has the highest COVID-19 death toll in the world — 15,887 people have died from complications related to the coronavirus in the country.
  • 15:22

    Russian Military Doctors Begin Receiving, Treating COVID-19 Patients in Italy’s Bergamo

    Russian military experts prepare to carry out a complete sanitary disinfection treatment of the Martino Zanchi care home for the elderly in a suburb of Bergamo, Italy.

    Russian Military Doctors Begin Receiving, Treating COVID-19 Patients in Italy’s Bergamo


    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian military doctors have begun providing 24-hour care at a field hospital in the Italian city of Bergamo for patients that have tested positive for COVID-19, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.
  • 15:10

    France Faces Worst Recession Since 1945 Due to COVID-19 – Finance Minister

    France Faces Worst Recession Since 1945 Due to COVID-19 – Finance Minister


    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that the COVID-19 pandemic would cause an economic recession in the country in 2020, one worse than what France experienced at the end of World War II.
  • 15:09

    US Military in South Korea Tests Guests for Coronavirus With… Apple Vinegar

    An US Air Force soldier patrol the perimetre around a F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter jet

    US Military in South Korea Tests Guests for Coronavirus With… Apple Vinegar


    The Daegu Garrison has introduced smell tests as an additional measure, apart from necessary gate checks for temperature and cough, as even those with mild symptoms have been found to showcase anosmia, or in other words, the loss of smell.
  • 15:08

    Number of COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia Approaching 2,500 – Health Ministry

    The number of cases of the coronavirus in Indonesia has reached 2,491, with 218 of them being registered over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday.
    According to the ministry, 11 new fatalities have been registered in the country, bringing the total death toll to 209. Meanwhile, a total of 192 patients have fully recovered.
    In late March, Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared a health emergency due to the spread of COVID-19. As a part of measures to curb the pandemic, the authorities have also temporarily banned entry and transit services for foreign nationals.
  • 15:05

    FIFA Set to Extend Coronavirus-Disrupted 2019/20 Football Season Indefinitely – Reports

    FIFA President Gianni Infantino gestures as he walks on the stage before the start of the 69th FIFA congress in Paris, Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

    FIFA Set to Extend Coronavirus-Disrupted 2019/20 Football Season Indefinitely – Reports


    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The world football governing body FIFA is planning to extend the 2019/20 season indefinitely, which will allow domestic leagues to decide how to conclude their seasons, the majority of which were initially scheduled to end in April and May but were disrupted due to the COVID-19 outbreak, The Athletic sports news portal reported.
  • 15:04

    Swiss Health Ministry Reports Record-Low Daily Increase of 522 COVID-19 Cases

    The Swiss Federal Office of Public Health on Monday has confirmed 522 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest day-on-day increase over the past three weeks, raising the overall number of those infected to 21,652.
    According to the health authorities, 584 patients have died from the disease, with 25 of the fatalities being recorded over the past 24 hours.
  • 14:10

    Streets of Moscow Amid Self-Isolation Regime as World Battles COVID-19 Pandemic – Video

    Empty street in Moscow

    Streets of Moscow Amid Self-Isolation Regime as World Battles COVID-19 Pandemic – Video


    In a move to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin earlier imposed tough restrictions on movement, prohibiting residents from leaving their homes except in cases of emergency, to seek medical help, or to do essential shopping.
  • 14:09

    Ex-Special Branch Officer Becomes Oldest Briton to Recover From Coronavirus at 99

    Ex-Special Branch Officer Becomes Oldest Briton to Recover From Coronavirus at 99


    Pollock, who turns 100 in November, served for the UK’s national security police force in Kenya – while there, she suffered from Malaria twice, which she says was “probably a little worse than coronavirus”.
  • 14:07

    Danish Police Register Decline in Crime Across Country Amid COVID-19 Quarantine Measures

    Danish police (File)

    Danish Police Register Decline in Crime Across Country Amid COVID-19 Quarantine Measures


    STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) – A drop in crime has been observed across Denmark against the backdrop of the restrictive measures imposed by the government to curb the COVID-19 outbreak, the country’s police said.
  • 14:04

    Outside of New York City Hospital as Doctors Join Efforts Against COVID-19 Pandemic – Video

    A woman walks by the Javits Convention Center as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in New York, U.S., March 22, 2020

    Outside of New York City Hospital as Doctors Join Efforts Against COVID-19 Pandemic – Video


    Last week, US President Donald Trump ordered to deploy 1,000 military personnel, consisting mostly of doctors, nurses, and healthcare specialists to New York City amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
  • 13:38

    US Stocks Open Higher Amid COVID-19 Slowdown Hopes

  • 13:35

    New Delhi Receives 170,000 Medical Protection Suits From China

  • 13:26

    Almost 300 New Cases Confirmed in Serbia, Total Rises to 2,200

  • 13:17

    Passengers Continue Disembarking From Coronavirus-Hit Ship Coral Princess in Miami – Video

     Video https://www.facebook.com
  • 12:47

    Russia to Allocate $1 Million to WHO in 2020 to Fight COVID-19

    A logo is pictured on the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, November 22, 2017

    Russia to Allocate $1 Million to WHO in 2020 to Fight COVID-19


    Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko stated on Monday that most specialists believe that the coronavirus appeared naturally and not as a result of some experiment.
  • 12:23

    FIFA Set to Extend Coronavirus-Disrupted 2019/20 Football Season Indefinitely – Reports

  • 12:09

    UK PM’s Spokesman Says Boris Johnson is Not on a Ventilator

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on a monitor for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) meeting in London, Britain March 28, 2020

    UK PM’s Spokesman Says Boris Johnson is Not on a Ventilator


    The prime minister was admitted to a hospital on 5 April after his COVID-19-related symptoms failed to disappear over a week after being diagnosed with the infection.
  • 11:34

    Number of Infected in Netherlands Rises to 18,803

  • 11:26

    Street Outside Virchow Clinic in Berlin – Video

     Video https://www.facebook.com
  • 11:22

    COVID-19 Cases in Ukraine’s Kiev Up by 22 to 267

  • 11:03

    Oman’s COVID-19 Tally Rises by 33 to 331

  • 10:58

    Prime Minister Modi Urges ‘Digital Indians’ to Use Govt’s COVID-19 Detection App ‘Aarogya Setu’

    FILE- In this April 30, 2014 file photo, India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party's prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi holds his party's symbol and looks into his phone after casting his vote in Ahmadabad, India

    Prime Minister Modi Urges ‘Digital Indians’ to Use Govt’s COVID-19 Detection App ‘Aarogya Setu’


    New Delhi (Sputnik): Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, India’s federal government has launched a mobile application named Arogya Setu (literally Health Bridge) to enable people to self-assess the risk of catching the infection. The app also helps to find out whether the user has interacted with someone who could have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 10:52

    French Police Issue About 480,000 Fines Over COVID-19 Lockdown Violations

  • 10:42

    Switzerland Confirms 21,652 Cases, Death Toll Grows to 584

  • 10:38

    Putin and Netanyahu Agree on Coordinating Fight Against Coronavirus

  • 10:21

    Israeli Startup Using AI to Create App to Help Diagnose COVID-19 Via Voice Analysis

    “At the moment, Vocalis Health is working hard to create COVID-19 diagnostic technology. The company uses patented voice analytic solutions to find a way to distinguish between the voices of healthy and infected people. For this purpose artificial intelligence is used”, Kenes Rakishev, investor of Beyond Verbal, part of the Vocalis Health app said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.
  • 10:08

    Indian MPs, PM Modi, President Kovind Cut Their Salary by 30% for a Year to Support COVID-19 Fight

    Black leather wallet with money

    Indian MPs, PM Modi, President Kovind Cut Their Salary by 30% for a Year to Support COVID-19 Fight


    Earlier today, the Indian Health Ministry reported that the number of coronavirus-related deaths in India had reached 109, while 490 people had tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 4,067.
  • 10:05

    COVID-19 Death Toll in Iran Grows to 3,739, Number of Infected Surpasses 60,500

  • 09:51

    Situation Outside London Hospital After PM Boris Johnson Was Admitted Over COVID-19 Symptoms – Video

    Situation Outside London Hospital After PM Boris Johnson Was Admitted Over COVID-19 Symptoms – Video


    On Sunday evening, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to a hospital for tests as he continued to display persistent symptoms of COVID-19.
  • 09:51

    Moscow to Soon Start Testing Foreign Express COVID-19 Diagnostics Systems – Deputy Mayor

  • 09:48

    Number of Infected in Spain Surpasses 135,000, Death Toll is Over 13,000 Введите сообщение

  • 09:32

    Indian Airline Announces Resumption of Air Services Starting 15 April

    “GoAir is open for bookings from 15th April 2020 for its domestic flights. And the airline is open for bookings for international flights from 1st May 2020”, a spokesperson for the company said.
  • 09:25

    Iran Urges US to Remove Unilateral Sanctions on Tehran Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

  • 09:23

    Austria Prolongs Lockdown to End of April, No Mass Events Will be Held Until June – Chancellor Kurz

  • 09:10

    Japan’s PM Abe Proposes Stimulus Package Worth $1 Trillion as Part of COVID-19 Response

    Passersby wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walk at Kabukicho entertainment and shopping district in Tokyo, Japan

    Japan’s Abe Proposes State of Emergency, Stimulus Package Worth $1 Trillion Due to COVID-19 Outbreak


    Earlier in the day, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to declare a state of emergency in the country later this week in order to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19.
  • 08:56

    Death Toll in Australia Reaches 220, Over 12,000 Infected

  • 08:47

    Philippines Reports 414 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Total to 3,660

  • 08:17

    Libya’s GNA Accuses LNA of Violating Peace Deal During COVID-19 Crisis

  • 07:55

    US Provides Almost $3 Bln in Aid for India to Curb Coronavirus

  • 07:37

    Russia Confirms 954 New COVID-19 Cases in 49 Regions Over 24 Hours

  • 07:37

    Russian Company Registers 40-Minute Express Test for COVID-19

    Russian Company Registers 40-Minute Express Test for COVID-19


    Numerous countries continue to research ways to introduce precise tests for the COVD-19 infection, as the pandemic has already claimed almost 70,000 lives. At present, over 1,270,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease worldwide.
  • 07:26

    Polish Minister Rules Out Rescheduling May Presidential Election Due to COVID-19

  • 06:37

    UK Prime Minister Johnson Will Undergo Tests in Hospital Today, Housing Secretary Says

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a laboratory at the Public Health England National Infection Service on 1 March 2020

    UK Prime Minister Johnson Will Undergo Tests in Hospital Today, Housing Secretary Says


    The head of the British government had to self-isolate at his residence on Downing Street back in March after he tested positive for the coronavirus. At the same time, Prince Charles and Health Minister Matt Hancock also stated they had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
  • 06:35

    Number of Infected in Georgia Rises to 188

  • 05:10

    Israel Reports Over 8,600 Infected, While Death Toll Rises to 51

  • 05:10

    Number of COVID-19-Related Deaths in India Exceeds 100

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) – The number of coronavirus-related deaths in India has reached 109, while 490 people have tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 4,067, the country’s Health Ministry said on Monday.
    The previous data indicated that there were 3,577 COVID-19 active cases across the country.
    According to the Health Ministry, 291 people have recovered from the disease, and 109 have died.
    The western state of Maharashtra is the most affected by the virus — the state has 690 cases. The capital territory, Delhi, has 503 cases, and Tamil Nadu has so far confirmed 571 cases.
  • 04:47

    Number of COVID-19 Cases in Germany Exceeds 95,000, Death Toll Tops 1,434 – Koch Institute

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has jumped by 3,677 to 95,391, and the death toll has risen by 92 to 1,434 in the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said.
    According to the latest data, the majority of cases have been recorded in Bavaria (24,974), North Rhine-Westphalia (19,384), and Baden-Wurttemberg (19,395). Berlin has 3,670 cases.
    Germany remains the third most affected country in Europe after Spain and Italy in terms of the number of COVID-19 patients. There are over 620,000 cases throughout Europe.
  • 04:45

    Thailand Reports 51 New Coronavirus Cases and Three Fatalities

  • 04:43

    Japan’s Abe to Declare State of Emergency on 8 April Amid COVID-19 Pandemic – Reports

    Tourists wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), visit Asakusa neighbourhood in Tokyo, Japan March 8, 2020

    Japan’s Abe to Declare State of Emergency on 8 April Amid COVID-19 Pandemic – Reports


    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to declare a state of emergency in the country on Wednesday to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing a government official.
