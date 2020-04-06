Live Updates: Russia Confirms 954 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours Bringing Total to 6,343

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, with over 1,270,000 confirmed cases across the world and at least 69,450 fatalities from the disease.
Nations affected by the coronavirus are introducing further measures to curb the spread and urging people to stay at home to be safe and also ease the pressure on healthcare systems amid the crisis.
The United States remains the country hardest hit by the pandemic with almost one-fourth of the world’s infected (at least 337,000), while Italy and Spain remain the main centre of the outbreak in Europe with the highest numbers of deaths (15,887 and 12,641 respectively).
Germany, in the meantime, is approaching 100,000 confirmed cases.
- 18:19
Danish Gov’t to Begin Reopening Day Cares and Schools on 15 April if COVID-19 Numbers Remain Stable
- 18:08
New Jersey Reports Coronavirus Cases Increase to 41,090, Death Toll Rises to 1,003
- 18:03
French Sex Workers Appeal to Macron for Help Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- 17:53
COVID-19 Death Toll in US Rises Above 10,000 – Johns Hopkins University
- 17:20
Turkey’s Health Minister Reports 3,148 New COVID-19 Cases, 75 New Deaths in 24 HoursAccording to a graphic posted on Twitter by the health minister, the total number of cases reported in Turkey since the start of the outbreak is now 30,217, up 3,148 from Sunday. The COVID-19 death toll in the country currently stands at 649 after 75 new deaths were reported, according to Koca.A total of 1,326 people in Turkey have recovered after contracting the disease, an increase of 284 in the previous 24 hours, the minister said.
- 16:30
Russia’s Medical-Biological Agency Develops COVID-19 Treatment, Clinical Trials StartingRussia’s Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) says that is has developed a treatment for COVID-19 based on the drug Dalargin, and clinical trials of the treatment are getting underway, the agency’s press service stated on Monday.“The Federal Medical-Biological Agency has developed a treatment for severe forms of pneumonia that lead to respiratory failure caused by a coronavirus, based on … the synthetic hexapeptide Dalargin”, the agency said in a statement.Dalargin is already accredited in Russia as a treatment for trophic ulcers and protecting vital organs such as the lungs and liver, the agency noted.The new treatment has already been tested on animals, with success rates between 70 and 100 percent, the agency stated.“Given the high tolerance and safety of Dalargin, which has been proven in tests, the FMBA is today launching clinical trials of Dalargin for the treatment of severe pneumonia caused by the coronavirus, which is accompanied by respiratory failure and the risk of developing acute respiratory distress syndrome”, the agency’s head Veronika Skvortsova said in the statement.
- 16:20
New York State Death Toll Reaches 4,758 – Government
- 16:19
Italy Death Toll From COVID-19 Pandemic Rises by 636 to 16,523
- 16:10
Number of Daily New COVID-19 Cases in Greece Falls Sharply From 62 to 20 – Health MinistryThe daily rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Greece has fallen sharply, as 20 new cases of the disease were reported on Monday, compared to 62 new positive tests confirmed on Sunday, Health Ministry representative Sotirios Tsiodras said at a briefing.Greek medical authorities reported a record 129 new cases on Thursday, but the daily rise in the number of positive tests has since decreased.During the briefing, Tsiodras confirmed six new deaths as a result of the disease, raising the overall death toll since the start of the outbreak to 79. He stated that 90 people remained in intensive care and 269 people have been discharged from hospitals after contracting the disease.According to the deputy minister for civil protection Nikos Hardalias, the decline in new cases was an encouraging sign, but measures to curb the spread of the disease could not yet let be lifted.
- 16:08
Number of Novel Coronavirus Cases in US Military Soars by Nearly 50% in 3 Days – Pentagon
- 15:32
Boat Tour Around Empty Canals in Venice Amid COVID-19 Pandemic – Video
- 15:22
Russian Military Doctors Begin Receiving, Treating COVID-19 Patients in Italy’s Bergamo
- 15:10
France Faces Worst Recession Since 1945 Due to COVID-19 – Finance Minister
- 15:09
US Military in South Korea Tests Guests for Coronavirus With… Apple Vinegar
- 15:08
Number of COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia Approaching 2,500 – Health MinistryThe number of cases of the coronavirus in Indonesia has reached 2,491, with 218 of them being registered over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday.According to the ministry, 11 new fatalities have been registered in the country, bringing the total death toll to 209. Meanwhile, a total of 192 patients have fully recovered.In late March, Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared a health emergency due to the spread of COVID-19. As a part of measures to curb the pandemic, the authorities have also temporarily banned entry and transit services for foreign nationals.
- 15:05
FIFA Set to Extend Coronavirus-Disrupted 2019/20 Football Season Indefinitely – Reports
- 15:04
Swiss Health Ministry Reports Record-Low Daily Increase of 522 COVID-19 CasesThe Swiss Federal Office of Public Health on Monday has confirmed 522 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest day-on-day increase over the past three weeks, raising the overall number of those infected to 21,652.According to the health authorities, 584 patients have died from the disease, with 25 of the fatalities being recorded over the past 24 hours.
- 14:10
Streets of Moscow Amid Self-Isolation Regime as World Battles COVID-19 Pandemic – Video
- 14:09
Ex-Special Branch Officer Becomes Oldest Briton to Recover From Coronavirus at 99
- 14:07
Danish Police Register Decline in Crime Across Country Amid COVID-19 Quarantine Measures
- 14:04
Outside of New York City Hospital as Doctors Join Efforts Against COVID-19 Pandemic – Video
- 13:38
US Stocks Open Higher Amid COVID-19 Slowdown Hopes
- 13:35
New Delhi Receives 170,000 Medical Protection Suits From China
- 13:26
Almost 300 New Cases Confirmed in Serbia, Total Rises to 2,200
- 13:17
Passengers Continue Disembarking From Coronavirus-Hit Ship Coral Princess in Miami – VideoVideo https://www.facebook.com
- 12:47
Russia to Allocate $1 Million to WHO in 2020 to Fight COVID-19
- 12:23
- 12:09
UK PM’s Spokesman Says Boris Johnson is Not on a Ventilator
- 11:34
Number of Infected in Netherlands Rises to 18,803
- 11:26
Street Outside Virchow Clinic in Berlin – VideoVideo https://www.facebook.com
- 11:22
COVID-19 Cases in Ukraine’s Kiev Up by 22 to 267
- 11:03
Oman’s COVID-19 Tally Rises by 33 to 331
- 10:58
Prime Minister Modi Urges ‘Digital Indians’ to Use Govt’s COVID-19 Detection App ‘Aarogya Setu’
- 10:52
French Police Issue About 480,000 Fines Over COVID-19 Lockdown Violations
- 10:42
Switzerland Confirms 21,652 Cases, Death Toll Grows to 584
- 10:38
Putin and Netanyahu Agree on Coordinating Fight Against Coronavirus
- 10:21
Israeli Startup Using AI to Create App to Help Diagnose COVID-19 Via Voice Analysis“At the moment, Vocalis Health is working hard to create COVID-19 diagnostic technology. The company uses patented voice analytic solutions to find a way to distinguish between the voices of healthy and infected people. For this purpose artificial intelligence is used”, Kenes Rakishev, investor of Beyond Verbal, part of the Vocalis Health app said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.
- 10:08
Indian MPs, PM Modi, President Kovind Cut Their Salary by 30% for a Year to Support COVID-19 Fight
- 10:05
COVID-19 Death Toll in Iran Grows to 3,739, Number of Infected Surpasses 60,500
- 09:51
Situation Outside London Hospital After PM Boris Johnson Was Admitted Over COVID-19 Symptoms – Video
- 09:51
Moscow to Soon Start Testing Foreign Express COVID-19 Diagnostics Systems – Deputy Mayor
- 09:48
Number of Infected in Spain Surpasses 135,000, Death Toll is Over 13,000
- 09:32
Indian Airline Announces Resumption of Air Services Starting 15 April“GoAir is open for bookings from 15th April 2020 for its domestic flights. And the airline is open for bookings for international flights from 1st May 2020”, a spokesperson for the company said.
- 09:25
Iran Urges US to Remove Unilateral Sanctions on Tehran Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
- 09:23
Austria Prolongs Lockdown to End of April, No Mass Events Will be Held Until June – Chancellor Kurz
- 09:10
Japan’s PM Abe Proposes Stimulus Package Worth $1 Trillion as Part of COVID-19 Response
- 08:56
Death Toll in Australia Reaches 220, Over 12,000 Infected
- 08:47
Philippines Reports 414 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Total to 3,660
- 08:17
Libya’s GNA Accuses LNA of Violating Peace Deal During COVID-19 Crisis
- 07:55
US Provides Almost $3 Bln in Aid for India to Curb Coronavirus
- 07:37
Russia Confirms 954 New COVID-19 Cases in 49 Regions Over 24 Hours
- 07:37
Russian Company Registers 40-Minute Express Test for COVID-19
- 07:26
Polish Minister Rules Out Rescheduling May Presidential Election Due to COVID-19
- 06:37
UK Prime Minister Johnson Will Undergo Tests in Hospital Today, Housing Secretary Says
- 06:35
Number of Infected in Georgia Rises to 188
- 05:10
Israel Reports Over 8,600 Infected, While Death Toll Rises to 51
- 05:10
Number of COVID-19-Related Deaths in India Exceeds 100NEW DELHI (Sputnik) – The number of coronavirus-related deaths in India has reached 109, while 490 people have tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 4,067, the country’s Health Ministry said on Monday.The previous data indicated that there were 3,577 COVID-19 active cases across the country.According to the Health Ministry, 291 people have recovered from the disease, and 109 have died.The western state of Maharashtra is the most affected by the virus — the state has 690 cases. The capital territory, Delhi, has 503 cases, and Tamil Nadu has so far confirmed 571 cases.
- 04:47
Number of COVID-19 Cases in Germany Exceeds 95,000, Death Toll Tops 1,434 – Koch InstituteMOSCOW (Sputnik) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has jumped by 3,677 to 95,391, and the death toll has risen by 92 to 1,434 in the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said.According to the latest data, the majority of cases have been recorded in Bavaria (24,974), North Rhine-Westphalia (19,384), and Baden-Wurttemberg (19,395). Berlin has 3,670 cases.Germany remains the third most affected country in Europe after Spain and Italy in terms of the number of COVID-19 patients. There are over 620,000 cases throughout Europe.
- 04:45
Thailand Reports 51 New Coronavirus Cases and Three Fatalities
- 04:43
Japan’s Abe to Declare State of Emergency on 8 April Amid COVID-19 Pandemic – Reports
