Pentagon claims that US military equipment worth $4.1 million has gone missing in terrorist-held areas in Syria due to internet problems

Monday, 06 April 2020 18:18 A pretext has been fabricated by the US Department of Defense (The Pentagon) to justify how millions of dollars’ worth of US military equipment has gone missing in Syria and that it may have fallen into the hands of jihadist groups.

The new pretext came after a report by the Department of Defense’s office of the inspector general revealed that “theatre-provided equipment” worth $4.1 million (£3.2m) was not accounted for in an audit conducted as US forces prepare to withdraw from the country.

The report, which was published by the Morning Star website, forced the Pentagon’s officials to admit that “theatre-provided equipment” worth $4.1 million (£3.2m) has gone missing in terrorist-held areas in Syria.

The US officials blamed “internet connectivity problems” for its inability to “continuously account for 69 pieces” of military hardware, with another 10 items lost through troops failing to follow official guidance.

The US has fueled jihadist atrocities, with CIA covert operations arming a myriad of Islamist groups associated with Isis and al-Qaeda.

The flow of weapons and other military equipment into Syria has been described as an “industrial revolution of terrorism.”During mopping-up operations in areas liberated by the Syrian army from terrorist groups, US-supplied weapons have been uncovered.

This is not the first time that US military equipment has been lost in Syria. In February 2018, a similar audit discovered that $715m in weapons and equipment had not been properly stored or accounted for.

In fact the reports of the Department of Defense’s office prove the link between Washington and terrorist groups and the continuity of the US support for these groups through leaving military equipment for them.

Basma Qaddour

