Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine 26 March – 1 April 2020

Israeli violations of human rights in the occupied Palestine

26 March – 1 April 2020

IOF raids into oPt continue in stark disregard for cautionary measures to combat Coronavirus, which has spread in Israel

Palestinian civilian succumbs to wounds sustained in IOF shooting in Nablus

4 Palestinian civilians sustained wounds, including 3 in the West Bank and 1 fisherman in Gaza

8 shootings reported against agricultural lands and 4 at Palestinian fishing boats in eastern and western Gaza Strip

During 60 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem: 32 civilians arrested, including 7 children.

Limited incursion into northern Gaza Strip

3 under-construction houses bulldozed in Jenin, property confiscated including 8 tents, 4 which used as a clinic and a mosque in the Northern Valley

2 Palestinians wounded and shepherds assaults by settlers in Hebron

IOF established 11 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank, and roads blocked with sand berms

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to violate Palestinians’ human rights and commit crimes against civilians and their properties, conducting raids into Palestinian cities without regard to the state of emergency declared across the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) in the efforts put forward to combat the spread of Coronavirus. PCHR is concerned that Israeli raids undermine preventive measures adopted by the government. Meanwhile, settlers backed up by IOF continued to seize more civilian property and attack civilians and their property.

This week, PCHR documented 98 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt. As the state of emergency enters its 4th week, as well as the extreme Israeli restrictions on movement of individuals, have hindered our fieldwork team’s ability to cover all incidents in the oPt and were forced to collect information via phone from trusted local sources. As such, this report is an incomprehensive record of Israeli violations of human rights against Palestinians in the oPt, as IOF continues its attacks against civilians despite the exceptional circumstances that have overcome the whole world in the face of a life-threatening viral pandemic.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity: on 01 April 2020, Islam Abdulghani Dwaikat (21) succumbed to wounds he sustained in IOF shooting against civilians protesting at al-‘Arma Mountain in Nablus on 11 March 2020. Also, this week 4 Palestinian civilians were shot and wounded by IOF, 3 in the West Bank and a fisherman in Gaza.

In the Gaza Strip, 8 shootings by IOF were reported against the agricultural lands in the southern and central Gaza Strip while 4 shootings were reported against Palestinian fishing boats off the northern Gaza Strip shore. No injuries were reported.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 50 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 32 Palestinians were arrested, including 7 children. Meanwhile, in the Gaza Strip, IOF conducted a limited incursion into northern Gaza Strip.

Settlement expansion activities and settlers’ attacks: PCHR documented 11 IOF operations in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: bulldozing and burying a water well in Tubas, demolition of a water well and 2 agricultural rooms in Salfit; evacuation notice for Um Al-Khair pasture reservoir, eastern Yatta, southern Hebron; a barracks demolished, confiscation of property and 8 tents, some used as clinics and a mosque in the Northern Valley; uprooting and confiscation of 300 olive seedlings; notice to halt work at a barracks; evacuation of a land and removal of a tent, and notice to halt construction at a house in Hebron; a notice to halt construction at an agricultural room and a cement wall in Tulkarm; and 3 under-construction houses demolished in Jenin under the pretext of unlicensed construction in Area (C).

PCHR also documented 3 settler attacks: assaulting civilians and shepherds in Hebron.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement: Israeli authorities continued to impose restrictions on Beit Hanoun (Erez) Crossing and West Bank Crossings under the pretext of confronting the fast-spreading Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. These restrictions were declared on Wednesday, 11 March 2020, and still continued, except humanitarian cases that would be allowed to pass through the crossing. This comes in a time when the Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the History of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life. Furthermore, IOF uses Erez Crossing that is designated for movement of individuals as an ambush to arrest Palestinians who obtain permits to exit via Israel.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

Violation of the right to life and to bodily integrity

At approximately 06:30 on Thursday, 26 March 2020, IOF gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the limited fishing area ( 2 – 3 nautical miles). The shooting recurred from time to time until 09:00 on the same As a result, fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 07:45 on the same Thursday, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis opened fire at agricultural lands, in eastern Abasan village, east of Khan Younis, adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 13:00 on Friday, 27 March 2020, IOF stationed at the entrance to Kafer Qaddoum village, east of Qalqiliyah, fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at a group of Palestinian civilians, who gathered in the area. As a result, a 50-year-old civilian was shot and injured with a rubber bullet in his right leg.

At approximately 14:00 on the same Friday, IOF soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands, west of the border fence; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 14:40 on the same Friday, IOF stationed at “Eyal” Checkpoint, north of Qalqiliyah, fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at Palestinian civilians, claiming that they were stoned; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 16:00, IOF gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the limited fishing area (2 nautical miles). As a result, fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 17:20, IOF stationed at the annexation wall gate, adjacent to Qifin village, north of Tulkarm, fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at Palestinian civilians who were in the area, claiming they were stoned. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 12:00 on Saturday, 08 March 2020, IOF gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the limited fishing area (3 nautical miles). As a result, fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:00 on the same Saturday, IOF moved into Kafer Qadoum village, east of Qalqiliyah. In the meantime, a number of Palestinian children gathered and threw stones at IOF vehicles and the latter responded with live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, an 18-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet shrapnel in the right hand and a 20-year-old civilian was shot with a rubber bullet in the left hand. IOF also arrested 2 brothers namely: Islam (14) and Laith Abdul Rahman Ali (17).

At approximately 23:00 on the same Saturday, IOF moved into al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, and stationed in Dari neighborhood in the center of the village. A number of Palestinian young men and youngsters gathered and threw stones, fireworks and Molotov Cocktails at IOF soldiers. As a result, 2 Israeli military vehicles caught fire. An Israeli force immediately moved into the neighborhood, fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters and clashed with civilians. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. IOF arrested Aiham Basem Dari (32) before they withdrew from e the village.

At approximately 06:00 on Sunday, 29 March 2020, IOF gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the limited fishing area ( 3 nautical miles). As a result, fisherman Khalil Mohsen Khalil Abu Ryalah (25), from al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, was shot with a rubber bullet in his face. IOF also confiscated fishing nets (15 piece) of fisherman Mahmoud Khalil Abu Ryala’s (33) boat. The shooting made fishermen fear, so they sailed back to the shore. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 17:00 on the same Sunday, IOF moved into Obeid neighborhood, west of al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a number of houses. In the meantime, a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at IOF soldiers. Israeli soldiers indiscriminately fired tear gas canisters in the area. As a result, a number of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and they received medical treatment on the field. IOF also arrested Yazan Omran Obeid (23) and Taha Ayesh Obeid (21).

At approximately 17:50 on the same Sunday, IOF stationed along the annexation wall, adjacent to Shuweikah village, east of Tulkarm, fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at a group of Palestinian civilians who were in the area, claiming they were stoned. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 22:00 on the same Sunday, IOF moved into al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, and stationed at the western entrance to the village. They established a temporary checkpoint in and searched civilians’ vehicles before allowing them to enter the village. A number of Palestinian young men and children gathered at the entrance to Obeid neighborhood, west of the village, and threw stones, fireworks and Molotov Cocktails at IOF soldiers. As a result, 2 Israeli military vehicles caught fire. Suddenly, large Israeli forces moved into the neighborhood and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the civilians and clashed with them. IOF also arrested: Mohammed Hamzah Obeid (16), Yazan Bassam Obeid (20), and Ahmed Mohammed Mahmoud (21) before they withdrew from the village.

At approximately 08:30 on Monday, 30 March 2020, IOF gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the limited fishing area ( 3 nautical miles). As a result, fishermen panicked and fled away fearing for their lives. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 13:15 on the same Monday, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of al-Qarman street, east of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at the border area adjacent to the border fence. As a result, Palestinian shepherds and farmers, whose agricultural lands are nearby, panicked. Neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 13:30 on Monday, 30 March 2020, about 30 Palestinian civilian took part adjacent to the Great March of Return (GMR) camp, in Khuza’a village, east of Khan Younis, without any official calls for protests in the second anniversary of launching the GMR protests and the 44th anniversary of Land Day. The protestors threw stones at IOF stationed along the border fence and the latter responded with live bullets and tear gas canisters. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 17:20 on the same Monday, 30 March 2020, IOF soldiers stationed along the border fence, southeast of al-Buraij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian shepherds, adjacent to the border fence. No casualties.

At approximately 09:45 on Tuesday, 31 March 2020, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at the border area. As a result, Palestinian shepherds and a number of farmers, whose lands are near the border fence, panicked; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:00 on the same Tuesday, IOF moved into Sour Baher village, south of occupied East They surrounded a van carrying dozens of Food parcels to be distributed on 200 poor families in the village. This was in light of the crisis facing the villages residents for 2 weeks due to the imposed restrictions on movement in addition to the residents’ temporary unemployment within the preventive measures to limit the spread of Coronavirus. Eyewitnesses said that IOF stopped the van and checked the driver’s ID card, questioned him about the Food parcels and demanded him of the receipt. IOF also surrounded the food store, attacked the residents who were in the area, fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters to disperse them, confiscated all the food parcels, and arrested 4 civilians; two of them were identified: Mohammed Atoun and Mahdi Atoun.

Simultaneously, IOF soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of al-Buraij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire agricultural lands, west of the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 09:10 on Wednesday, 01 April 2020, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip opened fire at agricultural lands east of Khuza’ah village, adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 16:50, Palestinian medical sources at the Istishari Arab Hospital in al-Raihan neighborhood, southwest of Ramallah, declared the death of Islam Abdul Ghani Duweikat (21), succumbing to wounds he sustained on 11 March 2020. According to PCHR’s investigations, Duweikat was shot with a rubber bullet in the head and he deemed in critical condition. Duweikat was injured when IOF suppressed dozens of civilians who gathered in al-‘Armah Mountian, southeast of Beta village, southeast of Nablus, upon calls launched by Israeli settlers on their websites to raid the mountain. On that day morning, IOF reinforced with about 40 military SUVs and 2 bulldozers moved into the abovementioned mount from 6 directions and suppressed residents, who spent their night in the area, by firing live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result of clashes that erupted in the area, Mohammed Abdul Karim Hamayel (15) was killed and 14 civilians were injured, including Duweikat, whose injury was very serious. Duweikat was receiving treatment until his death was announced on the same day evening.

Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 26 March 2020:

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Halhoul and Tarqoumya vilages in Hebron, Shwaika neighborhood in Tulkarm, and ‘Arraba, southwest of Jenin. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 27 March 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Kharsa village, south of Hebron. They patrolled in the streets without wearing protective clothing in light of the Coronavirus “Covid-19” outbreak in Israel.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Hebron, and stationed in Khallat Hadour and Eissa neighborhoods. IOF patrolled in the main streets without wearing protective clothing in light of the Coronavirus “Covid-19” outbreak in Israel. IOF withdrew and no arrests were reported.

Around the same time, IOF moved into several neighborhoods in Israeli-occupied section of Hebron’s Old City known as “H2”. No arrests were reported.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Kafl Hares in Salfit, Asala and Izbet al-Tabib villages in Qalqilya. No arrests were reporting.

Saturday, 28 March 2020:

At approximately 18:00, IOF moved into al-Issaweya village, southeast of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Naser Darweesh’s (16) house and arrested him.

Sunday, 29 March 2020:

IOF carried out an incursion in Khrbet Jabara, southeast of Tulkarm. No arrests were reporting.

Monday, 30 March 2020:

At approximately 10:00, IOF moved into al-Issaweya village, southeast of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Ahmed Fayez Mahmoud’s (29) house and arrested him.

At approximately 17:00, IOF moved into Solwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Omar Basem al-Zughaiar’s (26) house and arrested him.

At approximately 18:00, IOF arrested Tamer Khalaf (34) while present in Bab al-Sahera, in the Central East Jerusalem. Tamer was taken to al-Bareed Police Station in Salah al-Deen Street.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Sa’eer and Ethna in Hebron. No arrests were reporting.

Tuesday, 31 March 2020:

At approximately 01:00 IOF stormed al-Arba’een Mosque, in the central al-Issaweya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. IOF attacked and severely beaten dozens of young men while praying in the Mosque’s yard, and arrested Mer’ai Derbas (46) and took him to one of the investigation centers in the city.

The follow-up committee in the village said that IOF forced dozens of young men to pay fine of (250 NIS) while heading to buy some necessities from the grocery. Furthermore, IOF forced two families to pay fines while waiting for a released prisoner in front of Salah al-Deen investigation center in the city. IOF also forced 5 young men to pay fines claiming that they were not committed to the prevention measures of the Corona virus. The committee said that, “IOF claimed that the people of al-Issaweya are not committed to the prevention measures of the Coronavirus while they storm and move into the village several times a day without wearing protective clothing, disposable masks and gloves or keeping the personal space between each other, or any other prevention measures”.

At approximately 16:00, IOF moved into Obaid neighborhood, west of al-Issaweya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They arrested (3) civilians while present around their houses, the arrestees are: Hussam Sameeh Alian (19), Mohammed Mousa Mostafa (18), and Nour al-Deen Maher Muhaisen (19).

At approximately 18:00, IOF arrested (3) civilians while present near the western entrance of al-Issaweya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. The arrestees are: Fadi Abu al-Hams, Dawoud Derbas, and Majd Derbas.

At approximately 20:00, IOF moved into al-Karantina area, in southern Hebron. They arrested (3) children after checking their ID Cards, and took them to al-Hisba Old Market then to Keryat Arba’ Settlement Police Station, east of Hebron. The arrestees are: Mohammed Haron al-Tawil (14), Wael Anwar al-Taweel (17), and Emad Bassam al-Taweel (17).

Wednesday, 01 April 2020:

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into al-Issaweya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Adham Naser Sebta (20) and Mohammed Mousa Mostafa (18) and arrested them. It should be noted that IOF arrested Mostafa in the previous day and released him in the evening hours and rearrested him after hours.

Around the same time, IOF severely beaten and arrested (3) civilians from Solwan village, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, and took them to an unknown destination. The arrestees are: Yazan Syam (25), Mohammed Sa’eed Awwad (34), and Nour Asfour.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-Izareya village, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Hasan Ashraf Abu al-Reesh’s (20) house and arrested him.

At approximately 06:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved from Military station No.16, northeast of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, 50-meters west of the border fence. They leveled and combed lands that were previously leveled amidst Israeli sporadic shooting. However, no casualties were reported.

At approximately 16:00, IOF moved into Ein al-Lawza neighborhood in Solwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mohammed Jameel al-A’war (42) and Sobhi Zalloum (54), and handed them summonses to refer to al-Qishla Police Station.

At approximately 17:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Darweesh Issa (18), while present around al-Arba’een Mosque, in the Central al-Issaweya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. Mohammed was taken to an unknown destination.

At approximately 22:00, IOF arrested Sa’ed Yousef Obaid (21) while present near the eastern entrance of Obaid neighborhood, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. Sa’ed was taken to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Nablus, Beit Kahl, and Shoyoukh al-Aroub villages in Hebron Governorate. No arrests were reporting.

III. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property for Settlement Expansion Activities

At approximately 05:45 on Thursday, 26 March 2020, IOF backed by military construction vehicles moved into Tayaseer village in eastern Tubas. The military construction vehicles demolished Mohamed Yousef Suliman Dabak’s water well, under the pretext of non-licensing in Area C.

At approximately 08:30, IOF backed by military construction vehicles moved into Wadi Srida area in western Salfit. The military construction vehicles demolished ‘Aziz Yousef ‘Abdullah’s water well and agricultural room, under the pretext of non-licensing in Area C.

At approximately 10:00 on Thursday, 26 March 2020, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Um al-Khair nature reserve in eastern Yatta, south of Hebron. The Israeli Civil Administration officers hanged a seven-day eviction notice on the nature reserve under the pretext of being a training military site. The Israeli authorities ordered the residents of Um al-Khiar village to evacuate the nature reserve and return it to normal or the Israeli authorities will do so and force the residents to pay all costs.

It should be noted that on Wednesday, 03 July 2019, Israeli authorities accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers destroyed a pastoral reserve in Um al-Khair village in eastern Yatta. They uprooted at least 500 trees planted 15 years ago. Additionally, on 24 August 2019, Israeli authorities demolished 4 water wells in Um al-Khair village.

The pastoral reserve was established in 2003 on al-Hathaleen family lands (750 dunums) in cooperation with the Union of Agricultural Work Committees.

At approximately 11:00 on Thursday, IOF backed by military construction vehicles moved into Dir Buziq village in northern Jordan Valley, southeast of Tubas. The military construction vehicles demolished the village council’s 70-sqaure-meter barrack with its contents estimated at NIS 2,500. IOF also confiscated a generator, a water pump, sheds, 8 tents, a solar cell, a concrete mixer, bricks, iron, and other equipment, under the pretext of non-licensing in Area C. The confiscated items are estimated at NIS 6,500.

Israeli authorities uprooted Sameer ‘Ayid al-Shalaldah’s 300 olive seedlings planted in 20 dunums in Wadi Sa’ir area , north of Hebron. Al-Shalaldah found a 24-hour eviction notice issued on 08 March 2020, was hanged on his plot of land. The Israeli authorities exploited the state of emergency declared on 06 March 2020 by the PA to combat Coronavirus (Covid 19) and carried out more attacks against Palestinians.

At approximately 06:00 on Friday, 28 March 2020, IOF backed by military construction vehicles moved into Khelet Irmilah area in al-Zawiyia village, west of They demolished Salah ‘Abed al-Latif Raddad’s agricultural room, under the pretext of non-licensing in Area C. Head of al-Zawiyia village, Mahmoud ‘Abdullah Moqidy, said that at approximately 06:00 on Friday, 28 March 2020, 2 Palestinian men phoned and informed me that IOF demolished an agricultural room belonging to Salah Raddad. I arrived at the area at 07:00 and found that IOF bulldozed the room and withdrew later.

At approximately 07:00 on Tuesday, 31 March 2020, IOF backed by military construction vehicles moved into Kherbit Jebara, south of Tulkarm. IOF demolished Khaled Rasheed Hussain ‘Abed al-Rahman’s agricultural room and cement wall (280 m), under the pretext of non-licensing in Area C.

At approximately 10:00 on Tuesday, 31 March 2020, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Kherbet al-Tabban in southern Hebron. The Israeli Civil Administration officers handed ‘Issa Mohamed Hamamda (50) a notice to stop working in a 110-square-meter barrack built of tin plates and used for breeding livestock.

Around the same time, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Khebet al-Mofaqara in southern Hebron. The Israeli Civil Administration officers handed Ahmed Mesleh Hamamda a notice to evacuate his 50 dunums and remove a tent, where he and his family live after demolishing their house, under the pretext of non-licensing.

At approximately 08:00 on Wednesday, 01 April 2020, IOF backed by military construction vehicles moved into al-Wa’irah area in western Jenin. IOF demolished 3 under-construction houses under the pretext of being near the annexation wall and non-licensing in area C. The demolished houses belong to:

Tareq ‘Abed al-Razeq ‘Abed al-Rahman Abu Hammad: a 110-square-meter under-construction house. Rabei’ ‘Abed al-Razeq ‘Abed al-Rahman Abu Hammad: a 140-square-meter under-construction house. Mostafs Tayseer ‘Abed al-Rahman Abu Hammad: a 110-square-meter under-construction house.

It should be noted that IOF notified the houses’ owners on 26 January 2020, as a prelude to demolish them.

At approximately 09:00, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Kherbet al-Taiba, east of Tarqumiyia village, northwest of Hebron. The Israeli Civil Administration officers handed Yunis Mohamed Ghareeb (44) a notice to stop construction works in his 100-sqaure-meter house, under the pretext of non-licensing in Area C. It should be noted that Israeli authorities attempt to seize al-Taiba’s lands in favor of settlement expansion in ” Adwara” settlement.

Israeli Settler Violence

At approximately 08:00 on Friday, 27 March 2020, Israeli settlers, from ” Hafat Ma’oun” settlement, which is established on Palestinians’ lands in eastern Yatta, south of Hebron, attacked Palestinian shepherds in al-Hamra area, east of al-Tawana village. The settlers forced the shepherds at gunpoint to leave . Meanwhile, the village residents gathered and photographed what happened. One of the settlers unleashed his at Hussain Saber al-Hereni (32), who photographed them. As a result, al-Hereni sustained wounds in his left hand and taken to Abu al-Hasan al-Qasem Hospital by a PRCS ambulance.

At approximately 11:00 on Saturday, 28 March 2020, Israeli settlers, from ” Hafat Ma’oun” settlement, which is established on Palestinians’ lands in eastern Yatta, south of Hebron, attacked Palestinian shepherds in al-Hamra area, east of al-Tawana village and forced them to leave . As a result, Adeeb Ghanem al-Hereni sustained fractures in his right hand fingers. The village residents gathered and IOF arrived at the area. They fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the residents, who suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 11:00 on Tuesday, 31 March 2020, from ” Ma’oun” settlement, which is established on Palestinians’ lands in eastern Yatta, south of Hebron, attacked Palestinian shepherds in al-Tawana village and indiscriminately opened fire around them. As a result, the shepherds were forced to leave. IOF arrived at the area and denied Palestinians’ access to their lands.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods

For the fourth consecutive week, Israeli authorities continued to impose restrictions on Beit Hanoun (Erez) Crossing and West Bank Crossings under the pretext of confronting the fast-spreading coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. These restrictions were declared on Wednesday ,11 March 2020, and still continued, except humanitarian cases would be allowed to pass through the crossing.

West Bank:

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individual movement between villages and cities and deny civilians’ access to their work. IOF established 11 temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles and checked their IDs.

The military checkpoint were as follows:

Hebron:

On Thursday, 26 March 2020, IOF closed with metal-detector gate the main entrance to Bani Na’iem village, east of Hebron, denying Palestinians’ access to Bypass road (60).

On Friday, 27 March 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the intersection of Beit ‘Awaa village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron.

On Saturday, 28 March 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Kharsa village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron.

On Monday, 30 March 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Ethna village, west of Hebron.

On Tuesday, 31 March 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Yatta and Tarama villages.

Jenin:

On Thursday, 26 March 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the intersection of ‘Araba village, southwest of Jenin.

Salfit:

On Friday, 28 March 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Burqeen and Dirsitiyia villages.

On Saturday, 29 March 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Hares and Kaful Hares villages.

On Sunday, 29 March 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Dir Balout village.

Tulkarm:

On Saturday, 29 March 2020, IOF tightened their arbitrary measures at ‘Inab military checkpoint.

At approximately 08:00 on Tuesday, 31 March 2020, IOF closed with sand berms agricultural roads connecting between Kafa and Shofa villages. IOF raided greenhouses while Palestinian farmers were working inside them and forced them to leave at gunpoint. Also, IOF closed all nearby entrances.

