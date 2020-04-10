MYSTERIOUS RESISTANCE GROUP RELEASES VIDEO OF IED ATTACK ON U.S. CONVOY IN NORTHERN IRAQ

Posted on April 10, 2020 by martyrashrakat

South Front



Late on April 9, an Iraqi group identifying itself as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq – ‘Ashab al-Kahf (AK) announced that its “engineer and sabotage units” had targeted a U.S. convoy on the Erbil-Saladin highway in the country’s northern region.
The group released a video of the alleged operation, showing two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) hitting trucks transporting vehicles for the U.S. military.
AK claimed that the attack resulted in material and human losses. However, these claims are yet to be verified. The U.S.-led coalition has not commented on this issue, thus far.
Founded in August of 2019, AK is a pro-Iran Shiite group. The group has been threatening U.S. forces in Iraq for months now.
Last January, the U.S. assassinated Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Deputy-Commander, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Iran Quds Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Qassim Soleimani, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.
Washington presented the assassination as a victory, claiming that its troops and interests in Iraq are now safer than ever. Nevertheless, recent developments say otherwise. Today, Shiite groups are openly preparing for a full-scale war with U.S. forces. A war they can win.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:


Filed under: IRAQ, USA, War on Iraq | Tagged: , , , , |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: