MYSTERIOUS RESISTANCE GROUP RELEASES VIDEO OF IED ATTACK ON U.S. CONVOY IN NORTHERN IRAQ

Late on April 9, an Iraqi group identifying itself as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq – ‘Ashab al-Kahf (AK) announced that its “engineer and sabotage units” had targeted a U.S. convoy on the Erbil-Saladin highway in the country’s northern region.

The group released a video of the alleged operation, showing two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) hitting trucks transporting vehicles for the U.S. military.

AK claimed that the attack resulted in material and human losses. However, these claims are yet to be verified. The U.S.-led coalition has not commented on this issue, thus far.

Founded in August of 2019, AK is a pro-Iran Shiite group. The group has been threatening U.S. forces in Iraq for months now.

Last January, the U.S. assassinated Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Deputy-Commander, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Iran Quds Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Qassim Soleimani, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Washington presented the assassination as a victory, claiming that its troops and interests in Iraq are now safer than ever. Nevertheless, recent developments say otherwise. Today, Shiite groups are openly preparing for a full-scale war with U.S. forces. A war they can win.

