Abu Malek Al-Tali Returns To Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham After Meeting With Al-Julani

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

Abu Malek al-Tali, a prominent Jihadist that recently resigned from Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has reportedly returned to the ranks of the al-Qaeda-affiliated group.

Al-Tali left HTS on April 7, claiming in a statement that he was being kept away from the group’s shifting policies. Back then, some sources revealed that al-Tali had problems with close aides of the terrorist group’s leader, Abu Mohamad al-Julani, who was also ignoring him.

On April 10, sources close to HTS reported al-Tali’s return to the group, citing Abu Maria al-Qahtani, an Iraqi commander within HTS.

“With regards to Sheikh Abu Malek, we want to announce that our brother has returned to the group, thank God, after meeting with al-Sheikh [Abu Mohamad al-Julani],” the sources quoted al-Qahtani as saying.

Takieddine Omar, a public relations official of HTS, confirmed to pro-opposition news outlet Enab Baladi that al-Tali had indeed returned to the terrorist group’s ranks.

Al-Tali, whose real name is Jamal Hassan Zayniyah, was the top commander of HTS in the region of Qalamun (on the Syrian-Lebanese border) in the period from 2012 to 2017. The terrorist lost all of his battles against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and Hezbollah.

The return of al-Tali will likely calm down the tension within HTS. Al-Julani may have opted to return al-Tali to avoid an internal backlash against him.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Hezbollah, Syria, War on Syria | Tagged: Abu Malek al-Tali, Al-Jolani, Lebanon's army, Nusra Front, SAA |