No worries, this is “just like a seasonal flu” (UPDATE)

Posted on April 11, 2020 by martyrashrakat
No worries, this is “just like a seasonal flu” (UPDATE)

This image shows specialized personnel burying COVID19 corpses in a mass grave on Hart Island.  And since morgues in NY are full, there is also a plan to bury bodies in NY parks, at least temporarily.

Yes, it is “just like the seasonal flu”.

UPDATE: I received two emails by readers who know this location well, and they explained to me that this is the place were unclaimed bodies are normally buried in NY and that the fact of having bodies buried here is not, by itself, exceptional.  That this is done with folks in HAZMAT suits, however, is.

So while this sight is not “business as usual”, neither is it entirely attributable to the virus.

I thank you both for this correction!

The Saker

