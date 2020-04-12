Hezbollah’s Nightmare Continues to Irritate “Israel”: This Time from Syria

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

The nightmare of Hezbollah is still irritating the top “Israeli” military institution. However, this time the pretext is the so-called “Hezbollah’s presence in Syria”.

In this context, the “Israeli” military posted on Friday a grainy footage on Twitter purporting to show the head of the Syrian Armed Forces 1st Corps, Major General Ali Ahmad Assad, visiting the so-called “Hezbollah positions in Syria.”

The footage, which was filmed from a distance, showed individuals wearing military fatigues greeting a man with military salutes and shaking hands with him in an open area.

The text accompanying the footage on the ‘Israeli’ post read, “See the man with white hair? That’s the head of the Syrian Armed Forces 1st Corps, Major General Ali Ahmad Assad. He’s visiting Hezbollah positions in #Syria.”

“Our message: We see you. Consider this a warning,” the caption further read. “We won’t allow Hezbollah to entrench itself militarily in Syria.”

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) published a video on Friday that allegedly showed a Syrian military commander meeting with Hezbollah personnel in Syria.

“Look closely. See the man with white hair? That’s the head of the Syrian Armed Forces 1st Corps, Luau Ali Ahmad Assad. He’s visiting Hezbollah positions in Syria. Our message: We see you. Consider this a warning,” a message accompanying the video warns.

Avichay Adraee, the head of the IDF’s Arabic-language media division, offered more details about the video in an Arabic-language tweet, alleging that the video was shot in the Syrian-controlled portion of the Golan Heights, and warning that Israel would “not tolerate” the “entrenchment” of Hezbollah forces in the area.

The Syrian military has not commented on the video, its authenticity, or Israel’s warning.

The Israeli military has repeatedly targeted Hezbollah and other ‘Iran-backed’ forces in Syria in recent years, citing the group’s threat to Tel Aviv’s national security.

Syria has slammed Israel at the United Nations and other forums over its air and missile attacks, citing the crucial role played by Hezbollah’s assistance to Damascus in its near-decade long war against al-Qaeda, Daesh (ISIS), and other terrorist elements.

