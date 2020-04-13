NEW Site Title: SALAM ALQUDS ALAYKUM – سلام القدس عليكم

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

تلبية لدعوة الاخ المناضل ناصر قنديل استبدال صيغة التحية العربية الاسلامية المتداولة من السلام عليكم الى سلام القدس عليكم وتأكيدا لرفضنا صفقة القرن واصرارنا عى أن القدس ستبقى عاصمة فلسطين – من البحر الى النهر- الأبدية قررت ادارة الموقع تغيير اسم الموقع



Upon at the request of the Brother Nasser Kandil to Replace the current Arab-Islamic salutation from Peace be upon you to peace of Jerusalem upon you. In confirmation of our rejection of the deal of the century and our insistence that Jerusalem will remain the eternal capital of Palestine – from the River to Sea – the site administration decided to change the site name

SALAM ALQUDS ALAYKUM – سلام القدس عليكم

