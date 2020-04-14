Palestinian archbishop calls for lifting of sanctions against Syria

Posted on April 14, 2020 by martyrashrakat

By News Desk -2020-04-13

Hanna, in a solidarity message with Syria said: “From the city of Al-Quds (Jerusalem), I send this appeal and this message, perhaps it reaches people who still have conscience in the world. Lift the sanctions imposed on Syria in light of the spread of coronavirus,”

In a statement to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), he emphasized that the continuation of these sanctions is a crime against humanity.

“From al-Quds city, we send the message of solidarity, fraternity, love and loyalty to Syria as president, army and people, and we say that Syria, which triumphed over its enemies who conspired against it, will also triumph over the Coronavirus epidemic.” Hanna concluded.

In addition to the archbishop, Pope Francis called on the countries imposing sanctions against developing and war-torn nations to halt this blockade, as they attempt to combat the coronavirus’ outbreak.

ALSO READ  UAE’s influence is key to Syria’s return to the Arab League: analyst

Filed under: Uncategorized | Tagged: , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: