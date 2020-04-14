Russian filmmaker speaks the (often obfuscated) truth about the USSR during WWII

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

April 12, 2020

An excerpt form the popular Russian talk show “An evening with Vladimir Solovyov”. Translated and subtitled by Eugenia. A well-known Russian filmmaker Karen Shakhnazarov discusses the meaning of the WWII memory for the Russian society and the Russian people. The context of the discussion was the proposed constitutional amendments. Translator’s notes: (1) The Soviet division consisted of 10,000 soldiers. (2) The British light cruiser Edinburgh carrying 5.5 tons of the Russian gold as payment for the Western supplies was sunk by a German submarine on its way home from the Soviet port Murmansk in April of 1942. Shakhnazarov mistakenly said that it happened in 1941.

Please make sure to press on “cc” to see the English language subtitles.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: British Empire, Russia, Turkey, USSR | Tagged: USSR Great Patriotic War, WWII |