The Meaning of Corona: Gilad Atzmon at Jason Liosatos Outside The Box.

APRIL 15, 2020

BY GILAD ATZMON

In this interview I elabore together with Jason Liosatos on the prospect of a Corona paradigm shift, escalating the Coronavirus crisis into a criminal investigation. Is it a bio-lab accident, or may be a bio-weapon mutating into a mass killer? who could and should investigate the possible culprit(s)? I offer some basic mathematical tools that could help to track down and identify the possible origin of the virus. If you regard yourself as a critical being you may enjoy this conversation.

To learn more about the Corona being a possible crime scene: https://gilad.online/writings/2020/4/11/a-viral-pandemic-or-a-crime-scene

