U.S. Propaganda Went Full Offensive Against China. Now It Blames Beijing For Nuclear Weapon Testing

South Front

Members of the Chinese Ministry of Defense team during the tank biathlon championship held as part of the 2015 International Army Games at the Alyabino firing range near Moscow, Russia, Aug 3, 2015. [Photo/CFP]

The US propaganda went full offensive against China. Additionally to adopting the official narrative blaiming China for the creation of COVID-19 and spreading the COVID-19 outbreak around the world (including the US), the US State Department is now blaiming China for nuclear weapons tests.

“China maintained a high level of activity at its Lop Nur nuclear weapons test site throughout 2019. China’s possible preparation to operate its Lop Nur test site year-round, its use of explosive containment chambers, extensive excavation activities at Lop Nur, and lack of transparency on its nuclear testing activities – which has included frequently blocking the flow of data from its International Monitoring System (IMS) stations to the International Data Center operated by the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty Organization – raise concerns regarding its adherence to the “zero yield” standard adhered to by the United States, the United Kingdom, and France in their respective nuclear weapons testing moratoria,” the State Department’s Adherence to and Compliance with Arms Control, Nonproliferation, and Disarmament Agreements and Commitments (Compliance Report) says.

It seems that US diplomats and media outlets got a direct task to paint China as the modern Mordor.

