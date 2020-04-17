Illegal US Presence Causes Insecurity in Gulf – Iran’s Defense Minister

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami slammed the US presence in the Gulf, calling it illegal and saying it caused insecurity in the region.

The statement comes just days after Iranian Navy ships allegedly entered close proximity with US vessels in the Gulf waters. The US Navy claimed that the action is part of a series of “dangerous and harassing approaches”.

“The Iranian people are insightful and see who is right; we are at home and they have come from the other side of the world to create a problem for the countries of the region by threatening and sanctioning them,” Brigadier General Hatami told reporters on the sidelines of a parade held on the occasion of Iran’s Army Day.

Earlier this week, US Naval Forces Central Command in Bahrain claimed that 11 vessels from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy had harassed several US warships engaged in exercises in the northern Gulf region.

By Staff, Agencies

Out of the COVID-19 box, and in an attempt to move tension from the internal front to the outside arena, the US claimed that eleven vessels from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy [IRGCN] came dangerously close to US Navy and Coast Guard ships in the Gulf.

The US military called the moves “dangerous and provocative.”

According to the statement, the Iranian vessels approached six US military ships while they were conducting integration operations with Army helicopters in international waters.

“At one point, the Iranian vessels came within 10 yards of the US Coast Guard cutter Maui,” it added, claiming that “The US ships issued several warnings through bridge-to-bridge radio, blasts from the ships’ horns and long-range acoustic noise maker devices.”

The statement further added: “The Iranian ships left after about an hour.”

There was no mention of the incident in Iranian media.

“The IRGCN’s dangerous and provocative actions increased the risk of miscalculation and collision, [and] were not in accordance with the internationally recognized Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea,” the US military’s statement said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, asked in a Fox News interview whether he had discussed the incident with the Pentagon, said: “We’ve talked as a team. … We’re evaluating how best to respond and how best to communicate our displeasure with what … took place.”

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Iran, USA, War on Iran | Tagged: American Aggression, Persian Gulf, US Sanctions on Iran |