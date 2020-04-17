Palestinians unveil mural honoring Venezuelan, Cuban figures

By News Desk -2020-04-16

From left to right: Houari Boumédiène, Hugo Chávez, Yasser Arafat, Che Guevara, Fidel Castro.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – A new photo released this week showed Palestinian activists unveiling a mural in honor the Venezuelan “spirit of resistance”.

The mural was painted 10 meters wide and 3 meters high near the city of Dora, in the southern part of the West Bank region. 

The mural was created in honor of Cuba and Venezuela’s solidarity with Palestine. Aside from sending medical brigades around the world, now to fight coronavirus, Cuba has also trained many Palestinian doctors. ⁠

Cuba has been a long-standing critic of the Israeli state and has often expressed its solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Venezuela, starting under the late President Hugo Chavez, maintained close ties with the Palestinian people. The South American nation helped fund a hospital in the city of Ramallah, which is now called Hugo Chávez Hospital.

