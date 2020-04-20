New York Times: “Putin has destroyed the US science and medicine” (Ruslan Ostashko)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 19, 2020

Translator's notes:

(1) “liberoid” opposition – Ruslan mockingly refers to the Russian liberal opposition, which is anything but liberal;

(2) “Sumerians” – this is a mocking reference to the Ukrainians; some Ukrainian “historians” claim that the Ukrainian “civilization” is as ancient as the Sumerian;

(3) Shaman coming to chase off Putin – a reference to a bizarre situation last year when a medicine-man (or shaman) from Yakutia decided to walk to Moscow to “perform a ceremony to chase off Putin”;

(4) Sobol – Lubov Sobol, an associate of Alexei Navalny, a figure in the Russian “opposition” beloved by the West. Sobol is notorious because of a number of scandals she created.

