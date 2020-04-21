Friday’s Talk from Tehran- Nasser Kandil حديث الجمعة من طهران – ناصر قنديل

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Iran after the assassination of Soleimani celebrates the commemoration of the revolution and the preparation for the parliamentary elections.

The consensus around the choice of resistance thatSoleimaniwas asking for has been achieved by his martyrdom and has frustrated the external bet on the interior

The reformist movement faces the dangers of the loss of the parliamentary elections in which it dreamt of a majority.

The nuclear file is not for the negotiation with Washington, if Europe withdraws, Iran will leave the UN treaty.

The linkage between the ousting of the Americans and the fall of the Deal of the Century needs an Iranian country that can build a resilient economy.

The political diversity is present strongly and the vitality of discussions presents Iran as an example of a 41-year-old vivid revolution.

Introduction:

This Friday’s Talkwill be devoted for one file: Iran which is still living the repercussions of the assassination of the Commander QassemSoleimani and celebrates the forty-first commemoration of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and is preparing for the parliamentary electionsat the end of this month. My visit to Tehran has allowed me to meet a number of senior officials, to discuss many issues, ideas, hypotheses with a number of elites, intellectuals, and journalists, and to listen to some examples deprived from analyzing the trends of the public opinion and the points of view of its classes regarding many titles. So this pushed me to share these impressions, conclusions, and readings with the widest number of readers and followers.

The martyrdom of Soleimani is the earthquake of conscience:

The photos of QassemSoleimani fill the streets, the facades of the big buildings, the offices of the government officials and the armed forces, and the advisory offices working with the Leader of the Revolution Al Sayyed Ali Al Khamenei. Soleimani’s name is repeated tens of times in every talk with any official or a leader in Iran. The talk starts with an idea in which Soleimani is mentioned then it continues with another idea to mention Soleimani once again. The feeling of fulfillment to this leader is accompanied with the feeling of underestimation, and maybe with the feeling of guilt, but the feeling of the burden of responsibility and the collective love to him is felt by everyone.

This young man who is religious, devotional, and humble in his relationship with God, Prophets, and the People of the house, who is faithful in every word he says, who loves the poor and the needy, who is concerned about the future of Iran from all kinds of obsession, the obsession of authority, the obsession of money, the obsession of corruption, the obsession of bureaucracy, and the obsession of laziness and inactivity, and who is sixty-year old, has become the difficult number to Israel, America, and Al-Qaeda and ISIS organizations and a number of the Gulf countries until the date of his martyrdom. This leader made the contemporary glory of Iran, so that it turns through his leading position into a fearful superpower. As he was during his life the guard of the revolution and the republic behind the enemy’s lines amid a large political internal division over his role, he has become after his martyrdom the guard because of the deterrent popular gathering against every thought of escalation against Iran which is fortified with a popular flood that emerged to revenge for the blood of Soleimani contrary to the bets and hypotheses based on the decline of the popular support of the choice of revolution, republic, and their leader Al Sayyed Al Khamenei and his policies. Iran which is technically and militarily capable and which targeted Ain Al-Assad base showed that it has the resolution and the will along with the war techniques sufficient to evade from the targets of the American technical capacities. It frustrated the bet on the American technical superiority as it frustrated the bet on Iranian internal division.

Soleimani was spending a lot of time and effort before the nuclear file and after it to make out of the option of supporting the resistance against the American hegemony and the Israeli aggression a subject that gets a political consensus among the competing movements for the power in Iran. Despite his conviction of the decisive reference role of Al Sayyed Khamenei in such strategic matters, but he was seeing in neutralizing this trend a strength to Iran and a message to the abroad that enhances the position of Iran in the confrontation of its opponents and rationalizes the internal political conflicts by making them just political competition that deals with the problem of economy, construction, education, health, services, the constitutional organizations and their activation and combating corruption. But what has been achieved during the negotiation on the nuclear understanding and after signing it through unifying the position inside the ranks of the Iranian leaderships has enhanced the position of the Iranian negotiator through the abidance of the conservatives and fundamentalists especially the leadership of the Revolutionary Guard with this position which it started to be affected after the American withdrawal from the nuclear understanding and the emerge of positions that behold the role of the Guard especially the role played by Soleimani the responsibility of the deterioration of relationships with the Americans which has been culminated with the withdrawal from the nuclear understanding. However the martyrdom of Soleimani at the hands of the Americans and the subsequent announcement of the Deal of the Century reveal the goals of America in the region especially in Iran, and how Soleimani and his role were an additive value to Iran and an insurance policy that protects it, and how the resistance option was not mere an ally that is given capabilities from Iran to do its active role in the confrontation of the region but rather a partner in protecting Iran and raising its status. Therefore, every investment spent by Iran in supporting the resistance forces is a serious investment in favor of its national security and a protection of its political independence and food sufficiency, it is not an attrition of its resources which are supposed to be allocated to its internal affairs as some symbols of the reformist movement said, or as their supporters chant in demonstrations. Therefore, the funeral of Soleimani and the accompanied popular flood formed a message far from being addressed to the Americans and many people who deal with the public affairs in Iran in the authority and in the opposition only but to reveal the truth of the position of the Iranian people towards the confrontation with the Americans and towards the higher policies drawn by Al Sayyed Al Khamenei that most of which Soleimani was entrusted with.

The elections and the coming change:

The feeling of remorse expressed by those who did not respond to Soleimani’s efforts of the unification of the interior is no longer enough according to those who share with him the opinion and the choice and to the most of those belong to the conservative and fundamentalist movement who speak out in what they believe in terms of the call to question the reformist movement in the parliamentary elections since the martyrdom of Soleimaniwhich has no relation with the parties in the interior formed an end of a phase and a start of another, in other words the end of the bets promoted by the reformist movement on making understandings with Washington with good intentions. The announcement of the Deal of the Century completes what is interpreted by the assassination of Soleimani from the point of view of those who call to follow a strict policy regarding the future of the relationship with Washington, the nuclear file, the economic construction, and the social and cultural fortification, reforming the role and the position in the region in a way that is appropriate to the change caused by the assassination of Soleimani and the Deal of the Century. Those consider that this strategic burden that must be bear by the constitutional institutions cannot be entrusted to those who have opposite convictions because those cannot be entrusted to lead Iran according to the orders of Al Sayyed Al Khamenei while they are talking in their assemblies that they do not believe in them.

The traditional conservative movements expect the winning in the parliamentary elections. It is remarkable that the groups that support the former President AhmadiNejad are among them. The expectations of relative neutral sources talk about a great winning of the conservatives that may range between two-thirds to third-quarters of the new parliament. It is remarkable as well that the speaker of the parliament Ali Larijani whose term is at its end did not submit his candidacy for the elections in preparation for the candidacy for the presidency of the republic which its elections will take place after a year and a half, where the former mayor of Tehran Mohammed BaqirQalibaf is the most prominent candidate for the presidency of the council. The President Hassan Rohani expressed his protest against the Guardians ’Council’s refusal of dozens of reformist candidates including nearly eighty deputies. The objections of the Guardian Council as shown by sources of reformists and conservatives have no bias or politicization rather these objections are based on an a fundamental factor related to the files of corruption and the illicit wealth which the council had investigated when it studied all the applications of candidacy, therefore, it refused the nominations of many reformists and conservatives, since it reflected what has happened to many politicians after forty years in power and after the winning of the revolution, but it reveals that the supervision strong independent institutions are still have the spirit of revolution and held accountability according to assets and rules where there is no favoritism or nepotism. Just for that, when the President Rohanirefused the nominations by saying we do not want to turn the elections into appointments he got a direct response from Al Sayyed Al Khamenei without mentioning his name, but it was understood that he was meant by his saying: those who object the role of a prestigious and efficient institution in ensuring the right electoral process; the Guardian Council forget that they reached to their positions through elections.

Those who follow-up and those who are interested along with the opinion polls do not expect that the Iranians who want to elect the parliament within less than twenty days are more than 50%. This ratio may decrease in Tehran to only 30%. One of the reasons of reluctance is that the voters do not know that the Supreme Leader needs a wider representation of options, demands, and objects in the parliament which represents people in all its different classes and moods, because some consider strongly that there is a part of voters cannot be ignored think that their participation will not cause a change as long as everything belongs to the country and its decisions is under the control of the Higher Leader so what is the advantage of such participation? But those who are close from the source of decision say that this reluctance contradicts the understanding of the role of the Wilayat el Faqih who does not make a decision from nothing or illegally, but he makes balance between what is shown by the institutions that represent the choices of people in a legal wayand the interest, so he made out of them orders to authorities. So those recognize the weak needed mobilization under the title that the Higher Leader needs your participation to build on them decisions so your absence confuses his decision.

Those who are close from the authority refuse to say that this reluctance is a result of despair, on the contrary they consider it stems from trust, this trust is the same that appeared in the crowds of millions who pledged allegiance to the Higher Leader in order to revenge for the blood of the Commander QassemSoleimani. Furthermore, the people who participated in the festivals of the commemoration of revolution after forty-one years of its founding do not do that out of courtesy or fear but because it knows the gains which it got from the revolution which brought Iran not only to the rank of the superpowers politically and militarily but also to be a country that lives a food sufficiency and a semi- industrial sufficiency, a scientific progress in which it competes the countries of the industrial world, and it provides the main services with cheap prices as electricity, gas, internet, and fuels which despite the increase of its price it remained the cheapest in the world, where the price of a liter of water equls twice times the price of a liter of gasoline.

In the commemoration of revolution: Independence and Development

The four decades that have passed since the revolution and the building of the country and what they have achieved at the levels of independence and development formed the criterion for the rise and the fall of the liberal projects in the third world. Iran has passed them but looking to pass them fully. The upcoming challenges which the conservatives, the fundamentalists, and the extremists are looking to wage to manage the country in the last period of the term of the President Al Sheikh Hassan Rohani are related to the nuclear file and the issues of poverty, corruption combating, and the issues of the regional environment whether they are related to the relationship with each of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, and Yemen as arenas of the resistance forces or related to the Gulf and the management of the relationship with the positions which it lives at the forefront Saudi Arabia.

According to the conservatives there is no return to negotiation with the Americans regarding the nuclear file, but this does not mean the final exit from the nuclear agreement and from the treaty of non-proliferation of the Nuclear Weapons but it means leaving the issue related to how to deal with the remaining partner in the agreement, it means Europe including France, Britain, and Germany. If the Europeans go to the Security Council to work under the terms of leaving the agreement, the talk about the exit from the agreement and the treaty will become on table. The understanding with the Americans is hopeless and there is no interest for Iran to have an agreement with them, if the other partners dare to carry out the agreement despite the threat of the American sanctions, since the sanctions that concern Iran are those which restrict Europe, the American military exit from the region will not be a slogan, but rather an independent project that many countries do not dare to present. Iran bears the responsibility on the behalf of everyone to make it the title of the future stage, it does not matter how far it is. Iran cannot expect the results of the American elections, but until then Iran will interpret its commitment through cooperation with the peoples of the region and the resistance forces to impose that withdrawal, where the Iranian and the Iraqi people have said their word regarding along with the majority of the Lebanese and the Afghans. Syria is approaching form the moment of deciding the fate of the American troops on its land.

The relationship with Washington is determined by the issue of the blood of the Commander QassemSoleimani and the future of Palestine. The Deal of the Century which has shown the credibility of the options of the resistance forces has provided an opportunity to form a wide front, it is not important to be organized under one institution but rather it is a popular political resisting front spreading on the Islamic world rises up for the right of return of the Palestinian refugees and against the tamper with the future of Jerusalem in favor of the occupation. Therefore, the region is going to confrontation. Iran cannot behave as if its issue is confined to how to build its international relationships but tohow to lead the region under the titles of the American withdrawal and the fall of the Deal of the Century and how Iran can be a component that integrates with the people and the Revolutionary Guard and under the supervision of the Higher Leader and can win in these two battles. So this requires a review of the economic and political approach taken by the governments which linked the fate of their plans with the hypothesis of partnership with the West whether through the nuclear understanding or through understandings in politics and economy that reflects the regional position of Iran. These hypotheses have led to a waste of time and money in the investment on an illusion that will not be realistic except by showing more ability and imposing more of the policy of fait accompli.

Many experts and thinkers from the conservatives and extremists see that one part of the problem of the Iranian people with the governmental policies is a result of the leakage of resources resulting from the siege, and one part is a result of the emergence of economic problems as the tyranny of the rentier economy in the real estate market and currencies in the major cities especially in Tehran, and the failure of integrating the national capital which most of it was accumulated during the revolution in a productive investment process, and another part is the result of the corruption phenomenon and the illicit wealth which is the main concern of the political process and which must turn in the successive governments into an institution that is not affected by the authority circulation and the policy changes.

It is remarkable that the Iranians whom you meet in Tehran as officials, advisors, experts, and military leaders do not feel embarrassed to talk about the problems of state- construction experienced by the revolution and the country, but they consider that it is a courage to talk in such issues to show that the revolution is still vivid and capable to face these problems. Despite the economic and financial suffocation they feel comfortable with the situation of their country which they assure that it has passed the most difficult consequences of sanctions, and began to adapt to the economic and investment alternatives of the sectors which are linked to the opportunities of openness and transcended the foundational stage of turning the challenges into opportunities.

The vivid discussions experienced by Tehran and the diversity and the multiplicity of movements, ideas, and visions are an expression of the strong project launched by Imam Ruhollah Khomeini whichits leadership and patronage has been continued by Al Sayyed Al Khamenei. Iran is a real state and has real institutions, serious economy and judiciary, a highly prepared combating ability, a professional diplomacy, and a wide variety of media that expresses the opposing ideas in the community, a life cycle lived by the Iranians away from the austeritybut under controls related to Islam, and a high degree of tolerance found in restaurants, streets, and the public parks. This confidence is worthy to respect, the next generation which did not live in the time of revolution to owe it the getting rid of the previous regime gets the opportunities of modern education and the partnership of the scientific research and innovation,without forgetting that the creativity spreads in the atmosphere of dream and freedom will reflect in the young enthusiastic political interpretations that are not in their view a cause for concern but rather a hope, because the whole world changes where people searches for peace and the internal balance of individuals and peoples. The Iranians see that they get the high ratio of this balance comparing with what is known and lived by the peoples on these two levels.

Translated by LinaShehadeh,

حديث الجمعة من طهران – ناصر قنديل

إيران بعد اغتيال سليمانيّ تحتفل بذكرى الثورة وتلاقي الانتخابات البرلمانية: ‭}‬ الإجماع الذي كان يطلبه سليمانيّ حول خيار المقاومة تحقق باستشهاده وأسقط الرهان الخارجيّ على الداخل ‭}‬ التيار الإصلاحيّ يواجه مخاطر خسارة الانتخابات البرلمانيّة التي حلم بتحقيق الأغلبيّة فيها ‭}‬ الملف النوويّ ليس للتفاوض مع واشنطن وإن خرجت أوروبا ستخرج إيران من المعاهدة الأمميّة ‭}‬ الربط بين إخراج الأميركيّين وإسقاط صفقة القرن يحتاج دولة إيرانيّة تبني اقتصاداً قادراً على الصمود ‭}‬ التنوّع السياسي حاضر بقوة وحيوية النقاشات تقدّم إيران نموذجاً لثورة حيّة عمرها 41 عاماً

حديث الجمعة من طهران – ناصر قنديل

حديث الجمعة هذا الأسبوع سيكون مخصصاً لملف واحد هو إيران التي لا تزال تعيش ارتدادات زلزال اغتيال القائد قاسم سليمانيّ، وتحتفل بالذكرى الحادية والأربعين لانتصار الثورة الإسلامية، وتستعد للانتخابات البرلمانية نهاية هذا الشهر. وقد أتاحت لي الزيارة التي أقوم لها إلى طهران اللقاء بعدد من كبار المسؤولين ومناقشة الكثير من القضايا والأفكار والفرضيّات مع عدد من النخب والمثقفين والإعلاميين، والسماع لبعض النماذج المستقاة من تحليل اتجاهات الرأي العام وتوزّع شرائحه حول العديد من العناوين، ما جعلني أرغب بتشارك هذه الانطباعات والاستنتاجات والقراءات مع أوسع عدد من القراء والمتابعين.

استشهاد سليمانيّ زلزال الضمير

صور الجنرال قاسم سليمانيّ تملأ الشوارع وجداريات الأبنية الكبرى ومكاتب المسؤولين في الحكومة والقوات المسلحة، والمكاتب الاستشارية العاملة مع مرشد الثورة السيد علي الخامنئي، لكن اسم سليمانيّ يتردد عشرات المرات في كل حديث تجريه مع أي من المسؤولين والقادة في إيران، ويدور الحديث حول فكرة تبدأ بذكر سليمانيّ ثم يعود ليدخل فكرة ثانية من مدخل سليمانيّ آخر. فالشعور بالمديونيّة لهذا القائد لدى الكثيرين، يرافقه شعور بالتقصير في التقدير، وربما شعور بالذنب لدى آخرين، لكن الشعور بعبء المسؤولية التي خلّفها والحب الجامع الذي أظهره له الشعب تلمسه لدى الجميع.

هذا الشاب المفعَم بالإيمان الديني والمتعبّد والخاشع في علاقته بالله والأنبياء وأهل البيت، الصادق في كل كلمة يقولها، المحب للفقراء والمساكين، القلق على مستقبل الدولة الإيرانية، من كل أنواع التغوّل، تغوّل السلطة وتغوّل المال وتغوّل الفساد وتغوّل البيروقراطية وتغوّل الكسل والخمول، هو الستينيّ الذي صار الرقم الصعب بالنسبة لـ»إسرائيل» وأميركا وتنظيمي القاعدة وداعش وعدد من دول الخليج، حتى تاريخ استشهاده. وهو القائد الذي صنع مجد إيران المعاصر لتتحوّل بموقعه القيادي وشكل توظيفه لهذا الموقع إلى دولة عظمى مهابة الجانب. ومثلما كان في حياته حارس الثورة والجمهورية خلف خطوط “العدو»، وسط انقسام سياسي كبير داخلياً حول دوره، صار بعد استشهاده الحارس بقوة ما أظهره استشهاده من مناخ شعبي رادع تجاه كل تفكير بالتصعيد بوجه إيران المحصّنة بطوفان شعبي خرج يطلب الانتقام لدم سليمانيّ بعكس الرهانات والافتراضات القائمة على تراجع التأييد الشعبي لخيار الثورة والجمهورية وقائدهما السيد الخامنئي، وسياساته، وإيران المحميّة باقتدار تقني وعسكري أظهرته الصواريخ التي استهدفت قاعدة عين الأسد، قالت إنها تملك العزيمة والإرادة وتملك معهما تقنيات حربية كافية للتملص من قدرات التقنية الأميركية لبلوغ أهدافها الحربية، وأسقطت الرهان على التفوق التقني الأميركي بمثل ما سقط الرهان على الانقسام الداخلي الإيراني.

كان سليمانيّ ينفق الكثير من الوقت والجهد، قبل الاتفاق النووي وبعده، ليجعل من دعم خيار المقاومة بوجه الهيمنة الأميركية والعدوانية الإسرائيلية موضوع إجماع سياسي عابر للتيارات المتنافسة على السلطة في إيران، رغم قناعته بالدور المرجعي الحاسم للسيد الخامنئي في مثل هذه الأمور الاستراتيجية، لكنه كان يرى في تحييد هذا التوجه عن خطابات التنافس قوة لإيران ورسالة للخارج تعزّز موقع إبران في مواجهة أعدائها وخصومها، وتعقلن الصراعات السياسية الداخلية، وتضعها في نصابها كتنافس سياسيّ يطال مشاكل الاقتصاد والعمران ومكافحة الفساد والتربية والصحة والخدمات والمؤسسات الدستورية وتفعيلها، لكن ما نجح بتحقيقه في فترة التفاوض على الاتفاق النووي وبعد توقيعه على هذا الصعيد، بتوحيد الموقف داخل صفوف القيادات الإيرانية، عزّز موقع المفاوض الإيراني، بالتزام المحافظين والأصوليين، وخصوصاً قيادة الحرس الثوري بهذا الموقف، بدأ يتصدع بعد الانسحاب الأميركي من الاتفاق، وظهور مواقف أخذت تتسع بين صفوف الإصلاحيين تحمّل دور الحرس وخصوصاّ الدور الذي اضطلع به سليمانيّ مسؤولية تدهور العلاقات مع الأميركيين الذي توّج بالانسحاب من الاتفاق النووي، ليأتي استشهاد سليمانيّ على أيدي الأميركيين وما تلاه من إعلان لصفقة القرن، فيكشف طبيعة ما كان يعدّه الأميركيون للمنطقة، ولإيران في المقدمة، وكيف أن سليمانيّ ودوره كانا قيمة مضافة تملكها إيران وبوليصة تأمين تحميها، وكيف أن خيار المقاومة ليس مجرد حليف توفر له إيران مقدّرات تضمن قيامه بدور فاعل في مواجهات المنطقة، بل هو من الباب الخلفي شريك في حماية إيران نفسها ورفع مكانتها؛ وبالتالي كيف أن كل استثمار تنفقه إيران في دعم قوى المقاومة هو استثمار جدي لأمنها القومي ولحماية استقلالها السياسي واكتفائها الغذائي، وليس استنزافاً لموارد يُفترض تخصيصها للشؤون الداخلية، كما كان يقول بعض رموز التيار الإصلاحي، أو كما كان أنصارهم يهتفون في التظاهرات، لتشكل جنازة سليمانيّ وما رافقها من طوفان شعبي رسالة أبعد مدى من كونها موجّهة للأميركيين، بل أيضاً للعديد من متعاطي الشأن العام في إيران، في السلطة وفي المعارضة، لاكتشاف حقيقة موقف الشعب الإيراني من خيارات المواجهة مع الأميركيين، ومن السياسات العليا التي يرسمها السيد الخامنئي والتي كان سليمانيّ مؤتمناً على أغلبها.

الانتخابات والتغيير المقبل

الشعور بالندم الذي عبّر عنه الذين لم يستجيبوا لمساعي سليمانيّ الوحدويّة في الداخل، لم يعد كافياً بنظر الذين كانوا يشاركونه الرأي ويشتركون معه في الخيار، والذين ينتمي أغلبهم للتيار المحافظ والأصولي الذين يرون ويجاهرون بما يعتقدون، لجهة الدعوة لمحاسبة التيار الإصلاحي في الانتخابات البرلمانية، لأن استشهاد سليمانيّ شكّل نهاية مرحلة وبداية مرحلة. والأمر ليس انتقاماً لسليمانيّ من أطراف في الداخل، بل إن استشهاد سليمانيّ أعلن نهاية الرهانات التي سوّقها التيار الإصلاحي على فرص التفاهمات مع واشنطن، وفرص الأخذ بالنيات الطيبة، وما يعنيه إطلاق صفقة القرن يكمل ما يقوله اغتيال سليمانيّ، من وجهة نظر الداعين إلى سلوك سياسة متشدّدة تطال النظر لمستقبل العلاقة بواشنطن، والملف النووي، والبناء الاقتصادي، والتحصين الاجتماعي، والثقافي، وإعادة صياغة للدور والموقع في المنطقة بلغة تناسب التغيير الذي حمله تزاوج اغتيال سليمانيّ وصفقة القرن. وبرأي هؤلاء أن هذا العبء الاستراتيجي المطلوب أن تتحمّله مؤسسات الدولة الدستورية لا يمكن أن يركن لمن يحملون قناعات معاكسة ليتولوا مسؤوليّاتها، ولا يمكن أن يؤتمن هؤلاء على قيادة إيران وفقاً لتوجيهات السيد الخامنئي وهم يتحدثون في مجالسهم، أنهم لا يؤمنون بها.

التيارات المحافظة التقيلدية تتوقع فوزها في الانتخابات البرلمانية، واللافت أن جماعات مؤيدة للرئيس السابق أحمدي نجاد موجودة بين صفوف هؤلاء، وتوقعات المصادر المحايدة نسبياً تتحدّث عن فوز كاسح للمحافظين قد يتراوح بين نيلهم ثلثي أو ثلاثة أرباع المجلس الجديد. واللافت أيضاً أن رئيس المجلس الذي تنتهي ولايته علي لاريجاني لم يقدّم ترشيحه للانتخابات، في خطوة ربما تتصل بالتحضير للترشّح لرئاسة الجمهورية التي تستحق انتخاباتها بعد سنة ونصف، بينما ترشح للانتخابات البرلمانية رئيس بلدية طهران السابق محمد باقر قاليباف الذي يرجّح أن يكون أبرز المرشحين لرئاسة المجلس، بينما وجد السؤال حول كيفية تعامل الرئيس الشيخ حسن روحاني وحكومته مع هذا الوضع نصف جواب بكلام الرئيس روحاني الاحتجاجي على رفض مجلس صيانة الدستور لترشيحات العشرات من المرشحين الإصلاحيين، ومنهم قرابة ثمانين نائباً حالياً، واعتراضات المجلس كما تقول مصادر من خيارات متباينة بين إصلاحيين ومحافظين، ليس فيها تحيّز أو تسييس بل هي مبنية ومؤسسة على عامل جوهريّ يرتبط بملفات الفساد والثراء غير المشروع التي يحقق فيها المجلس عند دراسته لكل طلبات الترشيح، وقد رفض على أساسها ترشيحات لإصلاحيين ومحافظين، وهي تعبّر بالتالي عما لحق بعديد من المنتمين للطبقة السياسية بعد أربعين عاماً من الوجود في الحكم، ومن انتصار الثورة، لكنها تكشف بالمقابل أن مؤسسات الرقابة المستقلة والقوية لا تزال تحمل روح الثورة وتحاسب وفقاً لأصول وقواعد لم تدخلها المحسوبية والمحاباة، ولذلك عندما اعترض الرئيس الشيخ روحاني على رفض الترشيحات قال لا نريد للانتخابات أن تتحوّل إلى تنصيبات، لقي رداً مباشراً من السيد الخامنئي لم يذكره بالاسم، لكن كان مفهوماً أنه موجّه إليه بالقول، إن الذين يعترضون على دور مؤسسة مرموقة وكفوءة هي مجلس صيانة الدستور، في ضمان عملية انتخابية صحيحة ينسون أنهم وصلوا إلى مراكزهم عن طريق الانتخابات.

الإيرانيّون الذاهبون للانتخابات النيابية خلال أقل من عشرين يوماً، لا يتوقع المتابعون والمهتمون ومثلهم تفعل استطلاعات الرأي أن تزيد نسبة مشاركتهم عن الـ 50% إلا قليلاً، ويرجّح أن تنخفض في طهران إلى 30% فقط، وأحد أسباب العزوف هو أن الناخبين لا يعلمون أن المرشد يحتاج إلى أن يجسّد البرلمان أوسع تمثيل للخيارات والطلبات والاعتراضات التي تمثّل الشعب وشرائحه ومناخاتها ومزاجها، لأن البعض يعتقد بقوة أن نسبة من الناخبين لا يمكن تجاهلها تعتقد أن مشاركتها لن تغيّر كثيراً طالما أن المرشد سقف الدولة وقراراتها فما فائدة المشاركة؟ ويقول هؤلاء المقرّبون من مصدر القرار إن هذا العزوف بهذه الطريقة بالتفكير يتناقض مع فهم دور الولي الفقيه الذي لا يصنع قراراً من العدم، أو من فوق المؤسسات، بل يتولى إقامة التوازن بين ما تظهره المؤسسات من خيارات يريدها الشعب، ويقيسها بمعايير الشرع والمصلحة لتتحوّل إلى توجيهات للسلطات، ويعترف هؤلاء بضعف التعبئة اللازمة بهذا المضمون تحت عنوان، المرشد يحتاج مشاركتكم ليبني قراراته على بيّنة، وغيابكم يُربك القرار.

ويرفض هؤلاء المقرّبون القول بأن هذا العزوف باعتبار المرشد سقف القرار نابع من يأس، بل يرونه نابع من ثقة، هي الثقة ذاتها التي ظهرت في حشود الملايين التي بايعت المرشد للانتقام لدم القائد قاسم سليمانيّ، والناس التي تشترك في احتفالات ذكرى الثورة، بعد مرور واحد وأربعين عاماً على قيامها، لا تفعل ذلك مجاملة ولا خوفاً بل لأنها تعرف بتفاصيل حياتها المكاسب التي جنتها من الثورة التي لم تنقل إيران إلى مراتب الدول الهامة سياسياً وعسكرياً وحسب، وفي هذا مكانة وكرامة وعزة للإيرانيّين، بل نقلت إيران لتصير دولة تعيش اكتفاءً غذائياً وشبه اكتفاء صناعي، وتضاهي دول العالم الصناعي بتقدمها العلمي، وتوفر الخدمات الأساسية بأسعار رمزية من الكهرباء والغاز والإنترنت والمحروقات، التي رغم رفع أسعارها بقيت الأرخص في العالم، وبقي سعر ليتر المياه فيها أضعاف سعر ليتر البنزين.

في ذكرى الثورة: الاستقلال والتنمية

العقود الأربعة التي مضت من الثورة وبناء الدولة، وما حققته على مستوى مفهومي الاستقلال والتنمية اللذين شكّلا معيار صعود وهبوط المشاريع التحررية في العالم الثالث، وقد اجتازتهما إيران حتى الآن بدرجة جيد جداً، ولكن ذلك لا يجب أن يعني عدم التطلّع لنيل درجة ممتاز، لذلك فالتحديات المقبلة التي يرى المحافظون والأصوليّون والمتشدّدون أنهم سيخوضونها لإدارة الدولة حتى في المهلة الباقية من ولاية الرئيس الشيخ حسن روحاني، تطال التعامل مع الملف النووي كما تطال التعامل مع قضايا الفقر ومكافحة الفساد، وقضايا البيئة الإقليميّة سواء ما يتصل منها بالعلاقة بكل من العراق وسورية ولبنان وفلسطين واليمن كساحات لقوى المقاومة، أو ما يطال الخليج وإدارة العلاقة مع منوّعات المواقف التي يعيش في ظلها وأبرزها بالتأكيد ما تمثله السعودية.

في الملف النووي لا عودة للتفاوض مع الأميركيين، وفقاً لمنطق المحافظين، دون أن يعني ذلك حكماً الخروج النهائي من الاتفاق النووي، وكذلك من معاهدة عدم انتشار الأسلحة النووية، بل ترك الأمر بالنسبة والتناسب مرتبطاً بكيفية تعامل الشريك الباقي في الاتفاق وهو أوروبا، بثلاثيتها الفرنسية البريطانية الألمانية، فإن ذهب الأوروبيون إلى مجلس الأمن بداعي العمل بموجب أحكام الخروج من الاتفاق، يصير الحديث عن الخروج من الاتفاق والمعاهدة مطروحاً على الطاولة، أما الأميركيون فميؤوس من التفاهم معهم ولا مصلحة لإيران لإبرام اتفاق معهم، إذا تجرأ الشركاء الآخرون على تنفيذ الاتفاق رغم التهديد بالعقوبات الأميركية، لأن العقوبات التي تعني إيران هي تلك التي تقيّد أوروبا وليس العقوبات المباشرة من أميركا، ومع أميركا ملفات وملفات لا فرص لحلها بالتفاوض. فالخروج العسكري الأميركي من المنطقة ليس شعاراً، بل هو مشروع استقلاليّ، تعجز دول كثيرة من المنطقة عن طرحه وإيران تتحمّل المسؤولية عن الجميع بجعله عنوان مرحلة مقبلة ليس مهماً كم تطول وكم تقصر، ولا يدخل في الحساب الإيراني التنبؤ بما سيحدث في الانتخابات الأميركية وتأثيراته من هذه الزاوية. فعندما تنتهي الانتخابات لكل حادث حديث وحتى ذلك الحين إيران تتقدم لترجمة التزامها بالتعاون مع شعوب المنطقة وقوى المقاومة لفرض هذا الانسحاب. وقد قال الشعبان الإيراني والعراقي كلمتهما في هذا الشأن وتشاركهم بذلك النسبة الغالبة من اللبنانيين والأفغان، بينما تقترب الدولة السورية من اللحظة التي ستضع فيها على الطاولة مصير القوات الأميركية على أراضيها.

مع واشنطن حساب يصعب إغلاقه بدمج عنواني دم القائد قاسم سليمانيّ، ومستقبل فلسطين، ولذلك توفر صفقة القرن التي أظهرت بقوة لشعوب المنطقة صوابية خيارات قوى المقاومة، فرصة لتشكيل جبهة واسعة، ليس مهماً أن تنتظم في مؤسسات واحدة، بل هي جبهة شعبية سياسية ومقاومة مترامية الأطراف على مساحة العالم الإسلامي خرجت تنتفض على تصفية حق العودة للاجئين الفلسطينيين والعبث بمستقبل القدس لصالح الاحتلال، ولذلك فالمنطقة ذاهبة للمواجهة وإيران لا تستطيع أن تتصرّف وكأن قضيتها تنحصر في كيف تبني كدولة علاقاتها الدولية، بل كيف تقود المنطقة نحو عنواني الخروج الأميركي وإسقاط صفقة القرن، وكيف تكون الدولة في إيران مكوّناً يتكامل مع الشعب والحرس الثوري، وتحت إشراف المرشد، لصناعة معادلة قادرة على الفوز في المعركتين. وهذا يستدعي مراجعة للنهج الاقتصادي والسياسي الذي سلكته حكومات ربطت مصير خططها بفرضية الشراكة مع الغرب، سواء عبر التفاهم النووي أو من خلال توقع تفاهمات في السياسة والاقتصاد تترجم موقع إيران الإقليمي، وقد ترتب على هذه الفرضيات إهدار وقت ومال كثيرين، في الاستثمار على وهم لن يتحوّل إلى فرضية واقعية إلا بإظهار المزيد من الاقتدار، وفرض المزيد من حقائق الأمر الواقع.

يرى الكثير من الخبراء والمفكّرين على ضفة المحافظين والمتشددين، أن مشكلة الشعب الإيراني مع السياسات الحكومية في جزء منه نتاج لضعف الموارد الناتج عن الحصار، لكنه في جزء آخر نتاج لبروز ظواهر مرضية اقتصادياً بطغيان الاقتصاد الريعي في سوق العقارات والعملات في المدن الكبرى، وخصوصاً في طهران، وعدم النجاح بإدماج الرأسمال الوطني الذي تمت مراكمة أغلبه في زمن الثورة، في عملية استثمارية منتجة؛ وفي جزء ثالث جراء ظواهر الفساد والإثراء غير المشروع التي تشكل اليوم الهاجس الرئيسي للعملية السياسية، والتي يجب أن تتحوّل مع الحكومات اللاحقة إلى مؤسسة لا تتأثر بتداول السلطة وتغييرات السياسة.

اللافت والمثير للإعجاب هو أن الإيرانيين الذين تقابلهم في طهران من مسؤولين ومستشارين وخبراء وقادة عسكريين، لا يحرجهم الحديث عن مشاكل البناء التي تعيشها الثورة والدولة، بل يعتبرون الشجاعة في التحدث عن هذه المشاكل علامة ثقة بأن الثورة لا تزال حية وقادرة على التصدي لهذه المشاكل. ورغم الضيق الاقتصادي والمالي فهم مرتاحون لوضع بلدهم التي يؤكدون أنها تخطت الأصعب من نتائج العقوبات وهي بدأت بأسواقها تتأقلم مع الاتجاه نحو البدائل الاستثمارية والاقتصادية للقطاعات التي ارتبطت بفرص الانفتاح، وتجاوزت المرحلة التأسيسية لتحويل التحديات إلى فرص.

الحيوية في النقاشات التي تعيشها طهران والتنوّع والتعدد في التيارات والأفكار والرؤى، تعبير عن مستوى قوة المشروع الذي أطلقه الإمام روح الله الخميني، وواصل قيادته ورعايته السيد الخامنئي، ففي إيران دولة حقيقية ومؤسسات دولة حقيقية، واقتصاد جدي، وقضاء جدي وبناء للقوة بكل جدية، وقدرة قتالية عالية الجهوزية والجدية ودبلوماسية شديدة الاحتراف، وإعلام متنوّع واسع التعبير عن مروحة الأفكار المتقابلة داخل المجتمع، ودورة حياة يعيشها الإيرانيون بعيداً عن التزمّت تحت سقف الضوابط المرتبطة بالإسلام، لكن بدرجة عالية من التسامج تلحظها في المطاعم والشارع والحدائق العامة، والجدير بالاحترام هو هذه الثقة بأن الأجيال الجديدة التي لم تعش زمن الثورة لتحفظ لها جميل التخلص من النظام السابق، تنال فرص التعليم الحديث وشراكة البحث العلمي والابتكار، مع معرفة صناع القرار بأن الإبداع يعيش في مناخ من الحلم والحرية سينعكسان بتعبيرات سياسية شابة واعتراضية وحماسية، لا تشكل بنظرهم سبباً للقلق بل للأمل، لأن العالم كله يتغير ويبحث الناس عن السكينة فيه وعن التوازن الداخلي للأفراد والشعوب. ويرى الإيرانيون أنهم يحصلون على النسبة الأعلى من هذا التوازن بالمقارنة مع مستويات ما يعرفه الأفراد وتعيشه الشعوب على هذين الصعيدين.

