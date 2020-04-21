Friday’s Talk from Tehran- 2- Nasser Kandil حديث الجمعة من طهران (2)– ناصر قنديل

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Friday’s Talk from Tehran- 2- Nasser Kandil

The regional and the international files are as a number of carpets or water supply systems operated simultaneously: (Nuclear file between raising the enrichment, leaving the treaty, and abolishing the arms embargo) ( Afghanistan is an open battlefield where settlements are conditioned by the American departure) ( Iraq is an operations arena unannounced by the Americans – the popular and political resistance escalation) ) Syria is a field of integration with Russia and the containment of Turkey under the ceiling of the Syrian sovereignty) ( the backgrounds of the Deal of Century after the elections and turning the challenge into an opportunity).

For the second week, I devote this Friday’s Talk for Tehran and my visit for six days along with the accompanying meetings with decision-makers and important leaders who made it possible to know how the Iranian leadership sees the regional and the international files. After I devoted the previous Friday’s Talk to the Iranian interior, in this edition, I will deal with analyses, readings, positions, and decisions that form the pillars of the Iranian position in approaching the different files from the nuclear file to the situation in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria, and what is beyond the Deal of the Century and how to deal with it.

The discussion of files together, why not?

Many people think that except the major countries which have enormous financial and military capacities it is not possible to follow up the complicated files without falling into the problem of priorities. While Iran seems smoothly capable to combine between presence and effectiveness in issues that have no link other than being issues that concern Iran, it may be important to Iran that they are issues that concern America too. Iran does not need to manage the different intertwined issues together from the history of heritage and culture that the Iranians inherit since they have two main resources for that. First, their professionalism of weaving carpets, this profession does not only need patience, the ability to wait, perfectness, accuracy, and distinction but also the ability to gather many things at once. The tradition of an Iranian family for thousands of years begins with weaving a carpet with every newborn, where the carpets are weaved together simultaneously one is preceded while the other is delayed according to the need and sometimes for the dates of marriages. This is the same as making canals for drawing water from dozens of springs and wells to dozens of towns and villages. For 2700 years, Iran is still drinking and watering more than forty villages and towns in Khorasan from canals that do not leak, it reaches to all homes, fields, and orchards, by running under the ground. They are run by the villagers who make maintenance, as hundreds of water supply systems spread in Iran, which imposed the living in the lower part of the foothills to facilitate the flow of water by the force of gravity. Second, The Iranians are accustomed to the state of linkage and intertwining of many files. It does not confuse them to manage their nuclear file while they are concerned with the battles of Yemen and Palestine and present in Afghanistan and Iraq, and partners in the political equations and the battlefields in Syria.

The nuclear file:

The politicians, diplomats, and those who are concerned with the Iranian nuclear file technically converge with those concerned in security that the political complicated path is still active despite the escalation in the Iranian- American relationships. Iran has progressed much than it was at the date of signing the nuclear agreement at the technical level; now it is enough to say that it possesses modern centrifuges of a high enrichment capacity equivalent to twice of what it was before at 20%, it has now what it can double the enriched quantities throughout the one day to be equal to what it needs six weeks of enrichment at a rate of less than three or four times. Technically, Iran is of no less experience than the capable nuclear countries which have the full scientific cycle. Politically and diplomatically, a senior official who is concerned with the foreign affairs sees that the open confrontation with Washington about the nuclear file and other files after the assassination of the Commander Qassem Soleimani does not mean that official contacts across the Swiss who sponsor the American interests in Iran have stopped but may be they could more effective than before, along with indirect communication network that includes Oman, Qatar, Russian, Japan, and France. All of these countries have reasons as Iran which kept them for political solutions that are restricted on resolving some outstanding issues just as issues of detainees and humanitarian needs and the import of some of the Iranian needs from America that are not covered by the ban, and which do not take the first place politically because in Iran the priority is to show ability to impose the American withdrawal from the region even if there were opportunities of understandings they will be postponed, and because the American electoral time is not suitable for any serious political research. Many ministers and senior advisors assure that Iran is not concerned with what will result from these elections; it does not have plans for the post- elections. The Iranians consider that the American withdrawal from the nuclear understanding is not a nuclear matter rather it is political and related to the region affairs especially the unstable security of Israel, and the seeking to extract Iran through the sanctions on the nuclear file is just to bargain Iran to stop its support of the resistance movements. The Iranians distinguish between Europe’s desire and its inability to protect the nuclear understanding and Washington’s lack of desire and its ability to disrupt the nuclear understanding. They explain the European desire of the political and economic interests towards the higher interest in stability and fighting the terrorism which lives in anxiety, chaos, and vacancy and the lack of the American desire due to the absence of the economic and political interests and the priority of the security interests governed mainly by Israel that makes the nuclear file, siege, and sanctions mere arenas and tools to express the American need of negotiation, hoping to get gains for the Israeli security. Therefore, the Iranians graduate in the nuclear escalation from within the agreement, they threatened Europe of the difficult exit from the treaty on the non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons if they leave the understanding or if they go to the Security Council to present the Iranian nuclear file, despite the fact that Iran does not concern to that due to the reliable Russian and Chinese vetoes, but according to Iran the protection of the agreement is a common interest. In this Fall Iran will benefit from lifting the ban on its sale and purchase of weapons and this is known by the Europeans. Just for that an Iranian official says that the Foreign Minister of the European Union Josep Borrell has ended his mission successfully through drawing the rules of engagement while Europe was unable to perform its obligations in accordance to the agreement.

Afghanistan

Since the first days of their entry to Afghanistan, the Americans knew that Iran is their partner in the Afghani file. The geographical neighboring along with the spreading of Pashtun between the borders of the two countries has contributed in playing a role in the great demographic intertwining just as the presence of Hazara (the Shiites of Afghanistan) who play a role in another intertwining. Most of Afghanistan’s needs of fuel, vegetables, meat, and flour come from Iran. Furthermore, many of the Afghani middle class people teach their sons at the universities of Iran where the rich of Afghanistan and the sheikh of their tribes spend their vacancies on the Caspian Sea or in its cold places and where they find in Iran modern services that are not available in Afghanistan. The Iranian military presence in Afghanistan does not need a proof, since many of the armed factions have been coordinating with Iran and consulting its leaders since the days of Ahmed Shah Masoud and Gulbuddin Hekmatya. According to the Iranian leaders regarding the situation nowadays the negotiations of the Americans and Taliban Movement are moving from failure to another and will fail except if the Americans accept the complete withdrawal from Afghanistan. Few days ago a ministerial conference has been held in which Afghanistan, the governments of India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Iran, and Turkmenistan participated. The Iranians do not hide their conviction of the fragility of the government of Ashraf Ghani and the demonstration of Taliban on two-thirds of Afghanistan which the Americans were unable to confront. More importantly, the Iranians are aware that Taliban is a false arena of Islamic religiousness that is divided between moderation and extremism and has an incubating environment for Al-Qaeda along with a national Afghani arena that focuses on ousting the Americans and the preparation for a constitution and elections through a government of national unity that supports Iran. The Iranians know that their call for the American departure from the region has supported the Afghani movements, formations, and factions whether from the traditional friends of Iran or from the national and moderated environments of Taliban in addition to the Brigade of Tatemiyoun whom the Commander Qassem Soleimani supervised on its support, supplied it with capabilities, and set up its regular formations, where the most prominent units of it participated in the defense of Syria against ISIS and Al-Qaeda formations and whose its leader Mohammed Jaafar Al-Husseini nicked as “Abu Zainab” died of his wounds during the battles in Syria. The Iranian expectations concerning Afghanistan revolve around one goal; the inescapable American withdrawal.

Iraq

The Iranians take into consideration the historiographical factors of their relationship with Iraq and the effect of the presence of a Shiite Majority in Iraq whether by virtue of greatening the role of Iran or weakening it, but today they focus on a pivotal role of a collective ceiling represented by the reference of Al Najaf on which the Americans and the Gulf People try to create a fabricated clash between it and the Holy status of Qom or the reference of the Leader of the Islamic Republic Al Imam Ali AL Khamenei according to the rules of the Wilayat Al Faqih. Under the ceiling of this reference the Iranians aspire at the unity of the Shiite arena as a safety way to confront the American project and to the repercussions of the economic intertwining and the ethnic and security intertwining with Kurdistan. They depend on three critical elements that ensure the impossibility of the success of the Americans in manipulating the decision of their withdrawal from Iraq. The first factor is the position of Al Sayyed Moqtada Al-Sadr as a partner in the battle of ousting the Americans due to his independent national privacy that defies all the words that Iran imposed on the Iraqis to oust the Americans. The positions of Al Sayyed Al-Sadr stem from his relationship with the Sunni environment and his principled position against the occupation in addition to his refusal of the participation in the political process and his early calls for resistance. The second factor is the martyrdom of the Iraqi beloved Commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis who is different from the leaders who participated in the political process and were accused of charges of corruption and wealth, he preserved the purity of the revolutionaries and mujahideen and their modesty and austerity, and he took care of the poor and the needy. The martyrdom of Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis made the issue of ousting the Americans an Iraqi issue that concerned the resistance forces, and everyone who is committed to the concept of Iraqi sovereignty. The third factor, Iran is open to all the forces which link its call for the expel of the American occupation with the exit of all foreign forces from Iraq and neutralizing it from the regional conflict and with the confrontation of corruption. The Iranian leaders sympathize with this slogan and consider it capable of ensuring an Iraqi national state that reassures them and makes them less preoccupied with the Iraqi concerns. The Iranian leaders speak out publicly that there is an urgent need for a new kind of ruling different from that established by Paul Bremer during the occupation and formed the main reason for the widespread of corruption and sectarianism, and a suitable environment for quotas and strife. But the Iranians as governmental officials and concerned in Iraq in leading the Revolutionary Guards and follow-up analysts meet on the fact that the Americans are losing daily through killed and wounded in the resistance operations which they hide them, but the days to come will show the facts that will no longer be hidden.

Gulf and Yemen

The Iranian-Gulf communications exist once directly and once indirectly, but these relationships are tensioned not due to the American-Gulf relationships or the Gulf role in the Deal of Century as much as because they are related to the prolonged aggression against Yemen. The Iranians express their admiration of Ansar Allah and say that we do not negotiate on the behalf of any ally but we pave the way for the direct negotiation with them. This has happened before Stockholm Agreement concerning Al Hodeida. They consider that the continuation of the war on Yemen has become nonsense since the security of the Gulf countries is subject to danger and there is no hope from changing the military equation to weaken Ansar Allah, where the western allies of the Gulf countries do not hide their tiredness from the Gulf stalemate in getting out of war and finding a realistic political exit without impossible conditions that cannot be imposed on Ansar Allah. They say that they advised the Gulf people repeatedly to accelerate in finding a political solution as well as they contributed in creating a suitable environment to help the UN envoy in his negotiating endeavors, but the Gulf stubbornness and the pretension of cleverness of being positive and the preparation for a new round of war is still dominant on the thought of the Saudi and Emirati governments despite the repetitive Emirati promises of withdrawal. A senior Iranian official said maybe the Americans after the new rounds of confrontation with Iran try to keep the Gulf in the face of confrontation in order to extort them with an illusion of danger that threats their security and in order to sell them more weapons. But this means more losses and developments that are not controlled. The Iranian official added that the owners of the glass cities are right in their fear but they have to move quickly to find political solutions to avoid the worst.

Syria

A senior Iranian official concerned with the Syrian issues, Astana Talks and Sochi Conference and concerned with the military and political cooperation with each of Syria and Russia said that the end of the war on Syria is imminent and that the situation of Syria has been resolved, the issue is just a matter of time, Syria with its borders which we knew in 2011 will return unified once again under the control of the Syrian army, but Syria which we knew politically in 2011 is difficult to return to what it was before. Since the victory of the Syrian state against division, fragmentation, and occupation is something and the need of the political reform is something else. He explained that this is agreed upon through a Syrian-Russian-Iranian understanding from the beginnings, other Iranian officials think that there is an indispensable need to deal with Turkey under the title of containment, Turkey which played a destructive role in Syria throughout the past years and now is playing in its last card to obstruct the ability of the Syrian army of imposing its control on more geography. The containment means the repelling when needed even by force and the involvement into settlements and understandings. The Iranians think that the Turks will repeat what they did in Aleppo battles, they will bet on the battlefield and will adapt with the outcomes, as the Muslim Brotherhood whom embraced by Turkey which tries to impose their role in the coming Syrian political process, after they drove Syria to war. The Iranians officials wonder about how to contain the sectarian division especially the effects left by war as the extremism in the Sunni arena and the Gulf finance which had dangerous consequences. They still think of the possibility of the inclusion of the Muslim brotherhood in a well-studied political process although they know that the Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad is opposing their participation and consider their participation a danger that must be avoided. The Iranians think that these contradictory trends with the Syrian leadership will not affect anything since any work in Syria must be under the Syrian constants; they recognize that the behavior of the Turks and the Muslim Brotherhood grants credibility to the fears of the Syrian leadership. They think that in the end of imposing the Syrian sovereignty in the battlefield three issues must be dealt; first, how to work according to Adana Agreement in a way that ensures the reassurance of the security Turkish fears. Second, how to redistribute the constitutional powers between the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister. Third; how to arrange the parliamentary elections in a way that gets popular and international legitimacy where no one is excluded. The main concern of Iran in Syria is the Israeli threats of a war of attrition with the Americans. The Iranians hope that this happens because now Iran has offers of power that can show the magnitude of remorse of the Israelis as a result of any military tampering or security folly. The officials who are concerned with security and military affairs reveal that the response to any Israeli aggression against the Iranian forces in Syria will be carried out this time from inside Iran according to Iranian military official statement.

The Deal of the Century

The Iranians who follow-up the official political files agree with the talk that the timing of the announcement of the Deal of Century comes as a result of electoral backgrounds, they try to deeply explain this folly by unifying the Palestinians under the option of confrontation and affecting the meditate position of America between the Palestinians and the Israelis and the influence which it grants to Washington among the Palestinian leaderships. They did not see a logical reason for the situation of the Arab rulers who are undergoing the normalization with Israel, and who did not mind to end the Palestinian cause despite the embarrassment of expressing publicly of the acceptance of the American plan, while neither the American nor the Israeli has what makes it possible to impose it even by force or with a Palestinian partner who can accept it. The only interpretation after the assassination of the Commander Qassem Soleimani is the despair from imposing a settlement because the initiative has been turned to the resistance forces in the region and the inability of the supposed partners in the settlement of ensuring security to the occupation entity. Knowing that in the past this security was a sufficient reason for the accepting the ideas of abandoning geography, but now the full control on geography after the absence of a settlement that ensures security has become the way for security that needs an American guarantees to continue the flow of the American money and weapons despite the processes of annexation and Judaism which form an alternative to a settlement with a American- Israeli consensus. The announcement of the Deal of Century was a political legal framework to ensure that. Therefore, Israel has resorted to the procedures of annexation, expansion, and displacement under the title of more security. The Americans and the Israelis think that the occupation entity will become securer with these procedures; they think that it becomes safer after the assassination of the Commander Soleimani. While the follow-up officials say that what is needed is that the Americans and the Israelis discover that the entity becomes less secure whether through the popular resistance represented by the intifada or through the armed resistance which will find its way towards to the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the occupation territories in 1948. The Deal of the Century has renewed the fate partnership between these movements and the people of the occupied territories in 1967 after they were separated by the projects of negotiation and settlement which do not cover the people of the occupied territories in 1948. The Iranians know that the resistance has capacities and know their impact on the security of the occupation entity and its vital installations whenever the Israelis think of a new war on Gaza, which will form a strategic base for the resistance in all the territories of Palestine.

The Fifth decade

Iran is entering the fifth decade of revolution and is still vivid, it refuses the theory of the Iranian influence in the region, but it sees it a formation of the sources of power against the American and Israeli projects, as it refuses the theory of the state and the revolution and their contradiction as the theory of spreading the concept of the revolution. The state’s legitimacy comes from its commitment to the issue of the first liberation humanly, religiously, and morally (Palestinian cause) which means the continuation of revolution. Iran since the victory of revolution is progressing according to a plan. The first decade was through steadfastness and repelling the attacks especially the war launched by the former Iraqi president under Gulf support and armament and western support. The second decade was for construction, the third decade was for possessing the capacities, the fourth decade was to stabilize the balances of power and drawing equations. While the fifth decade was for achieving the goals and turning them into an agenda while the bloods of the martyr the Commander Soleimani will be a decade of liberating Jerusalem and ousting the American occupation from the region.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

حديث الجمعة من طهران (2)– ناصر قنديل

الملفات الإقليميّة والدوليّة مجموعة سجّادات أو شبكة أقنية مياه تُدار في آنٍ واحد: ‭}‬ الملف النوويّ بين رفع التخصيب والخروج من المعاهدة وإلغاء الحظر على السلاح ‭}‬ أفغانستان ساحة اشتباك مفتوح والتسويات مشروطة بالرحيل الأميركيّ ‭}‬ العراق ساحة عمليّات لا يعلن عنها الأميركيّون وتصعيد المقاومة الشعبيّة والسياسيّة ‭}‬ سورية ميدان تكامل مع روسيا واحتواء لتركيا تحت سقف السيادة السوريّة ‭}‬ خلفيّات صفقة القرن ما بعد الانتخابية وتحويل التحدّي فرصة

للأسبوع الثاني أخصص حديث الجمعة لطهران وما رافق زيارتها لستة أيام من لقاءات أتاحت التعرّف من مواقع صناعة القرار وقادة الرأي، على كيفية تفكير ونظرة القيادة الإيرانية للملفّات الإقليمية والدولية، بعدما خصّصتُ حديث الجمعة الماضي للشأن الداخلي الإيراني، سأخصص هذا الحديث لتناول تحليلات وقراءات ومواقف وقرارات تشكل أرضيّة وسقوف وأعمدة الموقف الإيراني في مقاربة الملفات المختلفة من الملف النووي إلى الوضع في أفغانستان والعراق وسورية والنظرة لما وراء صفقة القرن وكيفية التعامل معها.

الملفات معاً ولمَ لا؟

يفترض الكثيرون أنه باستثناء الدول الكبرى التي تملك مقدرات مالية وعسكرية هائلة لا يمكن التفرّغ لمتابعة العديد من الملفات المعقدة، دون الوقوع في مشكلة الأولويات، بينما تبدو إيران قادرة بسلاسة على الجمع بين الحضور والفعالية في ملفات لا رابط بينها سوى كونها ملفات تهم إيران، وربما يكون مهماً لإيران أنها أيضاً ملفات تهم الأميركيين، الذين يشكلون كيفما أدرت رأسك القطب المقابل لإيران. ففي إيران لا حاجة للتدرب على الإدارة المتشابكة لمجموعة ملفات معاً، من تاريخ التراث والثقافة التي يتوارثها الإيرانيون، مصدران رئيسيان لهذه السلاسة، الأول هو احترافهم كشعب حياكة السجاد، وهي حرفة لا تدرّب صاحبها فقط على الصبر وقدرة تحمّل الانتظار، وعلى الإتقان والدقة والتمييز، بل أيضاً على جمع الملفات. فالتقليد العائلي الإيراني منذ آلاف السنين يبدأ حياكة سجادة مع كل مولود جديد ويتوازى حبك السجادات معاً بالتزامن، تتقدّم إحداها وتتراجع إحداها وفقاً للحاجة، وأحياناً لمواعيد الزواج، ومثل حياكة السجاد صناعة قنوات جرّ المياه للري والشرب، من عشرات الآبار والينابيع إلى عشرات البلدات والقرى، ومنذ 2700 سنة لا تزال تشرب وتروي أرضها أكثر من أربعين بلدة وقرية في خراسان من قنوات لا يتسرّب منها الماء، تصل إلى كل البيوت والحقول والبساتين، وتسير تحت الأرض، ويديرها القرويون ويقومون بصيانتها، ومثلها مئات الشبكات المنتشرة في إيران، والتي فرضت على هندسة القرى والبلدات السكن في النصف السفليّ من سفوح الجبال تسهيلاً لسير المياه بقوة الجاذبيّة. وهكذا يعتاد الإيرانيون أن يكون بين أيديهم هذا الربط والتشابك بين ملفات عديدة، فلا يربكهم أنهم يديرون ملفهم النووي، وفي الوقت ذاته معنيّون بمعارك اليمن وفلسطين وحاضرون في أفغانستان والعراق وشركاء المعادلات السياسية ومعارك الميدان في سورية.

الملف النوويّ

يلتقي كلام السياسيين والدبلوماسيين والمعنيين بالملف النووي الإيراني تقنياً، مع كلام المعنيين أمنياً، بأن المسار السياسي المعقّد لم يتوقف، وليس مقفلاً رغم كل التصعيد في العلاقات الإيرانية الأميركية، فإيران على المستوى التقني تقدّمت كثيراً عما كانت عليه بتاريخ توقيع الاتفاق النووي، ويكفي القول إنها صارت تملك أجهزة طرد حديثة بطاقة تخصيب مرتفعة تعادل أضعاف ما كان سقفه أيامها التخصيب على نسبة 20%، وبات لديها ما يتيح مضاعفة الكميات المخصبة على مدار اليوم الواحد ليعادل ما كانت تحتاج إلى ستة أسابيع لتخصيبه على نسبة أقل بثلاث أو أربع مرات من قبل، وإيران تقنياً لا تقلّ خبرة وقدرة عن أي من الدول النووية المقتدرة، والتي تملك الدورة العلمية الكاملة. أما على الصعيدين السياسي والدبلوماسي فيصف مسؤول إيراني كبير معني بالاتصالات الخارجية، أن المواجهة المفتوحة مع واشنطن حول الملف النووي وسواه من الملفات خصوصاً بعد الاغتيال الإجرامي للقائد قاسم سليماني، لا تعني أن خطوط الاتصال الرسمية عبر السويسريين الذين يرعون المصالح الأميركية في إيران قد قطعت، بل ربما تكون فاعلة أكثر من قبل، ومعها شبكة تواصل غير مباشرة تضم عُمان وقطر وروسيا واليابان وفرنسا. ولكل من هذه الدول أسباب، ولإيران أسباب لمنحه دوراً في هذا الاتصال، كرصيد سياسي يحضر عندما يصير للحلول السياسية مكان، وتقتصر اليوم على حلحلة بعض الأمور العالقة كقضايا معتقلين وحاجات إنسانية، وتوريد بعض الحاجات الإيرانية من أميركا غير المشمولة بالحظر، لكن لا توقعات لبلوغها مرتبة السياسة. فالمناخ غير مناسب إيرانياً لأن الأولوية هي لتظهير الاقتدار وصولاً لفرض الانسحاب الأميركي من المنطقة ولو تيسرت فرص تفاهمات راهناً فهي مؤجلة، وثانياً لأن الزمن الانتخابي الأميركي غير مناسب لأي بحث سياسي جدّي. وإيران المهتمة باستقراء زوارها لما يتوقعون في الانتخابات الرئاسية الأميركية من باب معرفة الشيء وتحليله، تؤكد بألسنة العديد من الوزراء والمستشارين الكبار أنها غير معنية بما ستسفر عنه هذه الانتخابات، وليست لديها خطط لما بعد الانتخابات تختلف حسب طبيعة الفائز. فما تريده إيران واضح وواحد، وليست له نسخ متعددة، ولا يغيب عن بال الإيرانيين أن الانسحاب الأميركي من التفاهم النووي ليس نووياً، بل هو سياسي يرتبط بشؤون المنطقة وفي مقدمتها أمن «إسرائيل» المهتز والسعي لابتزاز إيران عبر العقوبات التي يتم ربطها تعسفاً بالملف النووي لمفاوضة إيران على وقف دعمها لحركات المقاومة في المنطقة. وفيما يميز الإيرانيون بين رغبة أوروبا وعدم قدرتها على حماية الاتفاق النووي، وعدم رغبة واشنطن وقدرتها على تعطيل الاتفاق، يعيدون الرغبة الأوروبية للمصالح السياسية والاقتصادية وصولاً للمصلحة العليا بالاستقرار ومكافحة الإرهاب الذي يعيش على التوتر والفوضى والفراغ، ويفسرون عدم الرغبة الأميركية بغياب المصالح الاقتصادية والسياسية وغلبة المصالح الأمنية، والمصالح الأمنية المحكومة بمأزق «إسرائيل» بصورة رئيسية، تجعل الملف النووي والحصار والعقوبات مجرد مسارح وأدوات، للتعبير عن الحاجة الأميركية للتفاوض الساخن أملاً بتحصيل مكاسب للأمن الإسرائيلي، ولذلك يلعب الإيرانيون أوراقهم بهدوء، فهم يتدرّجون في التصعيد النووي من داخل الاتفاق، ولا يخرجون منه، لكنهم يلوّحون لأوروبا بالخروج الأصعب وهو الخروج من معاهدة عدم الانتشار النووي، إذا خرجوا من الاتفاق أو ذهبوا إلى مجلس الأمن لعرض ملف إيران النووي، رغم عدم قلق إيران من هذا الاحتمال لوجود فيتو روسي وفيتو صيني تثق إيران بهما، إلا أن حماية الاتفاق بنظر إيران تتم بالتهديد بالخروج من المعاهدة، خصوصاً أن حماية الاتفاق مصلحة مشتركة. فإيران ستستفيد في خريف هذا العام من رفع الحظر على بيعها وشرائها للسلاح، وفقاً للاتفاق وهي حريصة على بلوغ هذه النتيجة، وهذا يعرفه الأوروبيون، ولذلك يقول مسؤول إيراني معني بأن وزير خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي جوزيب بوريل أنهى مهمته بنجاح برسم قواعد الاشتباك في غياب قدرة أوروبا على أداء موجباتها وفقاً للاتفاق.

أفغانستان

منذ الأيام الأولى لدخولهم إلى أفغانستان والأميركيون يعلمون أن إيران شريكهم في الملف الأفغاني، فعدا عن الجوار الجغرافي يلعب توزّع البشتون بين حدود البلدين دوراً في تشابك ديمغرافي كبير كما يلعب وجود الهزارا وهم شيعة أفغانستان دوراً في تشابك من نوع آخر، بينما أغلب حاجات أفغانستان من المشتقات النفطية والخضار واللحوم والطحين تأتي من إيران، والكثير من أبناء الطبقة الوسطى الأفغانيّة يعلّمون أبناءهم في جامعات إيران ويمضي أغنياء أفغانستان وشيوخ قبائلها مواسم الاصطياف على بحر قزوين أو في مناطقها الباردة خلال الصيف الأفغاني الحار، وفي ظل تجهيزات خدمية عصرية في إيران لا تتوافر في أفغانستان، والحضور الإيراني في أفغانستان عسكرياً لا يحتاج إلى إثبات. فالكثير من الفصائل المسلحة تنسق مع إيران وتتشاور مع قيادتها منذ أيام أحمد شاه مسعود وقلب الدين حكمتيار. وعن الحال اليوم يقول القادة الإيرانيون إن مفاوضات الأميركيين وحركة طالبان من فشل إلى فشل وستفشل حكماً إلا إذا قرّر الأميركيّون القبول بمبدأ الانسحاب الكامل من أفغانستان، الذي يشكل قاسماً مشتركاً بين الأفغان وإيران، التي تدعم حكومة الرئيس أشرف غني المدعوم من الأميركيين، وقد عقد قبل أيام مؤتمر وزاري شاركت فيه أفغانستان مع حكومات الهند والصين وروسيا وباكستان وطاجكستان وإيران وتركمانستان، لكن الإيرانيين لا يخفون قناعتهم بهشاشة وضع حكومة أشرف ولا كذلك بسيطرة طالبان على ثلثي مساحة أفغانستان، وعجز الأميركيين عن مواجهتها، والأهم قناعة القادة الإيرانيين الذين يتابعون ملف أفغانستان بأن طالبان مساحة هلامية لتدين إسلامي يتوزّع بين الاعتدال والتطرف، وفيها بيئة حاضنة لتنظيم القاعدة، لكنها فيها مساحة موازية لوطنية أفغانية تتركز على إخراج الأميركيين والتمهيد لدستور وانتخابات، من خلال حكومة وحدة وطنية تدعم إيران تشكيلها بالترابط والتزامن مع الانسحاب الأميركي. ويعلم الإيرانيون أن دعواتهم لرحيل الأميركيين من المنطقة منح حركات وتشكيلات وفصائل أفغانية سواء من أصدقاء إيران التقلدييين أو من البيئات الوطنية والمعتدلة في طالبان، هذا إضافة إلى لواء فاطميون الذي أشرف على دعمه ورفده بالمقدرات وبناء تشكيلاته النظامية الجنرال قاسم سليماني، وشاركت وحدات بارزة منه في الدفاع عن سورية بوجه تنظيم داعش وتشكيلات القاعدة، والذي توفي مؤخراً قائده محمد جعفر الحسيني الملقب بـ «أبو زينب» متأثراً بجراحه التي أصيب بها خلال المعارك في سورية، والتوقعات الإيرانية حول أفغانستان تتجه نحو بوصلة واحدة لا ترى بديلاً لها، هي حتمية الرحيل الأميركي خلال فترة غير بعيدة.

العراق

يأخذ الإيرانيون بالاعتبار العوامل التاريخية والجغرافية لعلاقتهم الخاصة بالعراق، والتأثير الذي يلعبه وجود أغلبية شيعية في العراق، سواء ما يؤثر من هذه العوامل لجهة تعظيم دور إيران أو إضعافه، لكنهم يركزون اليوم على دور محوري لسقف جامع هو موقف مرجعية النجف التي يشتغل الأميركيون والخليجيون على افتعال صادم وهميّ بينها وبين موقع قم المقدسة، أو مرجعية مرشد الجمهورية الإسلامية الإمام علي الخامنئي وفقاً لقواعد ولاية الفقيه، وتحت سقف المرجعية ينظر الإيرانيون لوحدة الساحة الشيعيّة كصمام أمان لمواجهة المشروع الأميركي، واستطراداً لتأثيرات التداخل الاقتصادي والتشابك الأمني والعرقي مع كردستان، ويتوقفون أمام ثلاثة عناصر حاسمة تجعلهم على يقين من استحالة نجاح الأميركيين في التلاعب بقرار رحيلهم من العراق: العامل الأول هو موقع السيد مقتدى الصدر كشريك كامل في معركة إخراج الأميركيين، وما له من خصوصية وطنية استقلالية تجعل الكلام عن أن معركة إخراج الأميركيين هي معركة إيران المفروضة على العراقيين مصدر سخرية، ولموقع السيد الصدر نتائج نابعة من تاريخه بعلاقاته مع البيئة السنية من جهة، وموقفه المبدئي من الاحتلال ورفضه المشاركة في العملية السياسية ودعواته المبكرة للمقاومة. والعامل الثاني هو استشهاد القائد العراقي المحبوب أبي مهدي المهندس الذي يختلف عن القادة الذين شاركوا في العملية السياسية ولاحقتهم تهم الفساد والثراء بمحافظته على نقاء الثوار والمجاهدين وتواضعهم ونمط عيش تقشفي ورعايته للفقراء والمساكين، واستشهاد أبي مهدي المهندس جعل إخراج الأميركيين قضية عراقية تعني قوى المقاومة والحشد الشعبي بالتأكيد، لكنها تعني كل ملتزم بصدق بمفهوم السيادة العراقية؛ أما العامل الثالث فهو أن إيران منفتحة على القوى التي تشترط لشراكتها بطرد الاحتلال الأميركي ربط هذه المعركة بالحديث عن خروج جميع القوات الأجنبية من العراق وتحييده عن الصراعات الإقليمية، ولا ترى أن لديها سبباً لرفض هذا الشعار، كما ربط معركة إخراج الاحتلال بمواجهة الفساد. والقادة الإيرانيون يتعاطفون مع هذا الشعار ويرونه قادراً على تأمين بناء دولة وطنية عراقية تطمئنهم وتجعلهم أقل انشغالاً بالهموم العراقية، ويجاهر القادة الإيرانيون بأن الحاجة ملحّة لصيغة حكم مختلفة عن تلك التي أسسها بول بريمير في زمن الاحتلال، وشكّلت السبب في تفشي الفساد والطائفية وإيجاد بيئة مناسبة للمحاصصة والفتن، لكن الإيرانيين مسؤولين حكوميين ومعنيين بالعراق في قيادة الحرس الثوري ومحللين متابعين يُجمعون على أن الأميركيين يخسرون يومياً بين صفوفهم شهداء وجرحى في عمليات مقاومة يتكتمون عليها، ولا ترى المقاومة سبباً للإعلان، لكن الأيام ستتكفل بتظهير الحقائق التي لا يمكن الصمت عنها أكثر.

الخليج واليمن

الاتصالات الإيرانيّة الخليجية قائمة، أحياناً مباشرة وأحياناً بصورة غير مباشرة، لكن العلاقات متوترة بسبب لا يتصل بالعلاقات الأميركية الخليجية أو بالدور الخليجي في صفقة القرن بقدر ما يتصل بالعدوان على اليمن، وقد طال أمد هذا العدوان أكثر مما يجب، ويبدي الإيرانيون إعجابهم بأنصار الله، ويقولون نحن لا نفاوض نيابة عن أي من الحلفاء بل نمهّد الطريق للتفاوض المباشر معهم وهذا ما حدث قبيل اتفاق استكهولم حول الحُديدة، ويعتبرون أن استمرار الحرب على اليمن بات فاقداً للمعنى، حيث أمن دول الخليج هو المعرّض للخطر، وحيث لا أمل يرتجى من تغيير المعادلات العسكرية لجهة إضعاف أنصار الله، وأن الحلفاء الغربيين لدول الخليج لا يخفون علناً التعبير عن أنهم سئموا الماطلة الخليجية في الخروج من الحرب وإيجاد مخرج سياسي واقعي دون شروط تعجيزية يستحيل فرضها على أنصار الله، ويقولون إنهم نصحوا الخليجيين مراراً بالإسراع في التوجه نحو الحل السياسي وساعدوا في خلق مناخ ملائم لمساعدة المبعوث الأممي في مساعيه التفاوضية، لكن التعنت الخليجي والتذاكي بالإيحاء بالإيجابية والتحضير لجولة حرب جديدة لا يزال طاغياً على تفكير الحكومتين السعودية والإماراتية، رغم وعود الإمارات المتكررة بالانسحاب. ويقول مسؤول إيراني بارز، ربما يكون الأميركيون بعد الحلقات الجديدة من المواجهة مع إيران يريدون بقاء الخليجيين في قلب المحرقة، لابتزازهم بوهم مخاطر تهدّد أمنهم وبيعهم المزيد من السلاح، لكن ذلك سيعني في حال أي تطور في المواجهة مع اليمن خسائر وتطورات يصعب حصرها والسيطرة عليها. ويضيف المسؤول الإيراني، أن أصحاب المدن الزجاجية محقون في خوفهم، لكن عليهم التحرك سريعاً نحو الحلول السياسية لتفادي الأسوأ.

سورية

يقول مسؤول إيراني بارز متابع للملف السوري وفي محادثات أستانة ومؤتمر سوتشي، ومعني بالتعاون العسكري والسياسي مع كل من سورية وروسيا، إن نهاية الحرب في سورية باتت وشيكة، وإن مصير سورية حُسم، والمسألة مسألة وقت. فسورية التي كنا نعرفها عام 2011 بحدودها ستعود موحّدة وتحت سيطرة الجيش السوري، لكن سورية التي كنا نعرفها سياسياً عام 2011 يصعب أن تعود كما كانت، ويرى أن انتصار مشروع الدولة السورية بوجه التقسيم والتفتيت والاحتلال شيء، والحاجة للإصلاح السياسي شيء آخر. ويوضح ان هذا موضع تفاهم سوري روسي إيراني منذ البدايات، ويعتقد كما مسؤولين إيرانيين آخرين أن تركيا التي لعبت دوراً تخريبياً في سورية طوال السنوات الماضية وهي اليوم تلعب آخر أوراقها لشل قدرة الجيش السوري عن التقدم وفرض سيطرته على المزيد من الجغرافيا التي تقع تحت سيطرة الجماعات الإرهابية، لا غنى عن العمل المستديم معها تحت عنوان الاحتواء، وللاحتواء معنى الصدّ عند الحاجة ولو بالقوة كما يحصل الآن، والدخول في تسويات وتفاهمات عندما تنضج. ولا يعتقد الإيرانيون أن الأتراك سيذهبون بعيداً فهم سيعيدون ما فعلوه في معارك حلب، يراهنون على الميدان حتى تتوضح الاتجاهات فيتأقلمون معها، ومثل حال الأتراك حال الأخوان المسلمين الذين تحتضنهم تركيا، وتحمل مشروعهم وتسعى لضمان فرض دورهم في العملية السياسية السورية المقبلة، وقد كانوا رأس الحربة في أخذ سورية إلى الأزمة فالحرب، لكن المسؤولين الإيرانيين يتساءلون عن كيفية احتواء التشققات الطائفية خصوصاً ما تركته الحرب من آثار تطرف وتمذهب في الساحة السنية والتمويل الخليجي الذي ترك بصمات خطيرة، ولا يزالون يعتقدون بإمكانية ضم الأخوان إلى عملية سياسية مدروسة يعلمون أن الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد يرفض مشاركتهم فيها ويعتبر إشراكهم مخاطرة يجب تفاديها، بمثل ما ينظر للدور التركي. ويعتقد الإيرانيون أن هذا التباين في الاجتهاد مع القيادة السورية، لن يؤثر على كون أي عمل في سورية يجب أن يجري تحت الثوابت السورية، ويعترفون أن سلوك الأتراك والأخوان يمنح مصداقية كبيرة لشكوك ومخاوف القيادة السورية، لكنهم يعتقدون أنه في النهاية بعد فرض الإرادة السورية في الميدان تجب معالجة ثلاثة عناوين: أولها كيفية تطبيق اتفاق أضنة كإطار للسيادة السورية وضمان طمأنة المخاوف التركية الأمنية، وثانيها كيفية إعادة توزيع الصلاحيات الدستورية بين رئيسي الجمهورية والحكومة، والثالثة كيفية ترتيب الانتخابات النيابية بطريقة تحوز شرعية شعبية ودولية لا يتم فيها استبعاد أحد، لكن الشغل الشاغل في سورية لإيران اليوم هو التهديدات الإسرائيلية بحرب استنزاف ضمن تقسيم عمل مع الأميركيين، يرد الإيرانيون أنهم يتمنّون وقوعه، لأن إيران في التوقيت المناسب لعروض قوة تظهر للإسرائيليين حجم الندم الذي سيُصيبهم من جراء أي عبث عسكري أو حماقة أمنية، ويكشف مسؤولون معنيون بالشؤون الأمنية والعسكرية أن الرد على أي عدوان إسرائيلي على القوات الإيرانية في سورية سيتمّ هذه المرة من داخل إيران وبموجب بيان رسميّ عسكريّ إيرانيّ.

صفقة القرن

يشارك الإيرانيون المتابعون للملفات السياسية الرسمية الكلام عن خلفيات انتخابية وراء توقيت الإعلان عن صفقة القرن، لكنهم يحاولون استكشاف أسباب أعمق تفسر هذه الحماقة بتوحيد الفلسطينيين وراء خيار المواجهة، وإسقاط المكانة الوسيطة لأميركا بين الفلسطينيين والإسرائيليين، والنفوذ الذي كانت تؤمنه لواشنطن بين القيادات الفلسطينية، ولا يرون سبباً منطقياً لوضع الحكام العرب الذين يخوضون التطبيع مع «إسرائيل»، ولا يمانعون بتصفية القضية الفلسطينية أمام إحراج يمنعهم من المجاهرة بقبول الخطة الأميركية، فيما لا يملك الأميركي ولا الإسرائيلي ما يتيح فرضها بالقوة أو إيجاد شريك فلسطيني وازن يقبلها. والتفسير الوحيد الذي يجدونه بالترابط مع اغتيال القائد قاسم سليماني هو اليأس من فرص التسوية بسبب انتقال زمام المبادرة إلى يد محور المقاومة في المنطقة، وعجز الشركاء المفترضين في التسوية عن تأمين الأمن لكيان الاحتلال. وهذا الأمن كان في الماضي سبباً كافياً لقبول فكرة التنازل عن الجغرافيا، بينما باتت السيطرة الكاملة على الجغرافيا بغياب فرص تسوية تحقق الأمن، هي الطريق للمزيد من الأمن. وهذه السيطرة تحتاج تغطية أميركية وضمانات بمواصلة تدفق المال والسلاح الأميركيين رغم عمليات الضم والتهويد التي تشكل البديل عن التسوية بتوافق أميركي إسرائيلي، فجاء الإعلان عن صفقة ترامب إطاراً سياسياً وقانونياً يضمن ذلك، لتذهب «إسرائيل» لإجراءات الضم والتوسع والتهجير، والمعيار هو المزيد من الأمن. وكما يظن الأميركيون والإسرائيليون أن الكيان يصير اكثر أمناً بهذه الإجراءات يعتقدون انه يصير أشد أمناً بعد اغتيال القائد سليماني، وعن المواجهة يقول المسؤولون المتابعون للعلاقة بفصائل المقاومة، إن الأمر لا يحتاج إلى الكثير من التفكير. فالمطلوب هو أن يكتشف الأميركيون والإسرائيليون أن الكيان بات أقل أمناً، سواء بالمقاومة الشعبية التي تجسّدها الانتفاضة، أو بالمقاومة المسلحة التي ستجد طريقها إلى الضفة الغربية والقدس والأراضي المحتلة العام 1948، وقد جدّدت صفقة القرن شراكة المصير بينهم وبين أبناء الأراضي المحتلة عام 1967 بعدما فرقتهم مشاريع التفاوض والتسوية التي لا مكان فيها لسكان الأراضي المحتلة العام 1948. ولا يخفي الإيرانيون أنهم يعلمون ما لدى المقاومة من مقدرات وحجم تأثير هذه المقدرات على أمن كيان الاحتلال ومنشآته الحيوية كلما فكّر الإسرائيليون بحرب جديدة على غزة، التي ستشكل قاعدة استراتيجية وعمقاً لكل المقاومة في كل فلسطين.

العقد الخامس

تدخل إيران العقد الخامس للثورة ولا تزال فتيّة، وهي ترفض نظرية النفوذ الإيراني في المنطقة بل تراه تشكيلاً لمصادر قوة في جبهة مقاومة للمشروعين الأميركي والإسرائيلي، كما ترفض نظرية الدولة والثورة وتناقضهما، ومثلها نظرية تصدير الثورة. فشرعية الدولة تأتي من التزامها بقضية التحرر الأولى إنسانياً ودينياً وأخلاقياً وهي قضية فلسطين، أي من استمرار الثورة، وإيران منذ انتصار ثورتها تسير وفقاً لخطة وقد كان العقد الأول للصمود وصد الهجمات، خصوصاً الحرب التي شنها رئيس النظام العراقي السابق عليها بدعم وتمويل خليجي وتسليح وإسناد غربي، والعقد الثاني كان للبناء، والعقد الثالث كان لامتلاك المقدرات، والعقد الرابع لتثبيت موازين القوة ورسم المعادلات، وها هو العقد الخامس للاقتراب من تحقيق الأهداف، وتحويلها إلى برنامج عمل، وهو بدماء الشهيد القائد قاسم سليماني، يقول مسؤول إيراني كبير، سيكون عقد تحرير القدس وإخراج الاحتلال الأميركي من المنطقة.

