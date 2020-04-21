No wars in the time of Corona and after it لا حروب في زمن الكورونا وما بعده

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Nowadays there are analyses about a hypothesis that is called by its owners “ The escape forward”, its content is that the administration of the American President Donald Trump makes a major external war that disregards the failure resulted from confronting Coronavirus and allows the American President to get better opportunities electorally and to have control over the campaign of his opponents internally by depending on the concept of the national spirit in the state of war. This includes a talk about a major war on China and once on Iran and once on Iraq against the resistance forces which is the most popular one among the hypotheses, because it is in conformity with the American threats and some procedures as the deployment of Patriot missiles in the American bases in Iraq.

The problem of these analyses is that they are based on a classical approach that belongs to pre-corona stage; they assume implicitly that the war will lead to a better situation for those who wage it especially when we talk about an American war. But who said that it will achieve the hypotheses which were being justified, and who said that the results of the war will be in favor of Trump whether on China, Iran, or Iraq, and who said that it will improve Trump’s electoral terms or it will enhance the situation of Trump against his internal opponents. All of these hypotheses are still doubted, rather it is likely that the consequences of the war may be opposite in all these axes.

Why did we say that these analyses belong to pre-corona stage, because the war must have four elements: First, the intentions and will. Second, the capabilities and considerations. Third, the popular and political consensus. Fourth, the political climate and the international and regional circumstances or the degree of the ability to impose legitimacy. In these four elements many things have changed; if there is intention, the will has been affected, and if the military capabilities are found, the ability to allocate the financial resources has regressed, moreover the popular and political consensus which was weak and could be strengthened, it has become now1za nonsexist and thus cannot be manipulated, furthermore, the political climate which was confused has become closed due to the whole domination of corona on the scene as a priority on the international and regional levels.

In the post-corona stage the world will enter a stage of economic and political confusion, the weakness of resources, and the priority of finding plans for the economic revival and reassessment of the concept of politics, especially the theories of war, its costs and its possibilities. The world will witness not only America a re-discussion of all internal and external concepts and their priorities even the forces which oppose Washington as the resistance forces will not find it easy to mobilize their popular environment or to reserve the necessary capabilities to wage legitimate wars that recently were granted popular and political consensus.

Next weeks will witness conflicts of the involved forces whether those who launch aggressive wars or those who resist them whether in direct and indirect mechanisms for announced or implicit formulas to cease-fire and calm, during which there will be endeavors for settlements on the table and under it. The war is no longer a commonplace in the time of corona, and the fool who will initiate it will lose it because his opponent will have the necessary consensus to deter him as shown in the events of Yemen nowadays. On the contrary, the rational is the one who initiates the negotiations as the prime minister of the Iraqi reigned government Dr. Adel Abdul Mahdi is doing.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

لا حروب في زمن الكورونا وما بعده

ناصر قنديل

–

تتكاثر التحليلات عن فرضيّة يسمّيها أصحابها بالهروب إلى الأمام، ومضمونها قيام إدارة الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب بحرب خارجية كبرى تصرف الأنظار عن الفشل في مواجهة فيروس كورونا، وتتيح للرئيس الأميركي خلط الأوراق والحصول على فرص أفضل انتخابياً، والسيطرة على حملات خصومه داخلياً بالاستناد على مفهوم الروح الوطنية في حال الحرب، ويندرج في إطار هذا التقدير الحديث عند البعض عن حرب كبرى على الصين، أو أخرى على إيران، أو ثالثة في العراق بوجه قوى المقاومة، وهي الأكثر رواجاً بين الفرضيات، لتناسبها مع التهديدات الأميركية، ومع بعض الإجراءات كنشر صواريخ الباتريوت في قواعد أميركية في العراق.

–

مشكلة هذا التحليل أنه مبني على منهج كلاسيكي ينتمي لزمن ما قبل الكورونا أولاً، ويفترض ضمناً دون تدقيق أن الحرب ستنتج وضعاً أفضل لمن يخوضها، وخصوصاً عند الحديث عن حرب أميركية، فمن قال إنها ستحقق الفرضيات التي يجري تبريرها كخيار بضمان تحقيقها، ومن قال إن الحرب ستكون نتائجها لصالح أميركا سواء على الصين أو إيران او حتى في العراق، ومن قال إنها ستحسّن شروط ترامب انتخابياً، ومن قال إنها ستعزز وضع ترامب بوجه خصومه الداخليين، وكلها مجرد فرضيات تحيط بها شكوك كبيرة، بل يرجّح أن النتائج المرتبة على الحرب ستكون عكسية في كل هذه المحاور.

–

أما عن انتماء هذه التحليلات لما قبل زمن الكورونا، فذلك لأن الحرب تجمّع لأربعة عناصر، أولها النيات والإرادة، وثانيها المقدرات والحسابات، وثالثها التفويض الشعبي والسياسي، ورابعها المناخ السياسي والظرف الدولي والإقليمي أو درجة القدرة على فرض المشروعيّة. وفي هذه العناصر الأربعة تغيرت الكثير من الأمور، فإن وجدت النية تزعزعت الإرادة، وإن وجدت المقدرات العسكرية تراجعت لدرجة الصفر القدرة على تخصيص الموارد المالية، وإن كان التفويض الشعبي والسياسي ضعيفاً يمكن الرهان على تعظيمه فقد صار معدوماً لدرجة الاستحالة في الرهان على التلاعب به، والمناخ السياسي الذي كان مشوشاً صار مغلق المنافذ بالكامل مع سيطرة كورونا على المشهد وتقدّمه كأولوية لا سواها على المستويات الدولية والإقليمية.

–

ما بعد كورونا، والأمر لن يكون قريباً، سيدخل العالم مرحلة من التشوش الاقتصادي والسياسي وضعف الموارد، وأولوية خطط النهوض الاقتصادي، وإعادة تقييم مفهوم السياسة، خصوصاً نظريات الحرب والإنفاق عليها وعلى احتمالاتها، وسيشهد العالم وليس أميركا وحدها، إعادة نقاش كل مفاهيم السياسة الداخلية والخارجية وأولوياتهما. وهذا لا يعني فقط أن أميركا وحدها مغلولة اليدين عن الحروب، بل يعني أيضاً أن القوى المناوئة لواشنطن، مهما كانت وجاهة القضية التي تحمل لواءها كقوى المقاومة، لن يكون سهلاً عليها حشد بيئتها الشعبية أو حجز المقدرات والإمكانات اللازمة لخوض حروب مشروعة، كانت تحظى بالأمس القريب بالتفويض الشعبي والسياسي.

–

الأسابيع المقبلة هي مخاض سريع لتتموضع القوى المنخرطة في نزاعات، سواء مَن يقف على ضفة حروب عدوانيّة، أو مَن يقاومها، في آليات مباشرة او غير مباشرة لصيغ معلنة أو ضمنية لوقف النار، والتهدئة، وخلالها ستنشط مساعي التسويات، فوق الطاولة وتحت الطاولة. فالحرب لم تعد عملة رائجة في زمن الكورونا، والأحمق مَن يبادر إليها لأنه سيخسرها بسبب تمكين خصمه من الحصول على التفويض اللازم لردعه، كما تقول أحداث اليمن هذه الأيام، والعاقل مَن يبادر للتفاوض كما يفعل رئيس الحكومة العراقية المستقيلة الدكتور عادل عبد المهدي.

