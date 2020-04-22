Ayatollah Khamenei praises IRGC’s performance

Posted on by martyrashrakat

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a message on Wednesday thanking the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) for their “good performance and efforts”.

The Leader’s message was delivered by Brigadier General Mohammad Shirazi, the head of the military office of the Leader, in a phone conversation with IRGC Chief Hossein Salami.

“Send my greetings to personnel of the Guards and their respected families on the occasion of the establishment of the Guards. I thank good performance and efforts of the Guards and pray for them,” read the message.

The IRGC was established on April 21, 1979, months after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, with the order of Imam Khomeini in order to protect the principles, values, and ideals of the revolution.

Last year on this day, Ayatollah Khamenei, as the commander in chief, promoted Salami to the rank of major general and named him the commander of the IRGC.

Salami replaced Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari who had held the post since September 2007.

In a message on Tuesday, Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali, the commander of the Civil Defense Organization, described the IRGC as one of the pillars of the country’s national power. Jalali said such power has not been gained easily, therefore it must be defended wholeheartedly.

He said the IRGC has taken great steps in a path filled with obstacles.

