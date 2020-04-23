Iran Naval Forces Given Orders to Target US Vessels If Harassed – IRGC Chief

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC], Major General Hossein Salami said Iranian naval forces have been directed to target American “terrorist” ships should they harass Iranian civil or military vessels off the Gulf.

Major General Salami made the comment in response to a threat by US President Donald Trump that American forces in the Gulf had been directed to shoot Iranian boats “out of the water.”

Salami made the remarks from the Islands of Abu Musa, Greater and Leser Tunbs, stressing the “We will strongly respons to any threat.”

He further underscored that the Iranian military will quickly, decisively and influentially respond to any US action, stressing that “we are determined to defend our national security, water borders, navigation security as well as the security of our navy.”

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Iran, USA, War on Iran | Tagged: American Aggression, Persian Gulf |