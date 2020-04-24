COVID19 READING/LISTENING

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

Eva Bartlett

Since there is a lot of excellent content out there on Covid-19, I won’t attempt to replicate it myself, but will instead share what I’ve found to be informative and imperative information.

I know that the issue is divisive, however, I offer these links with no agenda other than concern for all of our futures, and find it beyond surreal that some refuse point-blank to consider narratives than those offered by our benevolent governments and world bodies…

Variety of links at my Patreon post (set to public), because formatting here is a pain in the ass.

*Note: Anthony Fauci, one of the world’s leading experts on infectious diseases, and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and one of the most trusted medical figures on Covid19, was one of the main voices behind the notion that COVID-19 is is considerably more dangerous than the flu. On March 11, 2020, he stated: “The flu has a mortality rate of 0.1 percent. This has a mortality rate of 10 times that.”

Yet, a paper he co-authored a couple weeks later (March 26) states:

“If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%. This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) …”

So here is leading infectious disease expert retracting from his initial alarmist statement and saying what many other experts not given major platforms are saying.

