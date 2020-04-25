Al-Jawf: Yemeni Army Liberates Al-Labinat Camp and Surroundings in a Large-scale Offensive

2020-04-25
The heroes of the Army and Popular Committees have liberated Al-Labinat camp and the surrounding hills on a large-scale offensive operation, during which a large number of the mercenaries of the aggression were killed and wounded, including leaders.
A military source said on Friday that the fighters of the Army and Popular Committees started to advance towards the upper and lower hill of Al-Maraziq and Bir Al-Maraziq after they had completed clearing the Al-Hzm city from the remnants of the mercenaries.
The source pointed out that after clearing the Al-Maraziq, the fighters continued their progress towards the hills and camp of Al-Labinat, controlling it completely. The remaining mercenaries have fled, leaving their weapons and equipment as spoils for the Army and Committees.
The enemy attempted to restore its positions with a heavy encroachment that turned into a catastrophe for it, as the fighters confronted the encroachment and the enemy suffered heavy losses.
After liberating Al-Labinat and its environs, the heroes of the Army and Committees moved towards Al-Ashqa mountain and Al-Khusf village, clearing them completely and expelling the mercenaries from them.
The enemy also suffered great losses in the offensive, during which a large number of its leaders were killed and the fighters have seized various weapons.
