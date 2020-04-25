American Groups Urge Washington to End Sanctions amid Virus Pandemic

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

More than 70 civil society groups urged the US to put an immediate end to its sanctions targeting Iran and other nations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“In a context of global pandemic, impeding medical efforts in one country heightens the risk for all of us,” the US-based Common Dreams News Website cited an open letter written on behalf of the groups, including CodePink, Veterans Against the War and No War Campaign, as saying on Thursday.

The report said that the groups behind the letter represented up to 40 million people.

Entitled “Lift Sanctions, Save Lives,” the initiative is aimed at ensuring the economic warfare by the US claims as few lives as possible as nations fight off the health crisis.

The letter, which addressed US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin, called for immediate sanctions relief for numerous countries such as Iran, Syria, Venezuela, Cuba, and North Korea.

The appeal also proposed a framework of safeguards assuring access to six categories of aid, either directly related to aid needed to counter the pandemic or to challenges exacerbated by the outbreak, such as providing adequate water and food.

The report also cited a number of activists urging the US to “rethink its approach to sanctions”.

“Denying people access to lifesaving resources now represents a risk to the entire world,” said Daniel Jasper of the American Friends Service Committee, a signatory to the letter.

“Sanctions kill innocents indiscriminately just like bombs,” said Peace Action senior policy director Paul Kawika Martin.

“During this pandemic crisis, the US needs to remove all barriers, like sanctions, so countries can counteract COVID-19,” he said.

The open letter addressing the Trump administration also warned of the risk of companies “over-complying” with US financial sanctions.

“Banks often block purchases for these items out of fear of running afoul of sanctions, in what is known as over-compliance,” said CodePink Latin America Campaign coordinator Teri Mattson.

“Over-compliance is one of the many ways that innocent civilians end up being harmed by sanctions regimes,” Mattson said.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Corona virus, Iran, North Korea, USA, War on Iran | Tagged: COVID-19 pandemic, Sanctions against Syria, Trump, US Sanctions on Iran, Venezuela |