Kim Jong-un’s Health Not Deteriorated – Russian Lawmaker After Talk with North Korean Ambassador

April 26, 2020

Rumours have been circulating in the media regarding the North Korean leader’s health, with some reports suggesting that Kim is in a vegetative state or even dead. The reports emerged due to Kim’s absence from high-profile official events.

Speculations about Kim Jong-un’s health cannot be verified and it is early to jump to conclusions, Russian legislator Kazbek Taysaev said on Sunday after his talks with the new North Korean ambassador to Russia.

“We’ve discussed this topic with the ambassador and I’ve received no confirmation of such rumours. Only the official statement from the authorities in Pyeongyang can be seen as a confirmation, but before that I would caution against making any conclusions and cite any unconfirmed information,” the lawmaker said.

Following the emergence of unconfirmed reports about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un allegedly either being dead or in a vegetative state, US Senator Lindsey Graham announced that he’d be quite surprised if these rumors don’t turn out to be true.

Speaking with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, Graham argued that despite the closed nature of North Korea, the country’s leadership would eventually have to address these speculations.

“It’s a closed society. I haven’t heard anything directly, but I’ll be shocked if he’s not dead or in some incapacitated state because you don’t let rumors like this go forever or go unanswered in a closed society which is really a cult, not a country, called north Korea,” the senator said. “So I pretty well believe he is dead or incapacitated”.

Having expressed hope that the people of North Korea “will get some relief” if Kim is indeed dead, Graham added that US President Donald Trump “is willing to do business with North Korea in a win-win fashion”.

“So if this guy is dead, I hope the guy who takes over will work with President Trump to make North Korea a better place for everybody,” he stated.

