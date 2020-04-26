Protesters pelt Turkish soldiers with rocks in Idlib as they clear M-4 Highway

By News Desk -2020-04-26
BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Turkish Army dispersed a protest along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway) on Sunday after the participants refused to remove their barriers along the road.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the protest was held at the town of Al-Karamah, which is located in the eastern countryside of Idlib.
“Syrian Observatory activists have confirmed that widespread discontent is prevailing in the area where ‘Al-Karamah sit-in’ is held in the eastern countryside of Idlib on Aleppo-Latakia international highway (M4),” the SOHR report said.
The report continued that the Turkish Army removed soil barriers along the M-4 Highway near the town of Al-Nayrab, while also firing gas shells to disperse the protesters who were pelting them with rocks.
“Later, Turkish forces stepped up the use of violence and started live-fire shooting targeting the area where the sit-in was held, leaving two unidentified persons dead. It is not known yet if the victims are civilians or fighters, since there is a nearby military post,” they added.
Earlier this month, the Turkish Army broke up a similar protest in the town of Al-Nayrab; this came after some members of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) fired gunshots at the Turkish military’s soldiers.
