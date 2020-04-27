In Video: Houthis Hunt Down Saudi-led Forces In Yemen's Al-Jawf Province

The media wing of the Houthis (Ansar Allah) released a new combat video from the Yemeni province of al-Jawf. The video shows the ongoing offensive operations of the Houthis against Saudi-backed forces as well as weapons, equipment and ammunition captured from Saudi proxies.
