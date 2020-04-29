Houthis Conclude Large-Scale Operation In Al-Jawf, Claim 95% Of The Province Is Under Control

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

On April 29, the Houthis concluded their large-scale operation, dubbed “Prevail Over Them,” in the northern Yemeni province of al-Jawf.

A spokesman for the Yemeni group, Brig. Gen. Yahya Sari, told the al-Masirah TV that the remaining regions of al-Jawf were captured, claiming that 95% of the province is now clear from the Saudi-led coalition and its proxies.

“In the last phase of Operation Prevail Over Them, the al-Labanat Camp, al-Aqsh’a, al-Khasf and the nearby areas in al-Maraziq and al-Mahashmah in al-Jawf were cleared,” the spokesman said.

Brig. Gen. Sari added that the recently cleared areas, which include the al-Hzim desert and areas in the nearby district of Khabb wa al-Sha’af, stretch over 3,500 km2. According to the spokesman, 1,200 Saudi-backed fighters were killed in the last phase of the operation.

Red: Houthis control, Yellow: areas cleared by the Houthis during the operation, Green: Saudi control. Click to see full-size map, source: U-News Agency

Earlier this week, the Houthis released a combat video of the final phase of Operation Prevail Over Them, showing the capture of the al-Labanat Camp. The military camp, which was one of the Saudi-led coalition’s last positions in al-Jawf, is a bridgehead to the nearby province of Ma’rib.

By imposing control of vast regions of al-Jawf, the Houthis have solidified their positions on the border with the Saudi province of Najran. Moreover, the Yemeni group has repeatedly demonstrated itself capable of launching cross-border raids from al-Jawf.

The media wing of the Houthis (Ansar Allah) released a new combat video from the Yemeni province of al-Jawf. The video shows the ongoing offensive operations of the Houthis against Saudi-backed forces as well as weapons, equipment and ammunition captured from Saudi proxies.

By News Desk -2020-04-29

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces released a new video on Wednesday that showed their field operations across Yemen.

In the three-minute-long video released on their YouTube channel, the Ansarallah forces showcase several attacks that they carried out against the Arab Coalition and pro-government troops.

The video footage specifically shows the Ansarallah forces targeting enemy vehicles being hit by their anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) in several areas of Yemen.

The Ansarallah forces have been involved in a series of intense battles in the Al-Jawf, Marib, and Al-Bayda governorates of Yemen, despite the United Nations’ call for a ceasefire among all warring parties.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: House of Saud, UAE, War on Yemen, Yemen | Tagged: al-Jawf Province, Ansarullah, Hadi’s Saudi-backed forces, Yemeni Army and Popular Committees |