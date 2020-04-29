Zasypkin: Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are above all considerations

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 10:16

BEIRUT, (ST)- Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin has stressed that for Russia, Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are above all considerations, noting the strong and strategic relations between the two countries.

In an interview with “al-Mayadeen TV” last night, Zasypkin said that Russia will continue adopting a principled stance and policy towards Syria, affirming that there is no deal with any party regarding Syria.

He reiterated that Syria’s future is decided only by the Syrians without any foreign interference and that the Syrian government is sparing no effort to solve the crisis in the country.

Zasypkin made it clear that the recent media forgery that targeted Russia’s stance on developments in Syria was done after hacking the website of the Russian Federal Agency and through showing the personal position of a former Russian diplomat as if it were the official position of Russia. He indicated that it is not the first time that such forgery takes place.

On Tuesday, the Russian embassy in Beirut affirmed that all the fake news recently circulated by some media outlets and social media networks about Russia’s position towards what is happening in Syria are part of a misleading malicious scheme that is doomed to failure.

Hamda Mustafa

Related Videos

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Russia, Syria, Syria Assad, War on Syria | Tagged: Fake News, Media Lies, Media War, Syrian sovereignty |