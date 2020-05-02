Saudi writer asks Netanyahu to ‘wipe Palestinians off the world’

US Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (L) talks with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during a rally with fellow Democrats before voting on H.R. 1, or the People Act, on the East Steps of the US Capitol on March 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. (AFP photo)
Saudi writer Rawaf al-Saeen (Photo via Twitter)

A Saudi writer Saudi wittier has called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “to wipe Palestinians off the world,” claiming that Palestinians are not Arabs and have no “land or cause”.

“I am ready to sleep beside a Jew, but not a Palestinian. I would host a Jew at my house but won’t let a Palestinian in my home,” Saeen said in an incendiary rant published on YouTube.

Addressing the Palestinian nation he also said, “That land is the Israeli soil… (Former Israeli prime ministers) Yitzhak Shamir, Yitzhak Rabin and Golda Meir were heroes, but Netanyahu is a coward, because he has not burned you. I do not know the reason given his possession of numerous weapons.”

Saeen also urged the Israeli prime minister to seal the border of the occupied territories in order to prevent Palestinians from immigration.

Scores of commentators later took to social media to criticize Saeen’s remarks.

The Saudi writer had earlier taken jibes at Sweden-based Palestinian cartoonist Mahmoud Abbas over a caricature of an Arab man struggling amid the global oil crisis.

“The purpose of the cartoon is to show the oil crisis and its impact on the Arab world and the Middle East region – as it relies heavily on oil as a primary source of income,” Abbas later told Middle East Eye online news outlet.

He maintained that his cartoon was not about Saudis.

Moreover, the new television series “Umm Haroun” produced by the London-based Saudi-owned Middle East Broadcasting Company (MBC) has provoked a storm in the Arab world, with critics regarding the drama as an invitation to normalize ties with Israel.

Palestinian Hamas resistance movement denounced the TV series as a “political and cultural attempt to introduce the Zionist project to Persian Gulf society.”

