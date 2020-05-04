DAMASCUS WALKS, APRIL 26-28, STORES RE-OPENED, LIFE IN STREETS

During my hours-long daily walks all around Damascus, I’ve been delighted to note (as always) the calm and people interacting as normal on the streets, but also the re-opening of stores. That started over a week ago, with shops (non-essential) re-opening on alternate days. As of some days ago, they are allowed to open daily till 5 pm.
The government continues to find ways to both take precautions and help people survive economically.
For my thoughts on Syria’s dealing with C19, see this post
