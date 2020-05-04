Ex-Qatari PM Talks About Prospective Agreement Between Arab States, «Israel»

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

The former Qatar Prime Minister, Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, said that a non-aggression agreement will be signed between Arab countries and the “Israeli” entity, as a next step to the American announcement of the so-called “peace” plan in the Middle East region, known as the “Deal of the Century”.

In a series of tweets on Sunday evening, Bin Jassim said, that he had previously posted on December 14 of last year about the “deal of the century”, and he expected that the deal would announced at the beginning of this year.

Indeed, US President Donald Trump announced it at the end of last January, stressing that “now it will be followed by a non-aggression agreement between ‘Israel’ and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in addition to Egypt, Jordan and possibly Morocco.”

He continued: “Today, as the ‘deal of the century’ has been announced, as its enemies call it, I must first repeat, as I have always said, that I am not against a just ‘peace’, and then I am not against signing a non-aggression after reaching clear results in the ‘peace’ process.”

He added, “However, I followed up on the rejection of the deal in the Arab League, although there are Arab countries that promised the American side that they would take a positive position on the deal, but they did not, and justified it by saying that it was unable because of the media.”

Bin Jassim pointed out that “these countries want those promises to come closer to America, even though they know that the deal will be held up by the majority in the Arab League, and that they benefit when they appear as America wants, and they renounce, as they imagine, the burdens of opposing or rejecting the deal, and bear it to states. The other rejects, but this is a short-term policy that is open to the American side”.

The former Qatari prime minister stressed that “America and ‘Israel’ need what will result from the announcement of the deal from a beneficial electoral momentum for Trump and Netanyahu, which may add to both an external victory that would enhance the chances of winning the upcoming elections,” explaining that “the Arab side follows a policy based on short-term tactics. Meanwhile, the ‘Israeli’ side places its policies on long-term strategic foundations”.

He asked about the possibility of the Arab countries adopting, as well, an actual and deliberate policy and tactics that benefit from it by exploiting the need of “Israel” and the US for what they want the deal to achieve, “instead of being just tools that others use to achieve their goals.”

According to Trump and Netanyahu, the “deal of the century” will recognize the “Israeli” entity as a Jewish “state”, in addition to working on a “two-state” solution, considering al-Quds [Jerusalem] as an “indivisible” capital for the “Israeli” entity; and thus recognizing the entity’s “sovereignty” over the Jordan Valley, and making investments worth 50 billion dollars to the Palestinian state.

