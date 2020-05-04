‘Israeli’ Mossad behind Germany’s Hezbollah Blacklisting

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s Mossad spy agency is reportedly behind Germany’s recent decision to blacklist Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah.

Berlin on Thursday designated Hezbollah as a “terrorist organization,” banned all its activities in the European country and ordered raids on sites police claimed were linked to the movement.

Citing unnamed Zionist officials, ‘Israeli’ Channel 12 news reported Saturday that the Mossad had provided Germans with information on Hezbollah’s activities on its soil.

The spy agency, the television said, had carried out a months-long delicate operation to assess the movement’s operations in Germany and presented its findings to German intelligence and law agencies.

“The move is the result of many months of work with all parties in Germany. The heads of services were required to present explicit evidence and legal proof… linking the organization to significant ‘terrorist’ activity, and that is what we did,” one official claimed.

According to the official, head of the German intelligence organization BND Bruno Kahl is a close friend of Mossad.

Berlin has been a longtime backer of the Zionist entity, providing billions of dollars in aid enabling the occupation of Palestine in the name of reparations for Jewish persecution by the Nazi Germany.

On Thursday, the Tel Aviv regime was effusive in its praise of Germany, with its foreign minister Yisrael Katz hailing the blacklisting as a “very important decision”.

Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also welcomed the decision, calling on “all peace-loving countries” to follow Germany’s lead.

