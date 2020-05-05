Sayyed Nasrallah: German Decision to Blacklist Hezbollah Clear Submission to US, Cooperation Needed to Save Lebanon

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Beirut- Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Monday a televised speech in which he addressed the latest developments.

Denouncing Germany’s decision to blacklist Hezbollah, Sayyed Nasrallah viewed that “this step was expected. It’s a submission to the US administration.”

“The German decision targets the resistance in the region and it is part of the US- “Israeli” war on the resistance,” he stressed, pointing out that “Germany provided no evidence of Hezbollah activities.”

According to His Eminence, “This confirms that blacklisting Hezbollah is a political decision to please “Israel” and the US.”

“We in Hezbollah are honest when we say that we have no organization in Germany, France, or any other country,” the Resistance Leader added, condemning “The German raids on some mosques and Islamic associations.”

To the Lebanese people living in Germany, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “Don’t feel worried because you are abiding by the law and the Lebanese government is concerned with protecting its citizens.”

He further urged the German government to clarify its position because the citizens were attacked without any evidence.

“All these brutal German practices are unjustified,” His Eminence confirmed, underscoring that “Hezbollah has stopped establishing networks in foreign countries since years ago.”

Moreover, he urged The Lebanese government to protect its citizens in Germany and other countries. “It must take measures and have a stance in this aspect,” he emphasized.

Hezbollah Secretary General declared that “What happened does not affect our will. Rather, it increases it to continue our resistance to the occupation.”

On the internal front, Sayyed Nasrallah announced Hezbollah’s participation in Baabda meeting called to by Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

Regardless of Hezbollah’s evaluation, His Eminence hailed “The approval of the economic plan amid the coronavirus crisis as a positive move.”

In parallel, he revealed that “Major discussions had taken place prior to the approval of the plan.”

“The government’s plan needs national immunization,” he stated, calling for further discussion of the conditions and the program with the International Monetary Fund [IMF]. “The issue must be dealt with great responsibility and caution. So far, there is nothing settled.”

In addition, Sayyed Nasrallah declared that “Hezbollah isn’t against requesting assistance from any side in the world, except for Lebanon’s enemies, who are known. We’re not against asking help from the IMF but surrendering to it is rejected and the government must hold talks to know the conditions.”

On another financial issue, Hezbollah Secretary General unveiled that the party told the banks that its understands their commitment to the American regulations, but not to be American more than the Americans. “The banking sector has exaggerated in its procedures against Hezbollah. Some have been Americans more than the Americans themselves.”

Denying media allegations, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored that “We don’t want to destroy, control, topple or take revenge on the banking sector and there are attempts to distort Hezbollah’s stance on banks.”

“Defending people aggrieved by the banking sector is not an attack on the banking sector,” His Eminence added, noting that “The banking sector has not made any step to help the country during this period.”

As he described “The Lebanese banking sector” as “one of the biggest beneficiaries of monetary policies since 1993,” Sayyed Nasrallah underscored that “The humiliating behavior of banks with depositors is one of the reasons we announced our rejection to the banking policy.”

“Hezbollah does not want to control the central bank’s governorship,” he reiterated, hinting that “There are other ideas if the banking sector does not take the initiative to assist the Lebanese government in facing the current crisis.”

In addition, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that “Hezbollah has nothing to do with the money exchange sector. We’re clients in this sector.”

He called upon “all money-changers to adhere to the law, not to violate it in any way, and to abide by Sharia controls.”

However, His Eminence said that “There might be money changers who are supporters of Hezbollah.”

“We do not take a dollar from the country and export it abroad, and whoever accuses us with this must double check his claims,” Sayyed Nasrallah mentioned, stating that “We are bringing dollar to Lebanon and our positive role is preventing the dollar from going crazy.”

Meanwhile, he confirmed that “The burden is bigger than the Lebanese Economy Ministry as to the hike in prices. The entire government must intervene and devise an emergency plan.”

Urging the Lebanese government to confront monopolization and raid warehouses, His Eminence slammed traders who are practicing monopoly and greed, which leads to expensive prices in addition to the loss of materials and lack of price controls

“The high prices should be a priority in the work of the Lebanese government,” he added, noting that “Hezbollah is ready to provide thousands of volunteers to the Lebanese Economy Ministry to help in monitoring the prices of commodities.”

Moreover, Sayyed Nasrallah unveiled that “Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah will hold a press conference in the coming days to tackle the corruption file.

On another level, His Eminence highlighted that “There are internal and external parties seeking to find rift between Amal movement and Hezbollah, and this will not happen.”

“Our relation with Amal Movement is excellent. The public of both Hezbollah and the Amal movement shouldn’t be dragged into strife, especially on social media. The public of Hezbollah and Amal movement must accept that differences in some issues and they must beware of the hands seeking discord,” he confirmed.

Sayyed Nasrallah also urged “The Lebanese political sides to give the Lebanese government time and one cannot ask it for miracles in light of the difficulties and circumstances.”

“Hezbollah is keen on the interest of Lebanon and is ready to help and bridge the points of view between Lebanese regions or sides experiencing any tension,” he said, noting that “Lebanon needs calm and cooperation to get out of the economic and financial crisis.”

