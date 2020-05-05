Second "Terrorist Infiltration" Foiled By Venezuelan Authorities In As Many Days

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

On May 4th, the Venezuelan authorities foiled a second “terrorist infiltration” attempt, capturing 8 suspects.

Local fishermen detected the armed incursion and alerted the Venezuelan armed forces.

According to Aragua’s Governor Rodolfo Marco, through local intelligence units and the joint civic-military unity the apprehension of these perpetrators was made possible.

The Venezuelan authorities reported that the eight “terrorists” were arrested inside the town of Chuao in the Aragua state; they were armed and attempting to infiltrate to cause harm to the South American nation.

“We continue in Popular Victory, how great we are! #BolivarianFury operation is proving its efficiency. Mercenaries who step on our homeland’s soil will be exposed to the people’s dignity,” the President Constituent Assembly Diosdado Cabello said shortly after the apprehension of the suspects.

Madelein Garcia@madeleintlSUR

1. Este es uno de los 2 gringos detenidos en #Chuao, el hijo de Baduel confirmó que trabajan para la seguridad de @realDonaldTrump. Esta historia pica y se extiende

1,585

1:02 AM – May 5, 2020

Twitter Ads info and privacy

“This is one of the two U.S. nationals captured in Chuao, Baduel’s son confirmed that they work for the security of Donald Trump.”

Click to see full-size image

Click to see full-size image

Among the detained is Antonio Jose Sequea, who was photographed on April 30th, 2019, alongside Leopoldo Lopez during the failed coup attempt in Caracas.

Also, Adolfo Baduel, son of retired general Raul Baduel former Defense Minister to Hugo Chavez; and two alleged and currently named U.S. citizens.

This is the second alleged plot foiled in two days. On May 3rd, the Venezuelan authorities reportedly killed nine mercenaries and detained two others, who were part of what they called “Operation Gideon”.

They also seized 10 rifles, a Glock 9mm pistol, two AFAG machine guns that were part of the Federal Legislative Palace’s weapons park stolen by seditious groups in the April 2019 coup attempt.

Allegedly, the entire plot was orchestrated by a former US special forces operative – Jordan Goudreau.

teleSUR English@telesurenglish

· 14 h

#LIVE | Venezuelan President @NicolasMaduro speaks to his nation: “It’s very strange that the U.S. government hasn’t issued any statement, 48 hs after of the starting of the attempted terrorist incursion in Venezuelan coasts. They always have something to say on events like this”

teleSUR English@telesurenglish

#LIVE |@NicolasMaduro: “Venezuelan opposition is so decomposed that they are privatizing the complot now, hiring a terrorist mercenary and then letting him down. But this person called Jordan Goudreau, ex-U.S. soldier, has proven there is a contract signed between him and Guaido”

206

5:43 AM – May 5, 2020

Twitter Ads info and privacy

87 people are talking about this

There is a video of Goudreau speaking on the matter:

Patricia Poleo@PattyPoleo

649

1:07 AM – May 4, 2020

Twitter Ads info and privacy

According to Goudreau, his plan had been coordinated with Guaido who signed a contract on Oct. 16, 2019, for US$212 million. Miami-based opposition Venezuelan journalist Patricia Poleo published the document Sunday evening, which she purported to be a copy of the original contract.

Poleo interviewed Goudreau, who asserted that Silvercorp was hired to provide services, including “strategic planning,” “equipment procuring” and “project execution advisement,” by none other than Guaido, who despite the evidence has denied it.

Also, several audio recordings of an alleged conference call between Guiado, Goudreau, and senior Guaido envoy Sergio Vergara, in which they agreed to sign the contract were released. Now he has gone public arguing he only got US$50,000 through political consultant Juan Jose Rendon and the opposition kept promising to get him the rest but didn’t deliver.

The presumed “Operation Gedeon” is a thorough conspiracy, with Venezuelan media even providing an infographic:

On May 3rd, after the first attack was stopped Silvercorp’s account tweeted “strikeforce incursion into Venezuela. 60 Venezuelan, 2 American ex-Green Beret.” Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said the government has evidence linking the attacks to the U.S. and Colombia.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: USA | Tagged: American Aggression, Colombia, Maduro, Trump, Venezuela |