Terrorists Massacre 9 Police in Daraa, Syria

May 4, 2020

Nine police officers were massacred when NATO-supported terrorists invaded the Daraa Police Command in Mzairib .

Nine police officers were slaughtered at 0800 Damascene time when fifty to sixty human pathogens launched a surprise attack on the Mzairib Daraa Police Command building.

Daraa Police Commander Brigadier General Dharrar Mejhem al Dandal told the media that the savages were armed with light weapons, taking police personnel by surprise, opening fire on all. He emphasized that the perpetrators will be “found and brought to justice.”

The bodies of the nine martyred police officers were transported to the Daraa National Hospital.

Had such carnage been inflicted on any police station in any western NATO country, it would be massively reported as headline news, scattered local police would be interviewed being in solidarity with their fallen brethren, and shown wearing black armbands.

We are also supposed to believe that NATO weapons fall into the hands of Satan’s offspring, like manna from the heavens.

MOC room which coordinates such massacres as this one, it’s run by a number of NATO, Most heinous massacres in Syria were carried out in towns near the borders with the neighboring countries, who happen to be all in the US camp and all run black-op rooms, the one in Amman, Jordan is called thewhich coordinates such massacres as this one, it’s run by a number of NATO, Gulfies , Jordanian, and Israeli officers. They command al-Qaeda’s ‘moderate armed opposition’ in Syria.

Many of the terrorists who accepted the Russian-led reconciliation initiative in different parts of the country, including the province of Daraa, were pardoned in the general amnesty, others who refused to join the reconciliation were shipped to Idlib near their mother the Turkish madman ‘Erdogan’, and some went to remote areas and continued their terror attacks with the help of the MOC room, financed by US taxpayers and the generous Gulfies who can’t find anything useful to do with the vast petrol money they amassed over the past decades.

May the memories of the martyred police officers of Daraa be for a blessing; may the mourners be comforted.

