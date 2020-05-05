Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (16 – 22 April 2020)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

16 -22 April 2020

IOF raids into oPt: a dangerous vulnerability in Palestinian preventive measures to combat the spread of coronavirus

Israeli occupation authorities impede Palestinian efforts to combat coronavirus in occupied East Jerusalem

10 Palestinian civilians sustained wounds, including 9 in the West Bank and a fisherman in Gaza

12 shootings reported against agricultural lands and 5 at Palestinian fishing boats in eastern and western Gaza Strip

In 39 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem: 38 civilians arrested, including 5 children and a woman

Café, barracks and barn destroyed and notices of demolition of two houses and agricultural rooms in the West Bank

Settlers attacks in the West Bank: assaults on civilians, olive trees uprooted and sabotaged in the West Bank

IOF established 10 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank, roads closed and 2 civilians arrested at IOF checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to violate Palestinians’ human rights and commit crimes against civilians and their properties, conducting raids into Palestinian cities without regard to the state of emergency declared across the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) since 06 March 2020, in the efforts put forward to combat the spread of coronavirus. IOF raids are conducted without proper attention to prevention and safety standards to mitigate the risk of transmitting coronavirus to Palestinian territory, as the virus is widespread throughout Israel. PCHR’s concerns over Israeli raids still stand, as those raids undermine preventive measures adopted by the government. Meanwhile, settlers backed up by IOF continued to seize more civilian property and attack civilians and their property. Furthermore, PCHR expresses its concern over the Israeli occupation’s policy of banning any preventive measures by the Palestinian Authority in occupied East Jerusalem, especially that Israel has adopted lenient measures in the city despite its responsibility for it under international law as an occupying power.

This week, PCHR documented 89 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt. The restrictions imposed under the state of emergency have hindered our fieldwork team’s ability to cover all incidents in the oPt and were forced to collect information via phone from trusted local sources. As such, this report is an incomprehensive record of Israeli violations of human rights against Palestinians in the oPt, as IOF continues its attacks against civilians despite the exceptional circumstances that have overcome the whole world in the face of a life-threatening viral pandemic.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity: 10 Palestinian civilians were shot and wounded by IOF as the latter continues its excessive use of force; 9 in the West Bank and 1 fisherman in Gaza. IOF opened fire 5 times during raids into the West Bank; 12 shootings against the agricultural lands eastern Gaza Strip while 5 shootings were reported against Palestinian fishing boats off the northern Gaza Strip shore.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 39 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 38 Palestinians were arrested, including 5 children and a woman. Also, IOF conducted two limited incursions into southern and northern Gaza Strip.

Settlement expansion activities and settlers’ attacks: IOF continued its settlement expansion operations in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, PCHR documented the demolition of a café, barracks and barn; demolition notices to a house in Nablus and another one in Bethlehem; 4 notice to cease work at agricultural rooms in Hebron and confiscation of a “Mercedes Benz” truck and a construction vehicle in Jericho.

PCHR also documented 6 settler attacks: uprooting and sabotaging olive trees in Qalqilya; assaults on a Palestinian and uprooting of olive trees in Ramallah; banning Palestinians from working in their lands and assault on a Palestinian and theft of two sheep in Hebron.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

Israeli authorities declared that Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing and West Bank Crossings will be opened on 16 April 2020 after a 5-week closure, under the pretext of confronting the fast-spreading coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

This comes in a time when the Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the History of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life. Furthermore, IOF uses Erez Crossing that is designated for movement of individuals as an ambush to arrest Palestinians who obtain permits to exit via Israel.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

Violation of the right to life and to bodily integrity

Shooting and other violations of the right to life and bodily integrity

At approximately 08:50 on Thursday,16 April 2020, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands, east of Khuza’a village, adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 00:00 on the same Thursday, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of Gaza Valley (Juhor al-Deek), southeast of Gaza City, fired tear gas canisters at Palestinian shepherds. As a result, the shepherds had to leave the area fearing for their lives. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 12:30 on Friday, 17 April 2020, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence in eastern al-Shoka village, east of Rafah, opened fire at agricultural lands, adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 13:00 on the same Friday, IOF stationed at the northern entrance established at lands of Kafer Qadoum village, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a protest in which dozens of Palestinian civilians participated. IOF chased the young men, who gathered in the area, clashed with them, and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 23-year-old young man was shot with a rubber bullet in the head, a 49-year-old man was shot with a rubber bullet in his chest and a 25-year old young man was shot with a rubber bullet in the left leg.

At approximately 13:40 on the same Friday, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands in eastern Khuza’ah village, adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 07:15 on Saturday, 18 April 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed northeast of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing are (2 – 3 nautical miles). The attack continued from time to time until 10:00 on the same day. As a result, fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 07:50 on Saturday, 18 April 2020, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, fired tear gas canisters at a group of Palestinian farmers in eastern Khuza’a village, adjacent to border fence. no casualties were reported.

At approximately 13:30 on the same Saturday, Israeli gunboats stationed at sea off al-Balakhiyah area, northwest of Gaza City, chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (4 nautical miles). As a result, a fishing boat owned by Ahmed Ahmed Hasan Zedan (29), from al-Shati refugee camp, sustained live bullets. As a result, the boat was broken. Fishermen also panicked and sailed back to the shore fearing for their lives. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 14:00 on the same Saturday, IOF stationed along the border fence, northeast of the Agriculture School, north of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at the border area adjacent to the border fence. As a result, Palestinian shepherds and a number of farmers, whose lands are adjacent to the border area, panicked. Neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 07:40 on Sunday, 19 April 2020, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, fired tear gas canisters at a group of Palestinian farmers, east of Khuza’ah village, adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:50 on the same Sunday, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of al-Balalikhah area, northwest of Gaza City, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (5 nautical miles). As a result, fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 14:00 on the same Sunday, IOF stationed along the border fence, north of the Agriculture School, north of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at the border area, adjacent to the border area. Neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 13:30 on Monday, 20 April 2020 IOF stationed at Za’tarah checkpoint, southeast of Nablus, detained and attacked 3 civilians, from Jenin, by their feet and rifle’s butt at the checkpoint before they released them. The wounded civilians were transferred to Rafidiya Hospital in Nablus for medical treatment. The wounded civilians were identified as: Ra’ed Yusuf Suleiman Khanfar (43), who works at the Palestinian national security service, sustained bruises in his right shoulder; Nasim Omer Mustafa Salah (22), sustained bruises in front side of his neck, lower back, right thigh, abdomen and a fracture in his left hand; and Suheib Maher Tawfiq Abu Obeid (23) sustained bruises in the lower back.

At approximately 15:30 on the same Monday, IOF stationed along the border fence, southeast of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at the border area, adjacent to the border fence. Palestinian shepherds and a number of farmers, whose lands are adjacent to the border fence, panicked. Neither casualties nor material was reported.

At approximately 22:00 on the same Monday, a number of Palestinian young men and youngsters protested at the western entrance to Taqou’s village, east of Bethlehem. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed in the military watchtower near the abovementioned entrance. Israeli soldiers fired live bullets at the protestors. As a result, a civilian was shot with a rubber bullet in the thigh and was arrested by IOF. He was taken to Sha’arei Tzedek Hospital in West Jerusalem, for treatment. IOF claimed in a statement that Israeli soldiers saw a number of Palestinians who were about to throw Molotov Cocktails at a military site. Israeli soldiers opened fire at them and wounded one of them. The wounded civilian received medical treatment on the field and was taken via an Israeli ambulance to a hospital in Jerusalem.

At approximately 08:00 on Tuesday, 21 April 2020, IOF stationed in the vicinity of the annexation wall, north of Qalqilya, fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at a group of Palestinian civilians, claiming that they were stoned. As a result, a 22-year-old civilian was shot with a live bullet in the right foot. He was transferred to Darwish Nazal Hospital for medical treatment.

At approximately 09:30 on the same Tuesday, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area(3 nautical miles). As a result, a fishing boat’s engine was broken owned by fisherman Fahed Ziyad Hasan Baker (43), from al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City. IOF surrounded and opened fire at the boat for 10 minutes and withdrew after that. Palestinian fishermen managed to drag the boat to Gaza Sea port. The owner’s son, Ziyad Fahed Baker (25) was shot with a rubber bullet in his head. He was taken to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and his injury was classified as minor.

At approximately 13:20 on the same Tuesday, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah, opened fire at Palestinian shepherds. The shepherds were forced to leave the area fearing for their lives. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 15:15, on the same Tuesday, IOF stationed along the border fence, north of the Agriculture School, north of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at the border area. Palestinian shepherds and a number of famers, whose lands are adjacent to the border fence, panicked. Neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 18:00 on the same Tuesday, IOF moved into Kuber village, north of Ramallah and stationed in the vicinity of the western entrance to the village. A number of Palestinian young men protested and threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at Israeli soldiers and the latter chased them and fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 32-year-old young man was shot with a live bullet in his abdomen. He was transferred to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah for medical treatment.

At approximately 21:30 Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area ( 2 – 4 nautical miles). IOF also fired a number of artillery shells in the vicinity of the boats. As a result, fishermen panicked and fled from the area. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 11:00 on Wednesday, 22 April 2020, IOF moved inot al-Sawahrah eastern village, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched family houses of Ibrahim Mohammed ‘Ali Halsah (25), who was killed an hour after he carried out a run-over attack and stabbed an Israeli soldiers at al-Container military checkpoint, east of Bethlehem. In the meantime, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at Israeli soldiers while the latter responded with live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters. As a result, a civilian was shot with a rubber bullet and another civilian sustained wounds in his face according to the statement of Palestine Red Crescent Society. IOF arrested 3 civilians, including the victim’s, Ibrahim, mother, ‘Aeshah Halsah (54) before they withdrew from the village.

At approximately 15:30 on the same Wednesday, IOF stationed southeast of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at the border area adjacent to the border fence. As a result, Palestinian shepherds and a number of farmers, whose lands adjacent to the border fence, panicked. No casualties were reported.

Incursions and arrests

Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 16 April 2020:

At approximately 03:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Talfit village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched Mujahed Mohammed al-Talfiti’s (36) house and arrested him.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli Intelligence Services summoned Palestine TV reporter in Jerusalem, Christine Khaled Rinawi (31), via a phone call to refer to al-Maskoubeya Police Station in West Jerusalem, at approximately 22:00 of the same day.

Al-Rinawi said that the Israeli Intelligence Services investigated with her for 3 consecutive hours about her work at Palestine TV and the media messages that she spread via TV and her Facebook page. She added that the Security Officers accused her that she did not commit to the Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan decision to ban the TV staff from doing any work for 6 months, which was expired two days ago. Al-Rinawi said that she was threatened by the Israeli Authority to renew the decision of banning the Palestine TV staff in Jerusalem again. Six months ago, IOF has shut down Palestine TV office in Jerusalem, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, arrested and barred its employees from doing any work for the TV in Jerusalem.

At approximately 09:30, IOF summoned Head of Silwan Institutions, Fawzi Ghaleb Sha’ban (56), via a phone call to refer to al-Maskoubeya Police Center in West Jerusalem.

Sha’ban said that the Israeli security services investigated with him for 5 consecutive hours about the medical check-ups and the emergency room’s services provided to the civilians in Silwan, which was established after increasing the cases number of Coronavirus and the clear deliberate neglect by the Israeli Authorities. Sha’ban said that he refused to be released on their conditions which are bail and 5 days of home confinement, so he was released without conditions.

IOF carried out (7) incursions in Hebron and Tarqoumeya in Hebron Governorate, Nablus Awarta, and Salem villages in Nablus Governorate, al-Maddeya, Na’leen in Ramallah. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 17 April 2020:

At approximately 10:00, IOF chased the Palestinian farmer Shihada Salama Makhamra (50) while he was passing with his shepherds in al-Hamra area heading to al-Masafer, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. Basel Suliman al-Adra (24) was documenting the settler’s violations, when two of the Israeli soldiers came and ordered him to give them his camera, but he refused. IOF beaten al-Adra and seized his camera, then they tried to arrest him, when al-Tawani village people gathered and intervened which allowed al-Adra to leave. During that time, a group of settlers arrived from “Ma’on” settlement and pulled their guns at the civilians which forced them to leave their lands.

At approximately 18:00, IOF severely beaten and arrested (4) civilians including children, while present in Qanater Khudair neighborhood in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. The arrestees are: Anas Mustafa Marqasto (19), Abdul Rahman Daher l-Sharbati (16), Mohammed Taha (24), and Waseem Taha (20).

Eyewitnesses said that IOF quarreled with Qanater Khudair people due to issuing tickets for a group of them claiming that they breached the IOF orders to reduce the Coronavirus infection. During that, IOF came and arrested 4 civilians.

At approximately 20:20, IOF reinforced by several military vehicles moved into Ya’bud, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched Khaled Mohammed Abu Baker’s (17) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in al-Asja and Raboud villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 18 April 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into several neighborhoods in Hebron’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (5) civilians: Yaqoub Mohammed Ramadan (18), Adham Mohammed Ramadan (19), Nayef Ali al-Rajabi (20), Marwan Ali Ghaith (20), and Salem Saleh Abu Shukhaidim (20).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-Obaideya village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Zaid Nour Rabay’a’s (20) house and arrested him.

Sunday, 19 April 2020:

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Share’ al-Salam area, in Hebron. They raided and searched anti-settlement activist Mohammed Ahmed Zughayar’s (35) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Hebron’s Old City. They raided and searched Suhaib Ali al-Junaidi’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Silwan village, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Rasheed Kayed Abu Sara’s (16) house and arrested him.

At approximately 16:00, IOF stationed at Mafi Dutan temporary military checkpoint near ‘Araba, southwest of Jenin, arrested Murad Mohmoud Abu Salah (25). IOF took him to an unknown destination.

Monday, 20 April 2020:

At approximately 10:00, IOF moved into Taqoua’ village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Mousa Mohammed al-‘Amour’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Deir Samit village, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched four houses and arrested (4) civilians: Basheer Salama al-Haroub (30), Mohammed Wael al-Haroub (29), Mohammed Dawoud al-Haroub (24), and Issa Mohammed al-Haroub (22).

At approximately 17:00, IOF stationed at Mafi Dutan temporary military checkpoint, southwest of Jenin, arrested Basel Mohammed Atatera (17), from the abovementioned village, and took him to an unknown destination.

Thursday, 21 April 2020:

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Far’oun village, south of Tulkarm. They raided and searched Abdul Rahman Mohammed Omar’s (17), and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Nahaleen village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Hasan Ibrahim Fanoun (29) and Mohammed No’man Ghayatha, and arrested them. IOF also handed Saif Ahmed Najajera (23) a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of the city.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Ya’bud, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Kareem Kamal Abu Baker (19) and Antar Oqab Nufai’at (20), and arrested them.

At approximately 08:00, IOF reinforced with 9 military vehicles, moved 100-meters from Abu Safeya Gate, north of the Gaza Strip, to the west of the border fence. They leveled and combed lands that were previously leveled amidst Israeli sporadic shooting. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 19:00, IOF arrested Marzouq Hashima (31) while present in al-Wad Street in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Marzouq was taken to one of the investigation centers in the village.

Wednesday, 22 April 2020:

At approximately 03:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Deir Samit village, southwest of Hebron Governorate. They raided and searched Ra’fat Nimir Masalma’s (19) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Abu Roman area, south of Hebron. They raided and searched Anas Ali al-Najjar’s (24) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:20, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Deir Jarir, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Abdul Rahman Mosbah Olwi (21). It should be noted that Olwi is a student at Birzeit University.

At approximately 06:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles and bulldozers, moved 100-meters from the border fence with Israeli into al-Shouka neighborhood, east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. They leveled and combed lands before they redeployed again at approximately 12:00.

At approximately 09:00, IOF moved into al-Issaweya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians including a child: Mohammed Awni Ateya (15), Mohammed Omar Ateya (20), and Ahmed Jamal Ateya (24).

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Betounya, al-Jalazoun refugee camp, and Sarda villages in Ramallah. No arrests were reported.

III. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property for Settlement Expansion Activities

At approximately 12:00 on Friday, 17 April 2020, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Froosh Beit Dajan, northeast of Nablus. The Israeli Civil Administration officers handed Ahmed Ibrahim Banayyat a notice to demolish his 120-square-meter house, that is under construction, under the pretext of non-licensing in Area C.

At approximately 00:00 on Saturday, 18 April 2020, IOF backed by military construction vehicles moved into al-‘Ojah village, northeast of Jericho. The soldiers were deployed in the area, where they confiscated Tayseer Mohamed Jaraheed’s truck and bulldozer, under the pretext of working in Area C.

At approximately 13:00 on Sunday, 19 April 2020, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into al-Tiba are, east of Tarqumiyia village, northwest of Hebron. The Israeli Civil Administration officers hanged 3 notices on agricultural rooms to stop working under the pretext of non-licensing. The notices were as follows:

‘Ayed Mohamed Fataftah: stop working in his 50-square-meter agricultural room built of bricks and roofed with tin plates. Kayed Ahmed Fataftah: stop working in his 60-square-meter agricultural room and its facilities. The room was built of bricks and roofed with concrete. Tareq Mohamed Zabaniyia: stop working in his 70-square-meter agricultural room and its facilities. The room was built of bricks and roofed with concrete.

At approximately 10:00 on Monday, 20 April 2020, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into al-Athar area, west of Sabastiyia village, northwest of Nablus. IOF demolish Nael Rizeq Diyab al-Sakha’s 50-square-meter café. On 05 February 2020, IOF handed al-Shakha a demolition notice and gave him until 26 February 2020 to implement the demolition, under the pretext of “illegal construction”. It should be noted that IOF demolished al-Sakha’s café, which was built in the same area 4 years ago.

At approximately 11:00, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into al-Mas’ouda area, southwest of Barqah village, northwest of Nablus. IOF demolished Mosheer Suliman Saif’s barrack and livestock barn. It should be noted that on 05 February 2020, IOF hanged a demolition notice on Saif’s 150-square-meter facility and gave him until 26 February 2020 to implement the demolition, under the pretext of “illegal construction”. On 07 March 2019, IOF demolished Saif’s house located in the same area, under the pretext of illegal construction.

IOF notified a Palestinian civilian, from Jorat al-Sham’ah village, south of Bethlehem, to demolish his agricultural barrack, under the pretext of non-licensing. Hasan Breijieh, Head of the Bethlehem office of Settlement and Wall Resistance Commission, said that IOF handed Mohamed Ahmed Abu Hammad a notice to demolish his 120-square-meter barrack.

On Tuesday, 21 April 2020, IOF notified Saleh Mohamed al-Mahsari to demolish his under-construction house in Um Rokba area in al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. Hasan Breijieh, Head of the Bethlehem office of Settlement and Wall Resistance Commission, said that IOF notified al-Mahsari to demolish his 130-square-meter house within 96 hours, under the pretext of non-licensing. Breijieh pointed out that IOF escalated their attacks against Um Rokba area, where many houses are threatened to be demolished and stop construction works in them.

At approximately 10:00 on the same day, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with the Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into al-Toni village, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. The Israeli Civil Administration officers handed Jamal Mohamed ‘Issa al-Yateem a notice to stop working in a 40-square-meter residential room, under the pretext of non-licensing in Area C.

Israeli Settler Violence

At approximately 17:00 on Thursday, 14 April 2020, Israeli settlers, from “Helmish” settlement, which is established on Tal al-Qastal lands in Ramallah, severely beat with sticks ‘Issa ‘Abed al-Ghani Qattash and his brother Mousa, from al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of the city, while present in their agricultural land. As a result, they sustained moderate wounds and bruises and received treatment at Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah.

At approximately 08:00 on Monday, 20 April 2020, Israeli settlers, from “Karmi Yatsour” settlement, which is established on Beit Ummer village lands, attacked al-Bowirah area, under the IOF protection. The settlers and IOF prevented Slaibi family from reclaiming their land and forced them at gunpoint to leave. It should be noted that al-Bowirah area witnesses recurrent IOF’s attacks, under the pretext of throwing stones at Israeli settlers.

Around the same time, at least 15 Israeli settlers, from “‘Adi ‘Ad” settlement, attacked ‘Abed al-Qader ‘Abdullah al-Kouk’s agricultural land in al-Seder area in Termas’iyia village, northeast of Ramallah. The settlers damaged a barbed wire surrounding the land and cut about 22 olive trees planted 5 years ago.

Israeli settlers, from “Kodomin” settlement, raided Ahmed ‘Abdullah Barham’s land in Khelet al-Natsh area in Kafur Qaddoum village, north of Qalqilya. The settlers damaged 35 olive trees, uprooted 19 others and broke the twigs of at least 16 trees.

On Tuesday, 21 April 2020, Israeli settlers, from “Adi ‘Ad” settlement, attacked Jameel ‘Abdullah Na’san’s agricultural land, under the IOF protection. The settlers cut al least 30 olive trees planted 10 years ago in Abu Lemwas area in al-Moghair village, northeast of Ramallah.

At approximately 13:00, two Israeli settlers, from ” Matsi Yaier” settlement outpost, which is established on the confiscated Palestinian lands, east of Yatta, south of Hebron, attacked Jebreel No’man Na’meen (55) while returning with his sheep to his house in Kherbet Qawawees. The settlers stole two sheep and left the area.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods

Israeli authorities declared that Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing and West Bank Crossings will be opened on 16 April 2020 after closing them for 5 weeks, under the pretext of confronting the fast-spreading coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

West Bank:

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the movement of goods and individuals between villages and cities and deny civilians’ access to their work. IOF established 10 temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 2 of them.

Hebron:

On Friday, 17 April 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-Dahriyia village, south of Hebron.

On Monday, 20 April 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Kharsa and al-Dahiriyia villages.

Qalqilya:

On Thursday, 16 April 2020, IOF established a checkpoint between ‘Azoun and Kafur al-Thulth villages, east of Qalqilya. The checkpoint was later removed.

On Thursday, 16 April 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqilya.

On Friday, 17 April 2020, IOF established a checkpoint between ‘Izbet al-Tabeeb and ‘Azoun villages, east of Qalqilya.

On Saturday, 18 April 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints between ‘Azoun and Kafur al-Thulth villages, between ‘Azoun and Izbet al-Tabeeb village, and at the eastern entrance to Qalqilya.

Tubas:

On Thursday, 16 April 2020, IOF stationed at al-Tayasser checkpoint, at the eastern entrance to Tubas, tightened their arbitrary measures against the Palestinian civilians who cross the checkpoint and undergo thorough searches before being allowed to cross.

Jenin:

On Sunday, 19 February 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Kafereet village, southwest of Jenin.

Nablus:

At approximately 17:50 on Sunday, 19 April 2020, IOF closed with sand berms and cement cubes al-Moraba’a intersection, connecting between Nablu and other villages located in south-eastern of Nablus. They also closed the metal detector gate placed on Ma’dama bridge, under al-Moraba’a intersection.

On Monday, 20 April 2020, IOF closed ‘Ortah and Hawarah checkpoints at the south-eastern entrance to Nablus, so the only outlet for Nablus southern villages became Yatizhar bypass road and the only entrance to the village became through Dir Sharaf village, the western entrance to Nablus.

