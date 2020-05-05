Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (23 – 29 April 2020)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Posted by PCHR

23 – 29 April 2020

IOF raids into oPt: a dangerous vulnerability in Palestinian preventive measures to combat the spread of coronavirus

3 Palestinian civilians sustained wounds in IOF suppression of protests in Kufur Qaddoum in Qalqilya, West Bank

12 shootings reported against agricultural lands and once at Palestinian fishing boats in eastern and western Gaza Strip

In 57 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem: 39 civilians arrested, including 5 children

Residential tent destroyed in Jericho, and 24 demolition and cease-construction notices distributed in Salfit and Bethlehem

Settlers attacks in the West Bank: trees cut in Nablus, lands razed in Salfit, and a settler-tent established in western Bethlehem;

IOF established 27 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank, roads closed and 2 civilians arrested at IOF checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to violate Palestinians’ human rights and commit crimes against civilians and their properties, conducting raids into Palestinian cities without regard to the state of emergency declared across the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) since 06 March 2020, in the efforts put forward to combat the spread of coronavirus. IOF raids are conducted without proper attention to prevention and safety standards to mitigate the risk of transmitting coronavirus to Palestinian territory, as the virus is widespread throughout Israel. PCHR’s concerns over Israeli raids still stand, as those raids undermine preventive measures adopted by the government. Meanwhile, settlers backed up by IOF continued to seize more civilian property and attack civilians and their property. Furthermore, PCHR expresses its concern over the Israeli occupation’s policy of banning any preventive measures by the Palestinian Authority in occupied East Jerusalem, especially that Israel has adopted lenient measures in the city despite its responsibility for it under international law as an occupying power.

This week, PCHR documented 111 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt. The restrictions imposed under the state of emergency have hindered our fieldwork team’s ability to cover all incidents in the oPt and were forced to collect information via phone from trusted local sources. As such, this report is an incomprehensive record of Israeli violations of human rights against Palestinians in the oPt, as IOF continues its attacks against civilians despite the exceptional circumstances that have overcome the whole world in the face of a life-threatening viral pandemic.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity: 3 Palestinian civilians were shot and wounded in IOF suppression of a protest in Kufur Qaddoum, Qalqilya, West Bank. Dozens of civilians suffocated due to inhalation of tear gas fired by IOF during its raids into Palestinian cities. IOF opened fire 9 times during raids into the West Bank; 12 shootings against the agricultural lands eastern Gaza Strip that resulted in killing a number of sheep in Deir al-Balah, and one shooting was reported against Palestinian fishing boats off the northern Gaza Strip shore.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 57 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 39 Palestinians were arrested, including 5 children.

Settlement expansion activities and settlers’ attacks: IOF continued its settlement expansion operations in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, PCHR documented 3 violations, including: dismantling and confiscation of a livestock barracks, demolition of a residential tent in Jericho, and 22 notices to cease construction were distributed at houses and facilities in Salfit, and 2-barracks in Bethlehem received a demolition notice. PCHR also documented 3 settler attacks: 33 olive trees sabotaged in Nablus, lands razed in Iskaka village, eastern Salfit, and a settler tent established in western Bethlehem.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

Israeli authorities declared that Commercial crossings in the West Bank will operate on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 until 13:00, and will resume its work as usual starting on Thursday, 30 April 2020. Israeli authorities declared the closure of Karem Abu Salem Crossing on Tuesday and Wednesday, 28-29 April 2020, and it will re-open on Thursday.

This comes in a time when the Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the History of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life. Furthermore, IOF uses Erez Crossing that is designated for movement of individuals as an ambush to arrest Palestinians who obtain permits to exit via Israel.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

Violation of the right to life and to bodily integrity

Shooting and other violations of the right to life and bodily integrity

At approximately 00:40 on Thursday, 23 April 2020, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian shepherds. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:00 on the same Thursday, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands, east of Khuza’ah village, adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 19:30 on the same Thursday, IOF moved into al-Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Obeid neighborhood, west of the village when the residents were eating at iftar time. Israeli soldiers indiscriminately fired tear gas canisters at houses though no clashes occurred in the area and streets were fully empty of people. As a result, dozens of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 21:00 on the same Thursday, IOF moved into Abu Tayeh neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a number of commercial shops and wrote fines to their owners, claiming that they violated the orders issued by the Israeli government in light of combating the spread of coronavirus. When Israeli soldiers confiscated the goods of a roving street vendor, a verbal altercation occurred between them and the vendor, in which the soldiers heavily fired tear gas canisters in the air. Neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 10:00 on Friday, 24 April 2020, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah, sporadically opened fire and fired tear gas canisters at agricultural lands for 15 minutes. Neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 13:00 on the same Friday, IOF stationed at the northern entrance established at lands of Kafer Qaddoum village, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a protest in which dozens of Palestinian civilians participated. IOF chased the young men who gathered in the area when clashes erupted, during which, IOF fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the young men. As a result, a 21-year-old young man was shot with a rubber bullet in his abdomen.

At approximately 16:30 on the same Friday, 24 April 2020, IOF searched al-Mahajer area in Azoun village, east of Qalqilya, and indiscriminately opened fire at the abovementioned area. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 16:40 on Saturday, 25 April 2020, IOF stationed at the northern entrance established at lands of Kuffor Qaddoum village, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a protest in which dozens of Palestinian civilians participated. IOF chased young men, who were in the area, clashed with them, and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 40-year-old man was shot with a rubber bullet in his neck and a 30-year-old man was shot with a rubber bullet in his face. IOF also fired live bullets at water tanks that were at houses roofs. As a result, 5 water tanks belonging to: Morad Mahmoud Eshtaiwi, Jihad Mahmoud Eshtaiwi,Mazen Basim Eshtaiwi, Abdullah Mousa Ali, and Riyad Mohammed Eshtaiwi.

At approximately 18:00 on the same Saturday, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, northeast of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire and fires tear gas canisters at agricultural lands for 15 minutes. Neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 18:40, IOF stationed adjacent to the border fence in Zeta village, north of Tulkarm, fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at Palestinian civilians, claiming they were stoned. As a result, a number of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 22:30, IOF moved into Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah, fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at Palestinian civilians, claiming they were stoned when they patrolled the area. As a result, several civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 13:50 on Sunday, 26 April 2020, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire and fired tear gas canister at agricultural lands. The shooting continued sporadically until 17:00 on the same day. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 07:40 on Monday, 27 April 2020, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire and fired tear gas canisters at Palestinian shepherds. The shooting continued sporadically in the area for 3 hours. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:00 on the same Monday, Israeli soldiers stationed along hr border fence, northeast of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire and fired tear gas canisters at agricultural lands. The shooting continued sporadically until 16:40 on the same day. Neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 20:00 on the same Monday, IOF moved into Obeid neighborhood in al-Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They surrounded a stadium that exists in the neighborhoods to prevent the people from performing prayers in it on alleged violation of orders issued by the Israeli governments. When the worshippers gathered in front of the stadium, IOF only allowed 20 of them to enter the stadium and banned the rest of the worshipers. In the meantime, dozens of young men gathered and threw stones, fireworks, and Molotov at Israeli soldiers and the latter responded with rubber bullets and sound bombs. As a result, dozens of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 13:00, IOF moved into al-Rihiyah village, south of Hebron, and patrolled the village streets. A number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers chased the young men and indiscriminately fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. IOF withdrew later from the village; no raids were reported.

At approximately 07:40 on Tuesday, April 2020, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, northeast of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire and fired tear gas canisters at agricultural lands. The shooting sporadically continued for 15 minutes; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 07:50 on the same Tuesday, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (3 nautical miles). As a result, fishermen were panicked and sailed back to the shore fearing for their lives. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:45 on the same Tuesday, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, northeast of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands. The shooting sporadically continued for 30 minutes; neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 09:30 on the same Tuesday, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of al-Maghazi in central Gaza Strip, opened fire and fired tear gas canisters at Palestinian shepherds. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 12:30 on the same Tuesday, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Strip, opened fire and fired tear gas canister at Palestinian shepherds. The shooting continued for 30 minutes. As a result, a number of sheep and a donkey, owned by Ali Fraih Abu al-‘Ajin (25), Khalil Suleiman al-Tarabin (30), and Fares Hamed Abu Nasser (25) died. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:30 on Wednesday, 22 April 2020, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza strip, opened fire and fired tear gas canisters at agricultural lands. The shooting continued sporadically until 16:30 on the same day. Neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 23 April 2020:

At approximately 10:00, IOF infantry unit moved into several neighborhoods in Hebron’s Old City. They raided and searched two houses and arrested Hamza Raja Ghaith (18), and Rajab Raji Ghaith (19).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Taqoua’, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Anan Mousa al-Badan (21), and Hamza Ameen Sabbah (28). IOF took them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Azoun village, east of Qalqilya. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Abdulah Mostafa Ridwan (25), and Sa’eed Farouk Abu Haneya (26), and arrested them.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Wadi Ma’ali, in the Central Bethlehem. They raided and searched Ibrahim Atta al-Heremi’s (24) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into al-Saf Street, in the Central Bethlehem. They raided and searched Murad Abdullah Abu ‘Ahour’s (23) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Kafr Ne’ma village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians: Ali Mahmoud Khwaira (30), Samer Abdul Jaber Eshtayyeh (24), and Isma’el Salah al-Deek.

At approximately 04:50, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched Amro Shami al-Shami’s (28) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:55, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into ‘Arraba, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched Wissam Khaled Abu Salah’s (24) house and arrested him.

At approximately 09:00, IOF moved into al-Thawri neighborhood, south of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Essam Sidr’s (29) house and arrested him.

At approximately 09:30, IOF moved into Shwaika suburb in Tulkarm. They raided and searched Mohammed Ahmed Abdul Kareem al-Najjar’s (28) house and arrested him.

At approximately 14:30, IOF arrested Jihad Ahmed Na’alwa (35), from al-Shwaika suburb, north of Tulkarm, while the Israeli Security Services were investigating with him in the Israeli military liaison office. IOF took him to an unknown destination. It should be noted that Jihad is a former prisoner in the Israeli prison.

At approximately 17:00, IOF, stationed near Ofer detention in Betounya, west of Ramallah, arrested Ahmed Nour Nakhla, Mohammed Salha, and Ateya Dwaik. Three hours later, they were released.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Silat al-Thahr, south of Jenin; Deir Sharaf and Tal villages in Nablus. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 24 April 2020:

At approximately 03:20, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Jenin. They raided and searched Omar Hatem As’ad’s (30) house and arrested him.

At approximately 15:00, IOF arrested Adam Yousef Rwaidi (11), while present in front of his house in Ein al-Lawza neighborhood in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem. IOF claimed that Adam threw stones at them and he was taken to one of the investigation centers in the village.

IOF carried out an incursion in Ma’dama village. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 25 April 2020:

IOF carried out (8) incursions in Beta, Aqraba, al-Saweya, Majdal Bani Fadel, Duma, Odla, and Ousrien villages in Nablus Governorate; and Betounya, west of Ramallah. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 26 April 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into al-Towr neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Omar Mohammed Abu Ghannam’s (23) house and arrested them. It should be noted that Omar is Ali Abu Ghannam’s (16) brother who was killed by Israeli Border Police as they alleged the late child attempted to stab an Israeli soldier in April 2015, at al-Za’eem checkpoint, east of Jerusalem.

Around the same time, IOF infantry units moved into Tarqoumeya, northwest of Hebron. They raided and searched two houses and arrested Tareq Ali Fatafta (38) and Kayed Mohammed Fatafta (35).

At approximately 05:00, IOF moved into al-Issaweya, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians: Ahmed Kayed Mahmoud (26), Mohammed Esmat Obaid (19), and Mohammed Awad al-Bitouni (24).

At approximately 11:00, IOF moved into occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Mohammed al-Shalabi’s (45) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out an incursion in Ma’dama village, southeast of Nablus. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 27 April 2020:

At approximately 15:00, IOF stationed at Beit Eil temporary military checkpoint in the western entry to Ramallah, arrested the lawyer Amro Zeyad al-Sal’ousn (36), from Nablus, and took him to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Sawana neighborhood, east of the occupied Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched ‘Akrama Sa’eed Sabri’s (81) house, and threatened him with arrest for his latest statements about al-Aqsa Mosque. It should be noted that ‘Akrama is the Head of the High Islamic Supreme Council and preacher of al-Aqsa Mosque.Sabri’s family said that an IOF force with more than 10 intelligence officers and 50 police officers surrounded their house before storming it. They threatened Shaikh Akrama with arrest and told him he would be held responsible if prayers are held at al-Aqsa mosque in the current period, inferring that he would be banned for life from access to al-Aqsa Mosque. They added that IOF took photos from the inside and outside of their house. Shaikh Sabri had previously stated that he would call for reopening al-Aqsa Mosque if the holy site were to be opened by Israeli police for settlers, as the Temple groups have been mobilizing thousands of its supporters to raid the al-Aqsa Mosque in thousands on the first day the holy site is opened.

It should be noted that Shaikh Sabri is under a 4-month ban from entering al-Aqsa Mosque for earlier statements and calls for Muslims to perform prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque.

At approximately 16:30, IOF moved into Wadi al-Jouz neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Hanadi Mohammed al-Halawani’s (41) house and warned her against publishing any material calling for the opening of the al-Aqsa Mosque on Facebook.

At approximately 23:00, IOF moved into Obaid neighborhood in al-Issaweya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Hussain Shadi Obaid’s (15) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out two incursions in Azmout, northwest of Nablus, and Azoun, east of Qalqilya. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 28 April 2020:

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into al-Issaweya, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (5) civilians including two children: Mahmoud Abd Dawoud Mahmoud (24), Majd Mahmoud Mahmoud (15), Adel Naser Mahmoud, Mohamed al-Tutanji, and Mousa Haitham Mustafa (14).

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Qarawat Bani Hassan, west of Salfit. They raided two houses belonging to Mostafa Maher Assi (25) and Taqi Munir Rayyan (26), and arrested them.

At approximately 11:00, IOF infantry units moved into Ethna, west of Hebron. They deployed between the houses and stormed Mohamed Omar Sulaimeya’s (20) house and arrested him. An explosive device was detonated in the house before the storming which caused the injury of his father, Omar Issa Sulaimeya (42).

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Deir al-Hatab and Azoun in Qalqilya Governorate; Beit Lid, Baqa al-Sharqeya and al-Nazla al-Sharqeya villages in Tulkarm. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 29 April 2020:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Sour Baher village, south of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed Ahmed Atoun’s (26) house and arrested him. It should be noted that Mohammed’s father is Ahmed Mohammed Atoun, member of the dissolved Legislative Council, who was banned from entering Jerusalem many years ago by a decision from the Israeli Interior Minister.

At approximately 23:00, IOF moved into occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Abdul Rahman Marwan al-Hashlamoun’s (17) house and arrested him.

III. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property for Settlement Expansion Activities

At approximately 10:00 on Thursday, 23 April 2020, IOF accompanied with a mounted-crane truck and a vehicle carrying workers from private companies moved into Satieh area in ‘Ain al-Dayouk village, northwest of Jericho. The workers dismantled a 50-square-meter caravan used for breeding livestock and put it the mounted-crane truck for confiscation. IOF also removed Yousef ‘Eliyn Mohamed Ka’abnah’s residential tent sheltering 8 persons, including 5 children, under the pretext of non-licensing in Area C.

At approximately 11:30 on Sunday, 26 April 2020, IOF moved into Qarawet Bani Hassan village, west of Salfit, and distributed notices to stop working in 22 houses and facilities, under the pretext of non-licensing and being in Area C. The notices included 12 under-construction houses, 3 inhabited houses, 3 agricultural rooms, 3 sheds, 3 water wells, and a wall surrounding a house in al-Ras, Qattan al-Taweel, Khelet al-Qaren and al-Habaier areas. PCHR keeps the names of the notified facilities and houses’ owners.

On Tuesday, 28 April 2020, Israeli authorities notified to demolish 2 barracks in Bethlehem and gave their owners 96 hours to challenge. Hasan Breijieh, Head of the Bethlehem office of Settlement and Wall Resistance Commission, said that IOF notified to demolish 2 barracks; the first one belongs to Moha,ed Mousa Zarinah in Bir ‘Ona area and the second belongs to ‘Aref Hussain ‘Eid in Jouret al-Sham’ah, under the pretext of non-licensing. It should be noted that IOF demolished 2 houses and 3 barracks belonging to Zarinah during the past 5 years in the same area to deport him from his land and seize it for settlement purposes.

Israeli Settler Violence

On Friday, 24 April 2020, Israeli settlers, from “Rahaleem” settlement, which is established on al-Sawiyia village lands, southeast of Nablus, cut Hamad Saleh Jazy’s 33 olive trees planted 30-40 years ago with saw and broke their twigs.

At approximately 19:00, Israeli settlers, from “Neve Nehemiah” settlement outpost, leveled Askaka village’s lands, east of Salfit. These lands belong to the heirs of Harb Daher Lami, Mohamed ‘Abed al-Qader Harb and ‘Abed al-Raheem Harb; and to Nazmi Hamed Harb, Mohsen ‘Abed al-Qader Abi Daher and Sameer Harees Lami.

On Saturday, 25 April 2020, Israeli settlers set up a tent in Palestinians’ lands in al-Jab’a village, southwest of Bethlehem. Hasan Breijieh, Head of the Bethlehem office of Settlement and Wall Resistance Commission, said that Israeli settlers set up a tent in Wadi al-Khanzeer area and escalated their attacks during Coronavirus crisis. The latest of these attacks was establishing a mobile house in Khelet Nahla area, south of Bethlehem and planting hundreds of seedlings in Zainab Abu Isninah’s lands in Khelet al-Qutton area, south of Beth It should be noted that IOF seized the lands of Khelet al-Qutton village in 2004, under the pretext of being State-owned lands.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods

Israeli authorities declared that Commercial crossings in the West Bank will operate on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 until 13:00, and they will return to function as usual on Thursday, 30 April 2020 as usual.

Israeli authorities declared the closure of Karem Abu Salem Crossing on Tuesday and Wednesday, 28-29 April 2020, and it will re-open on Thursday.

West Bank:

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the movement of goods and individuals between villages and cities and deny civilians’ access to their work. IOF established 27 temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 4 of them.

Jerusalem:

On Sunday, 26 April 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Qalandia and Baldou villages.

At approximately 17:00 on Tuesday, 28 April 2020, IOF closed Qalandia and Sho’fat military checkpoints and obstructed vehicles’ movement under the pretext of “Israel Independence Day 72”.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 23 April 2020, IOF established a checkpoint in ‘Aqbet Hasna area, on the main road leading to Bethlehem’s western villages.

On Friday, 24 April 2020, IOF established a checkpoint under al-Shawawrah village’s bridge, east of Bethlehem.

On Sunday, 26 April 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Jala and Taqou’a villages.

On Monday, 27 April 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Biet Jala city and Hasna area.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 23 April 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Ethna village and at the western entrance to Hebron.

On Friday, 24 April 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Kharsa village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron.

On Saturday, 25 April 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-Zaytoun suburb, south of Hebron.

On Sunday, 26 April 2020, IOF established 2 checkpints at the entrance to Bani Na’iem village and at the southern entrance to Hebron (al-Fahs).

On Monday, 27 April 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit ‘Awaa and Kharsa villages.

On Tuesday, 28 April 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Yatta (Zaif), south of Hebron.

Nablus:

On Thursday, 23 April 2020, IOF closed ‘Ortah and Hawarah checkpoints at the south-eastern entrance to Nablus, so the only outlet for Nablus southern villages became Yatizhar bypass road and the only entrance to the village became through Dir Sharaf village, the western entrance to Nablus.

On Friday, 24 April 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at Yatizhar intersection, which connects between Hawarah and Yatizhar St.), southeast of Nablus.

:

Salfit:

At approximately 10:20 on Thursday, 24 April 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Salit and removed it later.

At approximately 14:35 on Thursday, 24 April 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Dir Balout village, north of Slafit, and re-established it after 24 hours.

At approximately 08:00 on Thursday, 24 April 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the western entrance to Hares village, north of Salfit, and removed it later.

At approximately 21:00 on Saturday, 26 April 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Dir Balout village, west of Salfit, and removed it later.

On Tuesday, 28 April 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Salfit and at the western entrance to Hares village.

Qalqiliyia:

At approximately 22:30 on Saturday, 26 April 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village, east of Qalqiliyia.

On Wednesday, 29 April 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village and at the southern entrance to Kafur Laqef village.

Tulkarm:

At approximately 19:00 on Thursday, 24 April 2020, IOF closed with a metal-detector gate the entrance to Safareen village, southeast of Tulkarm, and re-opened it later.

Ramallah:

On Saturday, 25 April 2020, IOF closed with a metal-detector gate the main entrance to Dir Abu Mish’al village, northwest of Ramallah.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel | Tagged: IOF, Israeli Crimes in Gaza, Occupied Palestine, Occupied W Bank, PCHR, Prisoners of Zion, Settlements and settlers, Siege on Gaza |