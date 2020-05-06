Terrorists of the Turkestan Party destroy Zeizoun Thermal power plant tower in Idlib countryside

Posted on by martyrashrakat

IDLIB, (ST) – In the context of their criminal and terrorist acts the so-called (Turkestan Party) supported by the Turkish regime destroyed the Zeizoun Thermal power plant tower in Idlib countryside after these organizations had previously dismantled and smuggled irrigation networks outside Syria.

Videos and pictures showed the terrorist organization “Turkestan Party” terrorist organization destroying the tower of the ZeizounThermal power plant in the vicinity of Jisr al-Shugur in the far southwestern countryside of Idlib.

Two years ago, Zeizoun Thermal power plant was subjected to systematic theft and looting by terrorist groups supported by Erdogan’sregime, which included electronic equipment related to electricity generation, huge electric equipment and operating engines under the supervision of technical terrorists who crossed the border, and the giant steam boiler pipes were removed and sent by truck to Turkey.



The Zeizoun Thermal power plant located near the city of Jisr al-Shugur in Idlib, is one of the plants responsible for supplying the country with electrical energy.

Raghda Sawas

