Posted on by martyrashrakat

May 08, 2020



Saker Community Translations

May 2, 2020 – The fifth-generation fighter jet, as the American imitators continue to stubbornly call the F-35 Lightning II turned out to be incapable to go supersonic. The Pentagon was forced to officially admit the problem and recommend to the pilots to fly at subsonic speeds. Translated by Nikolai and captioned by Leo.

Source: PolitRussia – США облажались с «самолётом пятого поколения» (Руслан Осташко) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HS4tC…

Filed under: USA | Tagged: F-35, Pentagon |