Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (30 April – 06 May 2020)

30 April – 6 May 2020

IOF raids into oPt: a dangerous vulnerability in Palestinian preventive measures to combat the spread of coronavirus

Israeli occupation escalates personal attacks on Palestinian public figures in occupied Eastern Jerusalem to ban Palestinian Authority’s work

13 Palestinian civilians sustained wounds, including 3 children in the West Bank

5 shootings reported against agricultural lands and 4 times at Palestinian fishing boats in eastern and western Gaza Strip

In 63 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 59 civilians arrested, including 5 children, a poet (woman) and a journalist

Collective Punishment Policy: Demolition notice delivered to a prisoner’s family house in Tulkarm

5 notice to halt construction at 3 houses, an agricultural room, and water well in Salfit; civilian properties bulldozed and a settlers road dug in the West Bank

Settlers attacks in the West Bank: houses attacked and vandalized, Palestinian civilian assaulted and robbed of his sheep;

IOF established 38 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and roads closed

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to violate Palestinians’ human rights and commit crimes against civilians and their properties, conducting raids into Palestinian cities without regard to the state of emergency declared across the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) since 06 March 2020, in the efforts put forward to combat the spread of coronavirus. IOF raids are conducted without proper attention to prevention and safety standards to mitigate the risk of transmitting coronavirus to Palestinian territory, as the virus is widespread throughout Israel. PCHR’s concerns over Israeli raids still stand, as those raids undermine preventive measures adopted by the government. Meanwhile, settlers backed up by IOF continued to seize more civilian property and attack civilians and their property. This week, IOF launched an arrest campaign against prominent Palestinian figures who work for the Palestinian Authority (PA), in a continuation of Israeli systematic efforts to combat the presence and work of the PA in occupied East Jerusalem. PCHR reiterates its concern over the Israeli occupation’s policy of banning any preventive measures by the Palestinian Authority in occupied East Jerusalem, especially that Israel has adopted lenient measures in the city despite its responsibility for it under international law as an occupying power.

This week, PCHR documented 134 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt. The restrictions imposed under the state of emergency have hindered our fieldwork team’s ability to cover all incidents in the oPt and were forced to collect information via phone from trusted local sources. As such, this report is an incomprehensive record of Israeli violations of human rights against Palestinians in the oPt, as IOF continues its attacks against civilians despite the exceptional circumstances that have overcome the whole world in the face of a life-threatening viral pandemic.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity: 13 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children, were shot and wounded in excessive use of force by IOF. Among those wounded, 6 sustained their wounds in IOF attacks on workers attempting to sneak into Israel via the Annexation wall in Jenin, Qalqilya and Tulkarem. While 6 others, including 3 children, were wounded during IOF suppression of a protest in Kufur Qaddoum, Qalqilya, West Bank. Another civilian was wounded in an IOF raid to Jericho. Dozens of civilians suffocated due to inhalation of tear gas fired by IOF during its raids into Palestinian cities. IOF committed12 shootings against agricultural lands eastern Gaza Strip, and 4 shootings were reported against Palestinian fishing boats off the western Gaza Strip shore.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 63 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 59 Palestinians were arrested, including 5 children, a poet (woman) and a journalist. This week, IOF launched an arrest campaign against prominent Palestinian figures who work for the Palestinian Authority (PA), in a continuation of Israeli systematic efforts to combat the presence and work of the PA in occupied East Jerusalem.

Collective Punishment Policy

On Friday, 01 May 2020, IOF Mohamed ‘Alaa Jameel Risha’s (19) family a demolition notice. Risha was arrested and wounded after carrying out a stab attack on 28 April 2020 in Kafar Saba city in Israel.

Settlement expansion activities and settlers’ attacks: IOF continued its settlement expansion operations in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, PCHR documented 9 violations, including: 2 plantation grounds, a laundromat in Bethlehem, 4 notices to halt construction at 2 houses, an agricultural room and a water well in Salfit; agricultural tools confiscated while digging a water wll in Qalqilya, an agricultural room demolished in Tubas, water pool bulldozed and iron barracks dismanteled in Jericho, a notice to halt construction at a house in Jenin and a settlement road dug in Hebron.

PCHR also documented 4 settler attacks: houses attacked and vandalized, assault on a civilian a theft of his sheep in Nablus; 24 olive trees sabotaged in Qalqilya.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the History of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life. Furthermore, IOF uses Erez Crossing that is designated for movement of individuals as an ambush to arrest Palestinians who obtain permits to exit via Israel.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

Violation of the right to life and to bodily integrity

Shooting and other violations of the right to life and bodily integrity

At approximately 03:00 on Thursday, 30 April 2020, IOF stationed along the annexation wall, adjacent to Zeta village, north of Tulkarm, opened fire at Palestinian workers. As a result, 2 civilians, from Ajjah village in Jenin, were shot and injured. IOF arrested one of the wounded civilians, namely Eyad Adanan Zuhair Ma’li (26), who was shot with a live bullet in his abdomen. The other civilian aged 41years old was shot with a live bullet in the left knee. He was transferred to Khalil Suleiman Governmental Hospital.

At approximately 06:50 on the same Thursday, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area ( 3 nautical miles). As a result, fishermen panicked and were forced to flee from the see. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 06:50 on Friday, 01 May 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area ( 3 nautical miles). As a result, fishermen panicked and were forced to flee from the see. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 14:00 on the same Friday, IOF stationed along the annexation wall, adjacent to Hablah village, south of Qalqiliyah, opened fire at a number of Palestinian workers when they attempted to enter Israel through the annexation wall’s gate for work . As a result, a 23-year-old young man was shot with a live bullet in his right leg and a 21-year-old young man was also shot with a live bullet in his right leg. The wounded civilians, who are from Qalqiliyah, were transferred to Dr. Darwish Nazal Hospital for medical treatment.

At approximately 14:30 on the same Friday, IOF stationed at the northern entrance established at lands of Kafer Qaddoum village, north of Qalqiliyah, suppressed a protest in which dozens of civilians participated to protest against closing the road for more than 16years. IOF chased the young men, who gathered in the area. Clashes erupted in the area in which IOF fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the young men. As a result, 6 civilians, including 3 children, were shot and injured with rubber bullets throughout their bodies.

At approximately 16:00 on the same Friday, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of al-Shoka village, east of Rafah, opened fire at Palestinian shepherds. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 22:20 on the same Friday, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of al-Buraij in central Gaza Strip, fired flare bombs at agricultural lands, adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 07:00 on Saturday, 02 May 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area ( 3 nautical miles). As a result, fishermen panicked and were forced to flee from the see. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 13:50 on the same Saturday, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of al-Maghazi in central Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 14:00, IOF stationed along the annexation wall, adjacent to Hablaha village, south of Qalqiliyah, opened fire at a number of Palestinian workers when they attempted to enter Israel through the wall’s gate for work. As a result, a 30-year-old civilians was shot with 2 live bullets in his feet. He was transferred to Dr. Darwish Nazal Hospital in Qalqiliyah for medical treatment.

At approximately 03:00 on Sunday, 03 May 2020, IOF moved into Aqabet Jaber refugee camp, southwest of Jericho. They stationed in the southern area of the camp. In the meantime, a number of Palestinian young men protested and threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers chased the young men and fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, an 18-year-old young man was shot with a live bullet in his foot. He was transferred to Jericho Hospital for medical treatment.

At approximately 07:20 on the same Sunday, IOF stationed along the border fence, adjacent to Far’oun village, south of Tulkarm, fired live bullets at a number of Palestinian workers when they attempted to enter Israel through the wall’s gate for work. As a result, a 26-year-old young, from Tulkarm, man was shot with a rubber bullet in his right leg. He was transferred to Thabet Thabet Hospital for medical treatment.

At approximately 22:00 on the same Sunday, IOF moved into al-Tour neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They stationed on Slaman al-Faresi Street in the center of the neighborhood. In the meantime, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and fireworks at Israeli soldiers while the later responded with rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, dozens of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 03:00 on the same Sunday, IOF reinforced with military SUVs moved into al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, deployed between houses and patrolled the area, causing fear among the residents. They raided and searched Islam Mahmoud Jawabrah’s (19) house, searched it and arrested Islam and took him to the area where the military vehicles stationed. In the meantime, a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers chased the young man and fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a number of stone throwers suffocated due to tear gas canisters. At approximately 05:00 on the same day, IOF withdrew from the camp taking the arrested civilian with them.

At approximately 06:30 on Monday, 03 May 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area ( 3 nautical miles). As a result, fishermen panicked and were forced to flee from the see. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 09:00 on the same Monday, IOF reinforced with dozens of military SUVs moved into Kafer Aqab village, north of occupied East Jeruslem. They stationed in several sites in the villages, and checked the ID cards of passersby and wrote fines for some others, who were not wearing the muzzle as the Israeli government forces all people to wear it when they leave their homes in light of their procedures to combat the spread of corona virus. Israeli soldier also raided dozens of commercial shops and wrote exorbitant fines for their owners. In the meantime, dozens of Palestinian young men protested and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers while the later responded with rubber bullets, and sound bombs. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. They received medical treatment on the field.

At approximately 19:00 on the same Monday, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands in the vicinity of the land fill. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:00 on Tuesday, 05 May 2020, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, fired live bullets and sound bombs at agricultural lands, east of Khuza’a village, adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 02:00 on Wednesday, 06 May 2020, IOF reinforced with several military SUVs moved into Bani Na’im village, in Hebron. They patrolled the streets and fired sound bombs indiscriminately at Yaqin and Khelat al-Mas’ourah areas without a reason. As a result, residents. IOF later withdrew from the village; no other raids were reported.

Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 30 April 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Jabal al-Mawaleh area, in central Bethlehem. They raided and searched Sufian Mohammed Ajaj’s (34) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Beit Owa village, southwest of Hebron Governorate. They raided and search Mahmoud Waseem Masalmah’s (20) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Shweika suburb, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Ameer Ameed Abu Hashish (22), Majdi Mohammed Dar A’mar (23), and his brother Saleem (24), and arrested them.

At approximately 03:55, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Jericho, and stationed on the city center. They raided and searched Ahmed Hazem Jahalin’s (24) house and arrested him.

At approximately 05:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Betounya, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched Ibrahim Awad al-Najar’s (27) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Seelat al-Thuhr village, south of Jenin; Deir Sharaf and Tal villages in Nablus. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 01 May 2020:

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Beit Sera village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians: Mohammed Ra’ed Anqawi (22), Ibrahim Suliman Anqawi (20), and Mohammed Yaser Anqawi (20).

IOF carried out (6) incursions in Salem, Ourif, Surra, and Qasra villages in Nablus; al-Samoua and Deir Samit villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 02 May 2020:

At approximately 23:00, IOF moved into Bab Hatta neighborhood, in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Eyad Mos’ab Ghazalah (17) and Mohammed Reyad al-Joulani (22), and arrested them.

IOF carried out an incursion in al-Jaftalek village, north of Jericho. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 03 May 2020:

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into al-Issaweya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (7) civilians including a child: Samer Anwar Obaid (34), Adam Kayed Mahmoud (19), Mo’tasem Hamza Obaid (16), Waleed Dawoud Alian (24), Qusai Abdullah Alian (22), Tamer Ali Mahmoud (21), and Mohammed Ramadan al-Masri (20).

At approximately 12:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Azoun village, east of Qalqilya. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians including a child: Akram Tayseer Saleem (15), Mohmmed Ali Redwan (24), and Mansour Asem Saleem (19).

At approximately 18:30, IOF who were on patrol in al-Bayada neighborhood, southeast of Nablus, arrested Deya’ Omar Darawshah (22) and Izzat Majed Awwad (22), while they were collecting beans from their land. IOF took them to Howara military camp, and released them at approximately 21:30 of the same day.

IOF carried out two incursions in Aqraba, southeast of Nablus Governorate, and Izbt al-Tabib, east of Qalqilya. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 04 May 2020:

At approximately 02:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Qafin village, northeast of Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Abed Basel Biqawi (28) and Bara’ Sameer Ammar (20), and arrested them.

At approximately 03:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron. They raided and searched two houses and arrested Mahmoud Ishaq Abu Hashhash (26) and Obaida Jaber al-Titi (21).

At approximately 05:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Wad Risha, west of Hebron. They raided and searched Abdul Fattah Ata Abu Jhaisha’s (25) houses and arrested him.

At approximately 03:45, IOF moved into Abu Shukhaidm village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Zeyad Mohammed Abu Salem’s (26) house and arrested him. It should be noted that Zeyad is a former prisoner in the Israeli prisons.

At approximately 04:40, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Marka village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Nawras Firas Sbaih (19), and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 05:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Nablus. They raided and searched Ameed al-Houtari’s (18) house, east of the city, and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 14:00, IOF moved into al-Issaweya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Awni Dawoud Ateya’s (53) house and arrested him.

At approximately 16:00, IOF arrested Ameen Omar Hamed (26) while present near the western entrance to al-Issaweya village, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in al-Jabreyat neighborhood, Arraba village in Jenin, and Askan new camp in Nablus. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 05 May 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Qutna villae, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed Kayed Taha’s (22) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Beit Owa village, southwest of Hebron Governorate. They raided and searched Sameer Subhi Masalmah’s (38) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Obaid neighborhood, west of al-Issaweya village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (7) civilians: Mahmoud Ramadan Obaid (23), Deya’ Ayman Obaid (24), Yousef Ali al-Kaswani (22), Abdullah Ata Derbas (18), Yousef Dawoud Muhaisen (43), Ameer Awwad, and Mahmoud Mohammed Obaid (23).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched the house of the Secretary General of the National People’s Congress, Belal Hashim al-Natsheh (57), and his director Mo’ath al-Ashhab (52). IOF took them to al-Maskoubeya investigation center in West Jerusalem.

Lawyer Ahmed Safeya said that the Israeli Magistrate Court extended the arrest of General Bilal al-Natsheh, the Secretary-General of the Popular National Congress in Jerusalem, and his director Moaz Al-Ashhab, to the next day, to present them to the court again at approximately 14:00. Safeya confirmed that the Israeli Authorities immediately investigated with al-Natsheh and al-Ashhab which deteriorated the health condition of al-Natsheh. Al-Natsheh was referred to “Shi’ari Tsediq” the Israeli Hospital for treatment with an ambulance.

IOF’s spokesperson announced that they arrested (7) civilians, who were distributing food aids to needy families during the Coronavirus pandemic in charge of violating the law of the application, which criminalizes any work of the Palestinian Authority in the occupied Jerusalem.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into al-Towr neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched the Poetry Rania Hatem’s (38) house, and took her to al-Maskoubeya investigation center in West Jerusalem. IOF released her in the noon after investigating with her about violating the law of the application, which criminalizes any work of the Palestinian Authority in the occupied Jerusalem.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched the volunteer in the Palestinian Civil Defense; Jadallah Saeed al-Ghoul’s (41) house, and took him to al-Maskoubeya investigation center in West Jerusalem. It should be noted that al-Ghoul was released after investigating with him about violating the law of the application, which criminalizes any work of the Palestinian Authority in the occupied Jerusalem.

At approximately 05:00, IOF moved into Wadi al-Jooz neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched the Eng. Mustafa Amin Abu Zahra’s (68) house, Member of the High Islamic Authority in the Occupied Jerusalem, and Chairman of the Committee for the Care of Islamic Cemeteries in the Palestinian Endowments, and took him to al-Maskoubeya investigation center in West Jerusalem. In the noon, IOF released him after investigating with him about violating the law of the application, which criminalizes any work of the Palestinian Authority in the occupied Jerusalem.

At approximately 06:00, IOF moved into Jabal al-Mukaber neighborhood, south of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched the journalist Tamer Obaidat’s (34) house and took him to al-Maskoubeya investigation center. IOF released him after investigating with him about violating the law of the application, which criminalizes any work of the Palestinian Authority in the occupied Jerusalem.

At approximately 09:30, IOF moved into Beit Hanina village, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched, assistant Secretary-General of the Popular National Congress in Jerusalem, Emad Awad’s (48) house and took him to al-Maskoubeya investigation center. At approximately 15:00, IOF released him after investigating with him about violating the law of the application, which criminalizes any work of the Palestinian Authority in the occupied Jerusalem.

At approximately 12:00, IOF moved into Qafin village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched Mahmoud Fawwaz Ammar’s house and confiscated the surveillances cameras of his house.

At approximately 17:00, IOF moved into Obaid neighborhood, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Omran Lo’ay al-‘Aweiwi (16) and Mohammed Mahmoud (17), after severely beaten them, then they were taken to an unknown destination.

At approximately 19:00, IOF moved into Silwan village, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Yazan Emad Syam’s (25) house and arrested him.

Wednesday, 06 May 2020:

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Taqoua, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Yousef Jamal al-Sabbah (22) and Yaseen Yousef al-Sabbah (22), and arrested them.

At approximately 21:00m IOF moved into Silwan village, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched the volunteer in the Palestinian Civil Defense; Jadallah Saeed al-Ghoul’s (41) house, and took him to al-Maskoubeya investigation center in West Jerusalem. It should be noted that al-Ghoul was arrested for investigation on the dawn of the previous day after investigating with him about violating the law of the application, which criminalizes any work of the Palestinian Authority in the occupied Jerusalem.

III. Collective Punishment Policy

As part of the collective punishment policy applied by the IOF against the Palestinian families of those accused of carrying out attacks against the Israeli forces and/or settlers, IOF handed a demolition notice for a prisoner’s family in Tulkarm. According to PCHR’s follow-up, at approximately 02:00 on Friday, 01 May 2020, IOF moved into Tulkarm camp and raided a house belonging to Mohamed ‘Alaa Jameel Risha (19), who was arrested and wounded after carrying out a stab attack on 28 April 2020 in Kafar Saba city in Israel. IOF handed Risha’s family a demolition notice. Meanwhile, many Palestinian young men gathered in the area and IOF fired tear gas canisters at them, under the pretext of throwing stones. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property for Settlement Expansion Activities

At approximately 07:00 on Thursday, 30 April 2020, Israeli bulldozers leveled an agricultural nursery in Joret al-Sham’ah, south of Bethlehem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Hasan Breijieh, Head of the Bethlehem office of Settlement and Wall Resistance Commission, said that IOF bulldozed Mahmoud Ahmed Abu Hammad’s agricultural nursery in Wadi al-Nies village, under the pretext of non-licensing. He pointed out that IOF notified to demolish other houses and barracks in different areas in Bethlehem.

On Thursday morning, Israeli bulldozers demolished a carwash in al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. Eng. Eyad Abu Surra, said that IOF moved into Um Rokba area, south of al-Khader village, and demolished Mohamed Ibrahim Da’dou’s under-construction carwash, under the pretext of non-licensing. He pointed out that Um Rokba area is exposed to a systematic demolition of houses and shops by IOF.

At approximately 09:30 on Sunday, 03 May 2020, IOF moved into Qarawet Bani Hassan village, west of Salfit. They expelled Palestinian shepherds from Nowiatif area while breeding livestock and ordered them not to return, under the pretext of being state-owned lands. IOF also distributed 3 notices to stop construction work in 2 houses and an agricultural room in Nowiatif area, under the pretext of non-licensing in Area C, and gave them until 24 June 2020 (to hold a session during which it will be decided to either demolish the building or return it to its previous status). The distributed notices were as follows:

Jala Kan’an Rayan, stop construction work in an agricultural room built of tin plates. ‘Abed al-Hakeem Mohamed Mer’I, stop construction work in his 2-storey-house. Yaseen Nabil Mer’I, stop construction work in his 2-storey-house.

At approximately 13:30, IOF moved into Khelet Nejarah area in Dirsitiyia village, north of Salfit. They distributed notices to stop construction work in Moneer Khalil Ahmed Mansour’s water well, under the pretext of working in Area C and in a natural reserve. IOF identified 10 June 2020 to hold a court session in Beit Eill during which it will be decided to either demolish the building or return it to its previous status.

At approximately 15:00, IOF confiscated equipment belonging to Ras ‘Atiyia Cooperative Assocation for Agricultural Development, claiming that the association excavated an artesian well between Ras ‘Atiyia and Magharet al-Dab’ah villages, which are classified as Area C. IOF also confiscated a mounted-crane truck belonging to the association while excavating a new well in Tayseer Mohamed Mara’bah’s land to alleviate the water crisis that encounters farmers in the area.

At approximately 10:00 on Monday, 04 May 2020, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into al-‘Aqaba village, east of Tayaseer village in Tubas. They demolished Murad ‘Awni Saleh Jaber’s 36-square-meter agricultural room built of brick and roofed with tin plates in al-‘Aqaba village, under the pretext of illegal construction in Area C.

On Monday, 04 May 2020, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Kherbet ‘Allan in al-Shona area, north of Jericho. IOF were deployed in the area while the military construction vehicles demolished a 300-square-meter water pool. The Israeli Civil Administration officers dismantled Anwar Abu Jouda’s 160-square-meter barrack built of tin plates and used for breeding livestock before confiscating it, under the pretext of non-licensing in Area C. It should be noted that Israeli authorities and the Israeli Civil Administration Department handed Abu Jouda a demolition notice on 26 April 2020, upon Military order No. (1797), which gives Palestinians 96 hours to challenge before Israeli authorities. The new military order came into force in the West Bank on 1/4/2019, and its details hinder any attempt to challenge before the Israeli court.

At approximately 10:00 on Tuesday, 05 May 2020, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Daher al-‘Abed village, southeast of Jenin. The Israeli Civil Administration officers hanged a notice on ‘Ameed Bassam Sameeh ‘Amarnah’s house door to stop working in his 220-square-meter house, under the pretext of non-licensing in Area C.

At approximately 14:00, Israeli authorities built a new road on the Palestinians’ lands, which were confiscated from al-Swati family in Faqiqis village, southwest of Hebron, to connect “Negohout” settlement with “Mirchalim” settlement outpost. Israeli authorities seek to expand “Negohout” settlement on the Palestinian confiscated lands and prevent their owners from accessing them from many years ago. It should be noted that the Settlement Sub-Committee in the Israeli Authorities announced a detailed plan for the construction of settlement units, buildings and roads in the “ Negohout ” settlement on Palestinians confiscated lands, west of Dura city in Hebron. The detailed plan was published on the website of the Israeli Ministry of Interior on 14 February 2018. The plan No. (A / 1/521) allocates 291 dunums and aims to change land uses from agricultural lands to residential areas designated for the construction of new settlement units. This plan came to expand the settlement established on Palestinian lands since the early 1980s, and to build more settlement units.

Israeli Settler Violence

At approximately 01:55 on Thursday, 30 April 2020, Israeli settlers, from ” Hafat Gilad ” settlement, which is established on Surra village lands, southwest of Nablus, attacked Palestinians’ vehicles parked in front of their owners’ houses in the eastern area, western neighborhoods and on the village streets. They also vandalized Khaled Mohamed al-Hendy’s house walls and punctured the tires of 14 vehicles before leaving. PCHR keeps the names of affected persons.

On the same day, settlers, from “ Gilad ” settlement, attacked Amateen village lands, north of Qalqiliyia. They broke Riyad Sadeeq Beri’s 24 olive trees planted in al-Ahmar Mount area, north of the village.

At approximately 21:40 on Sunday, 03 May 2020, a group of settlers gathered in al-Zaytouna square, southeast of Nablus, under the IOF protection. They carried out riots in the area and no casualties were reported.

At approximately 14:00 on Wednesday, 06 May 2020, Israeli settlers, from ” Homish” settlement, which was established on Burqa village lands, northwest of Nablus, attacked Harbi Mohamed ‘Ali ‘Abdo (50), from Beit Amareen village, while breeding sheep in Bab Wad area. ‘Abdo was severely beaten, his left leg was fractured and 20 of his sheep was stolen by the settlers. The village residents helped him and returned 250 of his sheep. They phoned the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to send an ambulance, which took him to Rafidia Hospital.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods

West Bank:

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the movement of goods and individuals between villages and cities and deny civilians’ access to their work. IOF established 38 temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles, and checked their IDs.

Jerusalem:

On Sunday, 03 May 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Jabei’ village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 30 April 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Janata and Taqou’a villages and in ‘Aqabet Hasna area, west of Bethlehem.

On Friday, 01 May 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Janata and Taqou’a villages and in ‘Aqabet Hasna area, west of Bethlehem.

On Sunday, 03 May 2020, IOF established a checkpoint in ‘Aqabet Hasna area, west of Bethlehem.

On Wednesday, 06 May 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Taqou’a and Janata villages, east of Bethlehem.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 30 March 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Bani Na’iem village, east of Hebron.

On Saturday, 02 May 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Yatta, at the southern entrance to Hebron, and at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp.

On Sunday, 03 May 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Ethna village, west of Hebron.

At approximately 16:00 on Monday, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Bani Na’iem village, east of Hebron.

At approximately 10:00, Israeli authorities closed with cement cubes Abu Touq road, which connects bwteen Beit Ummer and Bypass road (60).

On Tuesday, 05 May 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Beit ‘Awaa village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron.

On Wednesday, 06 May 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp and at the entrance to Bani Na’iem village (Wad al-Jouz).

Nablus:

On Friday, 01 May 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Qasrah village, southeast of Nablus, and on ‘Oreef-‘Asirah al-Qabaliyia villages road. IOF also closed Surra village entrance, southwest of Nablus.

On Saturday, 02 May 2020, IOF established a checkpoint on’Oreef-‘Asirah al-Qabaliyia villages road, southeast of Nablus.

On Sunday, 03 May 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Dir Sharafi village at the western entrance to Nablus. IOF also closed Hawarah checkpoint, at the south-eastern entrance to Nablus, and tightened their arbitrary measures at Za’tarah checkpoint against Palestinians who cross the checkpoint and undergo thorough searches before being allowed to cross.

Jenin:

On Wednesday, 06 May 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Ta’nak village, on Jenin-Hifa Street, west of Jenin.

Qalqiliyia:

On Friday, 01 May 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village and at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

On Saturday, 02 May 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village and at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

On Sunday, 03 May 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village and at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

On Monday, 04 May 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village and at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

On Tuesday, 05 May 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village and at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

Salfit:

On Monday, 04 May 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Salfit and at the entrance to Burqeen village, west of Salfit.

Ramallah:

On Thursday, 30 April 2020, IOF established a checkpoint on the main street, near “Beit Eill” settlement, which leads to al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah.

On Saturday, 02 May 2020, IOF closed with cement cubes the main entrance to Kafur Malek village, northeast of Ramallah, and prevented Palestinians from entering and exiting the village. The entrance was re-opened on Sunday, 03 May 2020 .

On Sunday, 03 May 2020, IOF established a checkpoint, searched Palestinian civilians, and checked their IDs.

